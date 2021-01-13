Death of Archbishop Philip Tartaglia, Glasgow Announced Today – R.I.P… 

Announcement from the Archdiocese of Glasgow
It is with the greatest sorrow that we announce the death of our Archbishop Philip. He died suddenly at his home in Glasgow, this morning, the feast of St Mungo. He was 70 years old. Requiescat in pace Full statement rcag.org.uk Ends…
Comment:
The reporting of the Archbishop’s death in the media is misleading. The headline at Scottish TV news is typical: “Archbishop Philip Tartaglia of Glasgow dies with Coronavirus.” Click here to read the report and note that there is no mention of the fact that the Archbishop had suffered a heart attack around five years ago…
Our sympathy and assurance of our prayers for the repose of his soul is extended to the Archbishop’s family and friends. May he rest in peace.
I have been away from my computer all day and received this news by text in the early afternoon, so apologies for the delay in marking his passing on this blog. .
At Catholic Truth we have been critical in our reporting of the archdiocese on the Archbishop’s watch (as we are of the rest of Scotland!)
However, today we urge our bloggers to simply log their promise of prayers, and any helpful edifying information or spiritual encouragement, because his death is a reminder that we will all stand before the throne of God one day, to give an account of our lives and answer for how we used – or didn’t use – the gift of our Catholic Faith.
May he rest in peace.
It’s really beyond any decency now that the Death of The Archbishop is Being Politicised if that is the case .I personally didn’t know much about the Man but he seemed a good Catholic. Whether he was of Francis train of Spirituality I know not . I actually heard from a neighbor of mine as I got off a Bus . He said that the Archbishop had Died from this Chinese Disease and I wondered as I hadn’t heard anything of him being ill . May He Rest in Peace .
Foof,
I was told that the Archbishop had died from this Chinese Disease too. But, whether he had been ill from anything else I could not say.
Certainly I will keep him in my prayers for the repose of his soul.
Theresa Rose,
I explained in the introduction that the Archbishop had a heart condition. He had a heart attack in 2015. See the link in the intro.
I’m not familiar with Scottish hierarchy but from what I have read he was not an evil man dressed up as bishop like most of the American ones. I’m afraid that Glasgow, such a great archdiocese, will get a Bergoglio carbon copy. He has destroyed already damaged archdioceses in the U.S. with such appointments. You are going to miss your bishop once that you got a James Martin type sent by Bergoglio to destroy what is left of the Catholic faith in Glasgow.
A statement by the Archdiocese of Glasgow reads in part: “It is with the greatest sorrow that we announce the death of our Archbishop.The Archbishop of Glasgow, Philip Tartaglia, has died suddenly at his home in Glasgow. He was 70 years old. Archbishop Tartaglia, who had served as Archbishop of Glasgow since 2012, had tested positive for COVID 19 shortly after Christmas and was self-isolating at home. The cause of death is not yet clear“.
I can say from research that Archbishop Tartaglia suffered a heart attack in Spain some 7 years ago. Hence, he had a bad heart which ties in with the suddenness of his death. They will say it was Covid-19, as they do with everyone else who dies (regardless of cause), but it’s more likely to have been heart failure. We’ll see what the official declaration of the Archdiocese is in due course.
Athanasius,
I agree with your analysis. You are dead right that this will be attributed to Covid and even held up as justification for restrictions on the Church.
Athanasius,
I am inclined to agree with you. It is quite significant that he will face his judgement on this very day – the Feast day of his predecessor – Patron Saint of Glasgow. I will pray for his soul, RIP.
I pray also that other Priests, Cardinals, and Bishops will take stock as they don’t know when they will have to give an account of their life and we are now living through a time of great trial for the Priesthood.
We need to the prayer for priests on a daily basis as a matter of real urgency.
Sad news – may Archbishop Tartaglia rest in peace.
As others have said, the Archbishop had suffered a heart attack previously and had been of fragile health for some years.
I will remember him in my prayers.
Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace.
When I saw “heart attack,” ,my first thought was to wonder if he had taken the vaccine, but I suppose his existing heart condition explains this.