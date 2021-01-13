Death of Archbishop Philip Tartaglia, Glasgow Announced Today – R.I.P… 

Announcement from the Archdiocese of Glasgow

It is with the greatest sorrow that we announce the death of our Archbishop Philip. He died suddenly at his home in Glasgow, this morning, the feast of St Mungo. He was 70 years old. Requiescat in pace Full statement http://rcag.org.uk Ends…

Comment:

The reporting of the Archbishop’s death in the media is misleading. The headline at Scottish TV news is typical: “Archbishop Philip Tartaglia of Glasgow dies with Coronavirus.” Click here to read the report and note that there is no mention of the fact that the Archbishop had suffered a heart attack around five years ago…

Our sympathy and assurance of our prayers for the repose of his soul is extended to the Archbishop’s family and friends. May he rest in peace.