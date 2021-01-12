Fatima Prophecies Unfolding Before Our Very Eyes – Global Communism Is Here! 

Comment:

Our Lady told the three little seers at Fatima that Russia would spread her errors. This, in July, 1917 before the Communist Revolution had taken place in Russia.

Our Lady “messaged” the children, before “messaging” became the fashion… they were to let it be known to the Church authorities that unless Russia were consecrated to her Immaculate Heart, the errors of Russia would spread across the world.

Successive popes have failed to carry out this instruction; they were told that they must pray this consecration with all the bishops of the world on the same day, and that thereafter, Russia – the first ever nation to publicly deny the very existence of God in its governance – would be converted and a period of world peace would follow. The popes failed to obey and so the errors of Russia did spread, notably the error of atheistic totalitarian governance – first to China and thereafter to other nations. There cannot be peace in the world until Russia is consecrated – that is, until atheistic Russia is given back to God.

As we can see, totalitarian governance is spreading fast, far and wide. The current pontiff seems highly unlikely to effect the consecration of Russia. Our Lady did say that it would be done, but it would be late. It’s certainly very late, now.

So, perhaps now is a good time to reflect on the fact that we are living through the unfolding of this particular part of the Fatima prophecies – the spread of Communism. How much longer before we are blessed with a pope who will consecrate Russia? And what might be the likely geo-political context for that consecration?

We keep asking what can be done about our situation; we feel helpless, finding ourselves forced to live under the yoke of tyrannical rule, dressed up as concern for our health. Prayer is obviously essential… Is that all we can do? Prayer and penance? Anything else?

Our Lady of Fatima, pray for us! Immaculate Heart of Mary, pray for us!