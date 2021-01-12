Fatima Prophecies Unfolding Before Our Very Eyes – Global Communism Is Here! 

Comment:
Our Lady told the three little seers at Fatima that Russia would spread her errors. This, in July, 1917 before the Communist Revolution had taken place in Russia.
Our Lady “messaged” the children, before “messaging” became the fashion… they were to let it be known to the Church authorities that unless Russia were consecrated to her Immaculate Heart, the errors of Russia would spread across the world.
Successive popes have failed to carry out this instruction; they were told that they must pray this consecration with all the bishops of the world on the same day, and that thereafter, Russia – the first ever nation to publicly deny the very existence of God in its governance – would be converted and a period of world peace would follow. The popes failed to obey and so the errors of Russia did spread, notably the error of atheistic totalitarian governance – first to China and thereafter to other nations. There cannot be peace in the world until Russia is consecrated – that is, until atheistic Russia is given back to God.
As we can see, totalitarian governance is spreading fast, far and wide. The current pontiff seems highly unlikely to effect the consecration of Russia. Our Lady did say that it would be done, but it would be late. It’s certainly very late, now.
So, perhaps now is a good time to reflect on the fact that we are living through the unfolding of this particular part of the Fatima prophecies – the spread of Communism. How much longer before we are blessed with a pope who will consecrate Russia? And what might be the likely geo-political context for that consecration?
We keep asking what can be done about our situation; we feel helpless, finding ourselves forced to live under the yoke of tyrannical rule, dressed up as concern for our health. Prayer is obviously essential… Is that all we can do? Prayer and penance? Anything else?
Our Lady of Fatima, pray for us! Immaculate Heart of Mary, pray for us!
Dear Madame Editor,
Tucker Carlson had a GREAT program tonight!! It’s an absolute MUST-SEE for every member of the CT family.
Now on a more somber note, I found this on the internet:
Vladimir Lenin (in the early 1920s):
“First we will take Eastern Europe, then the masses of Asia. We will encircle the last bastion of capitalism, the United States of America. We will not need to fight. It will fall as a ripe fruit into our hands.”
He died Jan. 21, 1924.
Even a broken clock is right twice a day… 😥
Only God, Our Lady and the entire court of Heaven can help us now.
O Mary, conceived without sin, Patroness of the United States of America, pray for us who have recourse to thee!
Margaret USA 🇺🇸
MargaretUSA,
I fully agree with your post. Thank for posting it. It is very useful.
Here’s a pleasant surprise: https://www.gloria.tv/post/Cb7VRcbGJhE13wohvB78fVfGL
Yes – if you have access to the sacraments, then do the First Saturday devotion. I also think it is a good idea if you haven’t access to the sacraments to do a ‘spiritual’ First Saturday. Although Our Lady never mentioned this at Fatima, I’m sure that if She sees her children making the best effort they can to try and fulfil Her wishes, under very difficult circumstances, that She will not be outdone in generosity. So instead of Confession, Holy Communion, Rosary and a separate 15 minute meditation, if the sacraments have been denied to you, then instead of Confession, make a thorough examination of conscience and an act of perfect contrition. Instead of Holy Communion, make a fervent Spiritual Communion. Pray the Rosary and make the 15 minute separate meditation as per usual. And then you’ve done the best you can under the circumstances. NB. Sister Lucia did the 15 minute meditation like this. She meditated on one mystery of the Rosary each month, starting with the Annunciation, and then 15 months later ending with the Coronation of Our Lady, and then would start at the beginning again. She did this all her life. There is a booklet on the Act of Perfect Contrition here:- https://gloria.tv/post/XpKieShTGEAb1wwf2avkdDVCM
PS I meant to add – if you make a ‘spiritual’ First Saturday, do all of it with the intention of making reparation to the Immaculate Heart of Mary. This is a necessity with the proper sacramental First Saturday, in order to fulfil Our Lady’s wishes.