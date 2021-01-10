Catholics Must Withdraw From Facebook, Twitter etc – Immediately! 

Comment:
It is self-evident that these Big Tech giants as they’re known, (“monsters” is more accurate), are hand in glove with those intent on embedding totalitarian governance across the world. The censorship is utterly brazen. Thus, knowing how these evil-doers have used their power and influence to get rid of President Trump and put the puppet Biden into the White House by manifestly foul means, it’s interesting to read the following from blogger, Athanasius… an email sent to the Society of St Pius X (SSPX) Prior in Scotland & District Superior in London. It is worth each of us giving serious thought to removing ourselves from these platforms. Ditto every parish – they’re all into Facebook and Twitter. No Catholic should be supporting these evil-doers. We should withdraw our business immediately, if not sooner. Read on and see if you agree…
I received a phone call today from a fellow Glasgow parishioner asking if I knew anything about the SSPX Mass schedule for Scotland given the new lockdown rules.
Like me, this person had searched through the SSPX websites for England and Scotland looking for current information but was unable to find any clarification on the Masses for the foreseeable future. I had also emailed St. Andrew’s House many days ago seeking clarification but received no response.
Fortunately, I was able to tell the person in question that I had discovered from other sources that Sunday Mass is, as we suspected, cancelled, probably for the next four weeks at least.
As the conversation developed he told me that his information is that the SSPX only makes formal announcements and updates now via its Facebook account. I have heard this said before but didn’t actually believe it given that Facebook is presently engaged in suppressing truth and justice with regard to both the U.S. election and Covid-19 frauds. Indeed, Facebook owner Mark Zuckerberg played a particularly nefarious role in the election fraud through fund distribution to subversive groups in the key swing States.
As a result of his actions and those of other “Big Tech” organisations many Catholics, myself included, have been forced in conscience to terminate our Facebook, Twitter and Google accounts, lest by our continued patronage we approve the diabolic actions of these Marxist social media outlets.
I think the SSPX should lead the way in this matter by publicly disavowing the aforementioned outlets, encouraging the faithful to switch instead to alternative platforms such as Parler for chat and DuckDuckGo for web searching. To continue to use Facebook in light of what we now know about Zuckerberg would be unconscionable and reprehensible before God. For general SSPX news and updates, I hope to see a return to posting these on the SSPX website.
I hope you see the moral imperative for the SSPX to be seen to act in this matter, not just in the UK but all around the world. Strong in faith and resolute in the moral teaching of the Church, I think all Traditional Catholics must be urgently advised to reject any perceived benefits from continued use of these evil platforms, for we are simply not at liberty to profit from evil. Ends.
I’d no sooner posted this new thread, than the following shocking police brutality in Australia came into my inbox – note: the problem is the young woman’s alleged non-compliance with Covid rules, even though she is in full compliance – just making her opinion known. We really do need to stand up to this tyranny, which is why, on reflection, I decided to post this news item here instead of on one of the older Covid threads. It really is now a case of tyranny being embedded across the world, and the “Big Tech” companies are in huge part to blame… We can’t express our opinions on any of the social media platforms, and now we can’t even publish them on our person when out for a walk! Desperate times call for desperate measures, but even those desperate measures, albeit perfectly legal, can land you in trouble with the law these days…
https://www.rebelnews.com/renee_altakrity_brutal_arrest?utm_campaign=ay_world_mother_chil&utm_medium=email&utm_source=therebel
It’s actually difficult to conceive in our minds how this kind of State-sponsored brutality could ever have come about in the 21st century. Well, now we know that we pay no further attention to the Holocaust on the premise that it must never be allowed to happen again. It is happening again and this is the beginning of it.
How those police officers could have turned so rogue on society, like programmed robots brutalising a woman and terrifying her child in this utterly inhumane way is proof positive of the evil presently sweeping this world. This is exactly the kind of thing Nazis did to Jews under Hitler. People need to waken up!
Athanasius,
The police have been reprogrammed for ages. I’ve noticed the definite changes myself since the 1980’s, when I used to work closely with them. They went from prevention and detection of crime, to social engineering and political correctness. All of them are brainwashed during their induction. Those who are interested in true justice, common sense and old-fashioned policing methods are either marginalised or made to leave.
On the SSPX UK website, there is, on the home page, a link saying, Mass Times & Calendars. This gives the latest Mass times and is updated every week.
Littlecharlie
It hasn’t been updated to reflect the situation in Scotland, so is unreliable.
Athanasius,
It has actually. If you look at the part for the Carluke Priory there are no Masses listed except for Gatehead.
Littlecharlie
I’ll take your word for it, but I can tell you that it has just been done. When I checked in the days leading up to Sunday the Masses were all still listed as at the normal time. I then had a phone call from someone asking if I knew what was happening since they also found no update on the websites. Besides that, phone messages and emails to the priory were not being responded to, so it was a case of complete head scratching.
Glad it’s done now – better late than never.
The SSPX needs to follow the example of these noble people
https://www.theepochtimes.com/prominent-conservatives-abandon-twitter-citing-censorship_3651089.html
I would suggest zoho.com as a substitute for Google.
Also, sorry for posting off topic here, but Warydoom posted a video somewhere about the long-range patriot plan to bring down the deep state – and now I can’t find it. I wanted to point out a couple of bloopers in the speaker’s information (at least, as far as I am aware they are bloopers):
1. The alleged trap of putting watermarks of some sort on real ballots was debunked, I believe.
2. The speaker says that corrupt SCOTUS Justice Roberts was inducted into the Knights of Malta, which explains his corruption. He then refers to the Knights of Malta as Jesuits. But back to the Knights: are they a known pedophile organization? If so, that really wouldn’t surprise me….
RCA Victor,
I remember paedophilia being mentioned in this one – not sure about the rest, but here it is but if I’m wrong Warydoom will remember and post the correct video. It’s practically impossible to go off topic these days – everything is in the mix, worryingly… everything is about our descent into Communism.
Here is an alternative to Facebook that went up early last year, I think, but not sure if it is restricted to Americans. I don’t see how it could be:
https://www.wnd.com/2019/03/conservative-answer-to-facebook-launches-2/
I’ve never had any of these social media accounts – and have sometimes been criticised by family and friends for being ‘uncontactable’ – when I have a phone and email, and consider that quite sufficient. The more accounts and higher profile you have, the more people can find out about you. I try to keep as low an internet profile as possible. That way, you are reasonably protected from fraud and intrusive monitoring of your views, while enjoying some of the benefits of the internet.
I did have a Paypal account years ago, but I cancelled it when there was a really sinister breach of security / confidentiality and although I kept on and on at Paypal for an explanation, I never got one. Basically, I had sent a small donation via Paypal to a charity in the USA. The receipt for that donation was sent to an unconnected third party in the USA, who is nothing to do with the charity I donated to. Also, I had never entered into any Paypal transaction with the third party who received the receipt. So how did Paypal know I had a connection with them? The only possible answer is that Paypal somehow had got access to my email address list. The whole thing stinks.
My advice is never open any social media accounts – if you have them, close them. Be careful how you pay if you shop online or do internet banking. I have heard that smart phones are more prone to fraud than ordinary computers.
Another thing just came to mind – I was recently reliably informed about a person who had an interview with some governmental security organisation – I think it was the Ministry of Defence, and he was asked if he had ‘Alexa’ or any other similar device in his house, because if he did, he would have to have it removed. That says it all really. These things can be used to monitor your private conversations.
Dear Editor,
It has been obvious for a long time that The Rulers of the Universe (the Silly Con valley Satanists) are in control of the truth. Together with Soros and the Main Stream Media.
To that end may I offer my own rule of thumb when it comes to the internet.
I only ever use Duckduckgo or Yippy.com for internet access.
The following are my alternatives.
Gab in place of Twitter.
Voat in place of Reddit
Wrongthink or USA life in place of Facebook
Bitchute in place of U tube
Start page in place of Google.
But apart from Duckduck and Yippy I have never used any of them.
Also we should know that Wiki is completely compromised by Marxist editors.
So best to get the old pen and paper out.
As our great Athanasious says, no Catholic or right thinking human should add to those Oligarchs bottom line.