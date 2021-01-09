USA: Brave Priest Warns Biden Win Is Nothing For Catholics To Celebrate…

Comment:

Priests with this quality of unapologetically speaking out clearly and fearlessly are gold-dust. Let’s pray for more and more to preach boldly like Fr Gigliotti.

The problem is that seminary lecturers have pumped socialist ideas into the heads of young students for the priesthood over a period of many years now, to the point where they think like secular people on just about every level. It is, therefore, going to take a special grace to enable most priests so see the truth and embrace the courage to preach it. Otherwise, Catholics for generations to come will be malformed in the Faith, and unable to tell the difference between good and evil – which is what we are witnessing in these times.

During the 20th century, notably in the “swinging sixties”, we were led into a mindset where everything was relative, right or wrong depending on one’s own point of view, and that has led, inevitably, to a society where nihilism rules: we don’t know right from wrong, good from evil.

As we are finding ourselves subject to Communist tyrannical rule, we need priests to wake up to the reality of the danger to the world of a Biden administration. They don’t call the President of the USA “leader of the free world” for nothing. We have been depending on President Trump to keep the forces of Communism at arm’s length. Now, with Biden supporting the objectives of Communist China, we are, humanly speaking, lost. Our Lady of Fatima, pray for us!

We are grateful for access to the American TV news channel, Newsmax TV, where one of my favourite presenters is Chris Salcedo. He is a consummate professional, and not afraid to express his Catholic Faith, as we see in the above video. God bless him!