USA: Brave Priest Warns Biden Win Is Nothing For Catholics To Celebrate…

Priests with this quality of unapologetically speaking out clearly and fearlessly are gold-dust. Let’s pray for more and more to preach boldly like Fr Gigliotti.
The problem is that seminary lecturers have pumped socialist ideas into the heads of young students for the priesthood over a period of many years now, to the point where they think like secular people on just about every level. It is, therefore, going to take a special grace to enable most priests so see the truth and embrace the courage to preach it. Otherwise, Catholics for generations to come will be malformed in the Faith, and unable to tell the difference between good and evil – which is what we are witnessing in these times.
During the 20th century, notably in the “swinging sixties”, we were led into a mindset where everything was relative, right or wrong depending on one’s own point of view, and that has led, inevitably, to a society where nihilism rules: we don’t know right from wrong, good from evil.
As we are finding ourselves subject to Communist tyrannical rule, we need priests to wake up to the reality of the danger to the world of a Biden administration. They don’t call the President of the USA “leader of the free world” for nothing. We have been depending on President Trump to keep the forces of Communism at arm’s length. Now, with Biden supporting the objectives of Communist China, we are, humanly speaking, lost. Our Lady of Fatima, pray for us!
We are grateful for access to the American TV news channel, Newsmax TV, where one of my favourite presenters is Chris Salcedo. He is a consummate professional, and not afraid to express his Catholic Faith, as we see in the above video. God bless him!
That clip from the TV news show lifted my spirits, no end. Fr Gigliotti is a wonderful priest, and those pupils and teachers are blessed to have him as their priest. I was delighted to hear the applause at the end although I don’t usually like applause in churches. This was an exception!
Chris Salcedo is an excellent broadcaster. If only we had someone like him over here. Fond dreams!
Fidelis,
Agree about applause in church – I detested it when I attended the novus ordo. Absolutely detested it. Week after week it was somebody’s birthday or wedding anniversary and the applause would break out.
Also agree about Chris Salcedo – a first class presenter.
I was so impressed with that priest that I Googled his name to see if he had made other videos. This was one that I found, it’s just over a minute, but what drew my attention was that he is obviously going along with the Covid madness – he has a mask in his hands and sanitizer just behind the altar or table or whatever they call it at the new Mass. It is funny that he speaks about the importance of the Church’s teaching, and in the video he even quotes Pope Leo the Great, yet they still go along with all the changes in the Church and the Covid restrictions. It’s very confusing. I wonder what they’re thinking. It’s not as if he’s a young priest.
Laura,
Yes, unfortunately even the best of priests these days are programmed in the secular mindset, to a greater or lesser degree. That there are still some – like Fr Gigliotti and a few other notables – still preaching about the “teaching of the Church” is some comfort.
I honestly don’t know as a Catholic. A Father and a Grandfather where we go from here . What I do know is that I most certainly never done anywhere near my best in the past to pass on The One True Catholic and Aposolic Faith and for that I know I will have to Face the consequences. This good Catholic Priest is doing his best to pass on The Faith which has and will be even more persecuted. We have a so called Pope of whom we pray will be converted to Catholicism. When in any of our lifetimes did we Believe that we would have to talk to Fellow Catholics and try and tell them that Our so called Pope is a Marxist and one cannot be a Marxist and a Catholic at the same time. Yet the ones of whom I have spoken to of Francis seem to follow his line . Of course these same Catholics all have one thing in common Orange Man Bad the M.S.M. has done its Marxist Job well . The Old saying ( especially in Scotland ) that You Cannot Fool all of The People All of The Time has in 99% of The People been wrong . I count myself along with many others who Follow Catholic Truth as among the 1 % . God Help Us and God Bless You Ed .
James . D.
FOOF and all,
“We’re a country founded on a piece of paper. We can now be a country undone by a piece of paper.” Jovan Hutton Pulitizer
How can a nation founded not by God under the Social Kingship of Christ, and by men, who were mostly Freemasons, continue in its present form? It can’t. Sure, there’ll be attempts to bring it back as per founding principles but it won’t ever be the same again as the United of States of America (as per the Constitution) is built on foundations of sand.
Be that as it may, here is a comment from a particular blog that explains what happens to a nation that is founded on democratic principles:
…..”Where in scripture, tradition or the Fathers do we hear about men possessing the sole right to explicit consent as a precondition to being governed?
Maintaining this same line of inquiry, a more pertinent question about a glaring omission begs to be asked: what about God’s rights? Has the Almighty neither interest nor title over the matter of whether his people are ruled by saints in progress, or outright fiends? Is God’s infinite love factored in during Americans’ quadrennial ritual in which they explicitly choose the lesser of two evils, thereby expressly consenting to evil? Somehow Catholics in America never seem to ask themselves these questions. The reality is that sooner or later, democratic elections become simply rule by the degenerate mob. Societies degenerate into mobs because subversive agents slither in through the open-door societies of liberal democracies and debauch their cultures, generation after generation. Sleazeball cultures are indifferent to brazen crimes, because in their sinful stupefaction of mind and slothful will, they make a tiny minority out of the men in possession of well-formed consciences. Then one day, from this debased culture, blackmail-able moral imbeciles ascend to positions of power, controlled by the same hidden agents who slithered in from the outset.“
Although it’s very strongly worded one can see in the above piece -Truth. Sadly, I can see that the US, while having a very good and well-meaning populace, will continually struggle to keep it’s head above water due to its Constitution although if a king (Trump?😀) was proclaimed then the USA could well see itself an enlivened nation!
Warydoom,
That is one superb comment you’ve copied. I agree that the USA cannot continue on its present course, being allegedly governed by the “will of the people” (which has turned into a bad, corrupt joke) rather than by the Will of God.
It’s frequently said that leftists always turn on themselves, sooner or later. Well, here we have a nation founded by Freemasons, being destroyed by Freemasons, for their own personal profit.
I emailed Pres. Trump last year and urged him to convert to the Catholic Faith, via a traditional parish near D.C. I hope Mrs. Trump is working on him toward that same goal…
Warydoom,
Your concluding words sum up the dilemma of so-called “democracy” – to work as it is imagined, it must have God fearing leader(s) and Trump – amazingly – has been the closest to that in our times. That’s why he’s so hated by the enemies of God and His Laws.
Warydoom
Never a truer word written! Democracy from the outset was the godless Freemasonic equivalent to divine-right rule by Catholic monarchs, it has its origin in the Protestant Reformation and its global establishment in the French Revolution.
You’re right to say that the Founding Fathers of the U.S. were largely Freemasons and the Constitution a blueprint for Masonic governance of the nation, now falling apart through the inevitable corruption.
The original democracy was in ancient Greece and it crumbled because of the same inherent weakness, i.e., absence of God. Same with the ancient Roman Republic, which the U.S. tried to emulate with its Eagle standard and its Senate.
There never was freedom for people under this system they call democracy, as we see now to our sorrow, only a pretended freedom for as long as the Masonic elite permitted it. The only established freedom for all was the freedom to sin and insult God, otherwise we were permitted to choose at elections between two main parties, both apparently opposed yet absolutely aligned in their hatred of Catholicism and their agenda to morally corrupt society (cultural Marxism).
History bears this out and it warns us that the death knell sounded for the ancient democracies when they became corrupt and hedonistic. The writing has been on the wall for a while and even a good man like Donald J Trump can’t prevent the inevitable. It must collapse and all must be restored in Christ Our King.
FOOF,
Thank you for your concluding blessing, much appreciated. I’m positive you’d look great in a Roman collar 😀
You are so right in saying that the majority of people really do not understand the reality of what is happening around us and that the majority have, sadly, lost the Faith if ever they really held to it. As I’ve said before, I tend to think that it’s not really possible to lose the Faith; that sometimes it’s not been nourished in the first place and just fades away. Tragic. Then again, there are plenty of practising Catholics who are not clear thinking on issues of Faith and morality which, to us, seem straightforward.
For example, on the telephone today, chatting with an old and treasured friend, the subject of the USA election arose. To my sadness, she had imbibed the media message about Donald Trump, and was surprised that I had not. I have come to realise that there is no point pressing certain matters (Brexit, the USA election fraud and the Covid scam) so I tried to round off that part of the conversation by pointing out that President Trump had saved the lives of millions and millions of unborn babies, not just in the USA but in countries abroad because he refused funding to those which had legalised abortion. She replied – to my complete astonishment – “but he’s just sent 5 people to the electric chair”. Apples and oranges. Innocent life vs guilty life. Incredible. After reminding her that the Church has always acknowledged the right of the State to use capital punishment, and that Our Lord Himself accepted that right, I moved us on to the important subject of my diminishing stock of chocolate biscuits and the vexing question of when I’d be able to get out to the shops to replenish 😀 That went down a treat, so to speak 😀
In summary, we should thank God for the grace of being able to see the truth in all of these matters, and pray for those who just can’t. Yet. Hopefully, soon enough, that will come right.
I applaud Chris Salcedo’s fire, but I think Father left out something most important from his talk. That is, if you vote for a pro-abortion politician, you’ve committed a mortal sin!
One more thing: I know Chris was referring to God-worshipping religions, but there is one religion that celebrates infanticide and child sacrifice: satanism. In fact, it was recently suggested to me that the leftist’s ceasless promotion of abortions has much to do with the use of blood in their satanic ceremonies.
(Sorry about the graphic mental image, but maybe we need to face the true extent of the occult in this modern era. The Catholic Church has vacated her mission, thanks to Vatican II, and occultists have rushed in to fill the vacuum.)
RCA Victor,
Maybe he omitted that because he was speaking to children, but he really ought to have remembered that it was being recorded, and thus included it, however he chose to word it, for the benefit of posterity…
Not (to crack the old joke) that posterity has ever done anything for us 😀