London Mayor: Non-Compliance Serious – NHS Theatre of War! Stay At Home! 

Comment:
According to Lockdown Sceptics, Government is very concerned about the lack of compliance this time around – and I have to say my own experience driving down the motorway last Wednesday was not what I expected. The M8 was packed, traffic no different from any other week night. So, it may be that people are, at last, waking up to what is really going on and, hopefully, will find the courage to fight this ongoing tyranny.
I still hear people say “We’re sleep-walking into Communism…” To which I reply: “NO! It’s here! We’ve marched into it… We’re living under Communist governance, right now.” Before we know it, we’ll be in the later stages where, as the cheerful Communist-inspired motto goes,You’ll own nothing and you’ll be happy about it. Those of us who who want to keep ownership of our own homes and hearths, must refuse to comply with these disgraceful restrictions on our freedoms, both personal and religious freedom – we must not, we cannot allow them to be taken away from us.
This police state activity took place in Scotland, just a few days ago… a neighbour reported this family for having too many people in their home, when the people she saw entering were actually para-medics bringing their seriously ill daughter home from hospital… Snitches are not only nasty people, but they’re dangerous people as well…
We keep asking what we can do about this tyranny being imposed on us and the answer seems to be – nothing. Protests are squashed; remember the 35,000 plus people who protested in London in recent months (reported on the TV news as “a few hundred”) – we are, literally, under totalitarian dictatorship, we are living in a police state. Obviously, we must pray hard and we must do everything possible to signal our unwillingness to accept this new way of life – this “new normal”. No thanks! We must call out the propaganda for what it is, at every opportunity. That apart, without some form of seriously organised protest which will garner meaningful support from the public and force the Government to stop their fear-mongering over a virus with an almost 100% recovery rate in those who become infected, it seems we have no option but to bow down and accept what’s coming to us: Full blown Communism.
An offer…
If anyone can come up with a likely-to-work plan, for example, to bring top speakers to Glasgow to lead a protest, Catholic Truth will fund it. Contact us on editor@catholictruthscotland.com
Editor,
I’ve been slowly re-reading The Soul of the Apostolate lately, and I think the answer to your question is that whatever we do about this nightmare, in order to bear fruit it has to come from the wellspring of the interior life, i.e. our love of God. As Chautard says, our love of God is what enkindles holy zeal, the sap which flows from the Vine to the branches.
But you’ve already pointed to that by referring to prayer, and spreading the truth here. To which I can only add (not being very original) what Our Lady instructed us to do: penance (love our crosses and be faithful to our duties of state), Five First Saturdays, etc.
It might be that God calls our bloggers to more active resistance, or it might be that our form of resistance inspires others to become active – or both. My crystal ball is, as it were, mum on that point.
RCA Victor,
I sense a bit of what I’m feeling in your comment – a sense of helplessness.
I agree with you – our main efforts right now seem to be limited to prayer and penance (the very most important things to do, of course) and where we can, be active to oppose the tyranny.
Right now, I think we have more in common with our fellow Catholics (and the citizens generally) of China than anywhere else in the world.
Oremus!
Lily,
That is a good point – we do have much in common with our fellow Catholics in China and we should never forget to pray for them. They undergo physical torture and death, remember, not “just” the removal of their freedoms.
RCA Victor,
I love The Soul of the Apostolate although I seem to have misplaced my copy – it’s a long time since I’ve used it, and I’m afraid I may have given it away, so I’ll need to replace it asap, because it is a gold-mine of spiritual sustenance.
Your post is, of course, unarguable. And it does look like we’re not going to be able to do very much in terms of actively opposing the tyranny into which we are descending – fast – so, having done all that we can humanly speaking (and we’ll keep this blog open until they shut us down), then we have to offer everything back to God and trust Divine Providence totally, until we are blessed with the pope who will consecrate that first Communist state, Russia, as Our Lady requested at Fatima, and in the manner specified.
My crystal ball, like yours, is not telling me a thing about what we may, could or should do in terms of action. We are now at the stage where we leave it all in God’s hands. Confidently.
That video of the police in the Ayrshire family’s home is a total disgrace, and it clear evidence that we are living in a police state.
I hope that troublemaking neighbour feels ashamed of herself or himself, but I doubt it. That type never does, they are smugly superior types that are appearing everywhere during this pandemic.
I’m not surprised any more at anything I see about the police enforcing these government restrictions. They’re all so convinced that the virus is deadly – it’s pathetic to watch the panic TBH. I have nothing but contempt for the person who called the police on that family. That’s really evil.
The facts and figures are very clear – it’s not deadly, this virus, and I just do not believe the hype about this new strain being deadlier and all the spikes etc. My understanding is that every new strain of a virus is weaker than the last one. I am convinced they’re lying about that as they’ve been lying from the start, as Dr Mike Yeadon said on one of the interviews on video posted here a while back.
I just don’t watch much of the mainstream news any more and I don’t believe anything the so-called experts say. For one thing, I know that Boris Johnson has been asked by some MPs to add some other experts with different ideas but he won’t allow it. That’s suspicious for a start, and so is the fact that they are still asking Neil Ferguson’s advice, which is totally ridiculous. It was his wrong analysis that led to these lockdowns in the first place. He didn’t keep to the rules himself, so he has a nerve and should not be asked for his opinion on anything to do with this virus.
As for the police in that family’s home in Ayrshire, that is a monumental scandal but watching some of the footage of the police tactics at lockdown protests in London, I’m not surprised. I’ve always held the police in high esteem but now I’m unsettled at the way they are acting like the government’s minders.