London Mayor: Non-Compliance Serious – NHS Theatre of War! Stay At Home! 

According to Lockdown Sceptics, Government is very concerned about the lack of compliance this time around – and I have to say my own experience driving down the motorway last Wednesday was not what I expected. The M8 was packed, traffic no different from any other week night. So, it may be that people are, at last, waking up to what is really going on and, hopefully, will find the courage to fight this ongoing tyranny.

I still hear people say “We’re sleep-walking into Communism…” To which I reply: “NO! It’s here! We’ve marched into it… We’re living under Communist governance, right now.” Before we know it, we’ll be in the later stages where, as the cheerful Communist-inspired motto goes,You’ll own nothing and you’ll be happy about it. Those of us who who want to keep ownership of our own homes and hearths, must refuse to comply with these disgraceful restrictions on our freedoms, both personal and religious freedom – we must not, we cannot allow them to be taken away from us.

This police state activity took place in Scotland, just a few days ago… a neighbour reported this family for having too many people in their home, when the people she saw entering were actually para-medics bringing their seriously ill daughter home from hospital… Snitches are not only nasty people, but they’re dangerous people as well…

We keep asking what we can do about this tyranny being imposed on us and the answer seems to be – nothing. Protests are squashed; remember the 35,000 plus people who protested in London in recent months (reported on the TV news as “a few hundred”) – we are, literally, under totalitarian dictatorship, we are living in a police state. Obviously, we must pray hard and we must do everything possible to signal our unwillingness to accept this new way of life – this “new normal”. No thanks! We must call out the propaganda for what it is, at every opportunity. That apart, without some form of seriously organised protest which will garner meaningful support from the public and force the Government to stop their fear-mongering over a virus with an almost 100% recovery rate in those who become infected, it seems we have no option but to bow down and accept what’s coming to us: Full blown Communism.

An offer…

If anyone can come up with a likely-to-work plan, for example, to bring top speakers to Glasgow to lead a protest, Catholic Truth will fund it. Contact us on editor@catholictruthscotland.com