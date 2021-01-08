Biden: The Man Who Stole America… 

Or should the headline be Harris: The Woman Who Stole America… ?

It’s been dispiriting watching the coverage of the invasion of the US Congress by a dubious minority during the Trump protest yesterday. I say “dubious” because there were clearly infiltrators at the heart of the chaos, people who had gone there with the intention of bringing the Trump movement into disrepute. One commentator writes…

“The first thing you need to ask yourself: was the break-in at the Capitol, while Congress was in session holding a debate about election certification, an attempt to stop a transfer of power to Biden, or an attempt to stop the debate itself—during which legislators would have laid out evidence of fraud?

The assault did achieve a stoppage of the debate, which was being carried live on television.

The legislators were evacuated.

We do know that, going back months, Antifa was issuing memos to its members to appear at Trump rallies posing as supporters of the president, wearing appropriate gear, so that when Antifa caused trouble and committed violence, their actions would be blamed on Trumpers.

I’m not saying all the people who broke through into the Capitol today were Antifa, but their members could have led the way, stirring up anger and moving at the head of the hundreds who knocked down barriers and forced back the police.

Shortly before the break-in, C-Span was airing a senator’s rebuttal to Mitch McConnell’s speech. McConnell gave one of those smooth clichéd-filled presentations, claiming there was no evidence of fraud on a scale that would have overturned the election. His main (irrelevant) point was, the courts found no reason to rule against Biden’s victory.

The rebuttal was quite sharp, basically accusing McConnell of acting as a “ceremonial” performer. And this was only the beginning of the action today in Congressional session. Who knows what would have popped up out of the hopper, as the day wore on and the nation watched?

Vice-President Pence—castigated by Trumpers as a betrayer—actually declared he would preside over an open Joint Session of Congress and allow full speeches re vote fraud, from states in which one senator and one congressional legislator filed objections to rubber-stamping certification of the election.

But that process was side-tracked by the people breaking into the Capitol building.

Instead, we now have incessant media coverage portraying the million protestors in Washington and Trump as destroyers of the nation and “all the values we stand for as Americans…”

I’ve read and seen reports of Antifa members (from Philadelphia and Tempe) being inside the Capitol building. A close-up photo of one of the protestor’s wrists shows a hammer and sickle tattoo. There is a claim that Antifa members were bused into DC a day before the rally.

Obviously, if the assault on the Capitol building was a false flag, all the blame cascading down on Trumpers paves the way for Biden and his handlers to carry out even more draconian measures on the American people, under the rubric of National Security—piled on top of the COVID lockdowns.

The short attention span of television viewers shifts further away from the violent Antifa riots in US cities over the past six months.

And whereas media portrayed Antifa riots as “largely peaceful disturbances,” we can look forward to months of pompous posturing about Wednesday’s events in DC.

Biden will be “the sane president” who restored peace and order.

Trump resisters who refuse to acknowledge Biden’s election will be characterized, over and over, as dangerous lunatics.

For the next 20 years, media will play up Wednesday, January 6, 2021, as the dark day America almost broke apart. You can bet a few dozen production companies are already editing footage for “stunning, award-winning” documentaries.

Democrats are feeling a burst of confidence that Trump’s career as a politician is over—since he will forever be linked to “The Insurrection of January 6.”

In their eyes, this is far better than a physical assassination.” End of extracts – emphasis added. Click here to read entire article.

Finally….

I have to say this, without any hesitation or equivocation: I will not recognise Joe Biden as the USA President. Not that he’ll lose any sleep over my decision, over which I did not agonise… I am trying to think of the best “nickname” to use but can’t get past “The Thief”/ plural (The Thieves) when referring to the VP as well. If you’ve got better suggestions, let’s hear them but keep within the bounds of Catholic modesty – i.e. no crudities, no matter how tempting.