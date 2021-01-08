Biden: The Man Who Stole America… 

Or should the headline be Harris: The Woman Who Stole America… ?
Comment:
It’s been dispiriting watching the coverage of the invasion of the US Congress by a dubious minority during the Trump protest yesterday. I say “dubious” because there were clearly infiltrators at the heart of the chaos, people who had gone there with the intention of bringing the Trump movement into disrepute. One commentator writes…
“The first thing you need to ask yourself: was the break-in at the Capitol, while Congress was in session holding a debate about election certification, an attempt to stop a transfer of power to Biden, or an attempt to stop the debate itself—during which legislators would have laid out evidence of fraud?
The assault did achieve a stoppage of the debate, which was being carried live on television.
The legislators were evacuated.
We do know that, going back months, Antifa was issuing memos to its members to appear at Trump rallies posing as supporters of the president, wearing appropriate gear, so that when Antifa caused trouble and committed violence, their actions would be blamed on Trumpers.
I’m not saying all the people who broke through into the Capitol today were Antifa, but their members could have led the way, stirring up anger and moving at the head of the hundreds who knocked down barriers and forced back the police.
Shortly before the break-in, C-Span was airing a senator’s rebuttal to Mitch McConnell’s speech. McConnell gave one of those smooth clichéd-filled presentations, claiming there was no evidence of fraud on a scale that would have overturned the election. His main (irrelevant) point was, the courts found no reason to rule against Biden’s victory.
The rebuttal was quite sharp, basically accusing McConnell of acting as a “ceremonial” performer. And this was only the beginning of the action today in Congressional session. Who knows what would have popped up out of the hopper, as the day wore on and the nation watched?
Vice-President Pence—castigated by Trumpers as a betrayer—actually declared he would preside over an open Joint Session of Congress and allow full speeches re vote fraud, from states in which one senator and one congressional legislator filed objections to rubber-stamping certification of the election.
But that process was side-tracked by the people breaking into the Capitol building.
Instead, we now have incessant media coverage portraying the million protestors in Washington and Trump as destroyers of the nation and “all the values we stand for as Americans…”
I’ve read and seen reports of Antifa members (from Philadelphia and Tempe) being inside the Capitol building. A close-up photo of one of the protestor’s wrists shows a hammer and sickle tattoo. There is a claim that Antifa members were bused into DC a day before the rally.
Obviously, if the assault on the Capitol building was a false flag, all the blame cascading down on Trumpers paves the way for Biden and his handlers to carry out even more draconian measures on the American people, under the rubric of National Security—piled on top of the COVID lockdowns.
The short attention span of television viewers shifts further away from the violent Antifa riots in US cities over the past six months.
And whereas media portrayed Antifa riots as “largely peaceful disturbances,” we can look forward to months of pompous posturing about Wednesday’s events in DC.
Biden will be “the sane president” who restored peace and order.
Trump resisters who refuse to acknowledge Biden’s election will be characterized, over and over, as dangerous lunatics.
For the next 20 years, media will play up Wednesday, January 6, 2021, as the dark day America almost broke apart. You can bet a few dozen production companies are already editing footage for “stunning, award-winning” documentaries.
Democrats are feeling a burst of confidence that Trump’s career as a politician is over—since he will forever be linked to “The Insurrection of January 6.”
In their eyes, this is far better than a physical assassination.” End of extracts – emphasis added. Click here to read entire article.
Finally….
I have to say this, without any hesitation or equivocation: I will not recognise Joe Biden as the USA President. Not that he’ll lose any sleep over my decision, over which I did not agonise… I am trying to think of the best “nickname” to use but can’t get past “The Thief”/ plural (The Thieves) when referring to the VP as well. If you’ve got better suggestions, let’s hear them but keep within the bounds of Catholic modesty – i.e. no crudities, no matter how tempting.
i came across this video – posted on another Trump thread – which I’m posting here as a reminder of the utter contempt in which the President was held by the brain-dead “celebrities” and out of touch politicians and media hacks, even before he was elected. The utter ignorance and arrogance of all those being nasty about him in this video speaks for itself… Er, not to mention their lack of good judgement. Obviously…
Editor,
Happy New Year to you!
I know I’m sticking my neck out but here goes.
All is not lost. Trump did not concede (read what he said very carefully- the transition he’s talking of is his own for his second term) I believe the best is to come as he’s outplaying all the traitors by getting ready to attack by military ops in the next week or so.
Re Antifa invasion of Congress – it could have been a false flag as explained in the short video below, although I’ve no doubt there were actual Antifa protestors in the mix. While it was taking place, all of the laptops left behind in the chaos were taken, including Nancy Pelosi’s!😃 So Trump quite likely has all the info he needs to prosecute all the traitors. Also of note is that very recently Trump issued another Executive Order for executions by firing squad – this is very significant in my opinion. I think Trump is a brilliant tactician and is known to have used the book “The Art of War” by Sun Tzu in his deliberations to outplay his opponents and the military has been readied to pounce at the right time.
Another thing. It’s said that the so-called horned Antifa “thug” is actually a Marine undercover agent with cameras in the horns, but until this is confirmed I’ll sit on the fence with this one. Also think about it, how did the mob get in? The Congress building is one of the most heavily secured buildings in the world, and these “protesters“ were able to get in? There are videos online showing how it easy it was to breach so it must have been planned to take the laptops and other info. I believe the rally was used as a cover to allow the laptop mission to take place.
There is strong evidence now (an affidavit has been produced by an Italian employee of Leonardo Satellite company) that some in the Italian government is involved in the election fraud via the Leonardo satellite and that too, in some way, so is the Vatican which wouldn’t surprise me in the least.
Warydoom
I watched this video earlier and found it quite plausible until I checked out Simon Parkes and found out that he believes in alien possession, even has names for the various alien races. That made me discard what he was saying.
However, here’s the real game changer. This just came into my mailbox and it sounds like they’ve finally been caught out. Now we wait and see if and what President Trump, not to mention those GOP people who were so quick to confirm Biden, do about it.
Bad actors in Italy, the UK and the EU, political, military and intelligence, may be involved. If so then we have a major international incident on our hands, the ramifications of which could bring down a number of governments.
Editor
There is no question that the Trump rally was infiltrated by Antifa/BLM operatives, it was well planned in advance and well orchestrated, right down to a small police presence to facilitate the break in. The enemies of President Trump knew that if they could bring shocking publicity down on the rally then it would be forced to break up and Trump could be accused again. A 5-year old could really see through the method here.
What I’m wondering is this: Will Trump actually allow the running of America to be transferred to Beijing, which effectively controls the Bidens and a number of others within the U.S. establishment, or is something going on in the background that we know nothing about but which will change the game completely. I have noticed that Rudy Giulliani and Sidney Powell have gone very quiet. What are they up to and why is Lin Wood still Tweeting that President Trump will serve a further 4 years? I think something is happening – I hope so anyway.
In the event I’m wrong then let’s be clear in our minds about who is behind the steal – It’s China, no question. If it succeeds then the American Republic will henceforth be the American Banana Republic and will descend into complete and utter chaos.
It isn’t over until the fat lady sings. Seriously. And she hasn’t.
Very succinct, Mary Anne!😀
Earlier today I was devastated by what I would call Congress’ use of the break-in to surrender to the election fraud. However, I agree with Warydoom that Trump’s statement was very carefully designed not to concede, and that this incident is part of his plan to expose the Deep State traitors. I’ve also read on one of my daily check-in sites that Trump has flown to Texas to avoid any “kinetic action” by the Deep State, while his military plans come to fruition.
As for the incident itself, it seems obvious that it was a carefully planned false flag operation, and I believe the Capitol police actually took down the barriers and let the leading agitators in – and that those leading agitators were Antifa thugs (though some Trump supporters followed them in, it seems). But moving up one level to the Trump strategy, this would indicate that he called for this rally precisely to flush out more bad actors (or, black hats, as they are known in the spook world), because he knew what would happen. As his lawyer Lin Wood has said, Trump is a genius, not only on the strategic level, but on the detail level. Must be that Scots blood….
On the subject of military action, some commentators I follow, who have considerable military experience, have emphasized that if Trump invokes the Insurrection Act, it will be on the scale of what they call “feral cities” – i.e., not tanks in the streets, but surgical operations with specific targets.
If all this chaos is indeed planned in a sort of game of three-dimensional chess, all I can say is, I wish Trump would get to checkmate already, before I have a nervous breakdown! But I think the point of the chaos is that he was trying to exhaust every possible legal process before bringing in the military. And as we’ve seen, every aspect of the legal process is completely corrupt.
Thank you for this RCAVictor.
Everything you wrote tallies with my assessments of Trump’s scenarios playing out. I’m looking forward to justice being done and it will be.
Agree with having nervous breakdowns. I must say I momentarily had a brief feeling of doom when he made his second “concession” speech today but recovered quickly when I listened to it again. “OUR incredible journey is only just beginning” doesn’t sound particularly negative, does it?
RCAVictor,
A commenter on the Conservative Treehouse blog very interestingly wrote:
No, this wasn’t a concession speech.
At no time did I hear the it was going to be a transition to a Biden administration. Trump merely said the words, “new administration”.
Pence will not be Trump’s Vice President.
Our President, I think, finally has a signed copy of the DNI report that was requested by EO 13848. The news of “ItalyGate” is breaking. The crime of the Coup is now complete.
It is circulating there are rumors China has offered some 250,000 “peacekeepers” to help the Biden administration with the transition. Trump has pulled most of our carrier groups home, stationed off the coast.
Should Biden/Harris invite the Chinese onto US soil, it is still an invasion. I don’t think our military is going to swallow a Chinese military intervention well.
Under these circumstances, a lot of unexpected things can happen.
+++++++++++++++++++