Open Letter To The Scottish Bishops: Demand End To Govt Abuse of Power… 

Martin Blackshaw, aka blogger Athanasius writes…

Dear Bishops of Scotland,

As we reach the tenth month of a relatively harmless Chinese Flu pandemic, the global governmental response to which will surely one day be recorded for posterity as the greatest crime ever perpetrated against humanity, I thought I would take the opportunity at the beginning of this year dedicated to St. Joseph to once again upbraid you for abandoning Christ’s flock to the wolves.

You may recall that I wrote to you in July 2020 demonstrating, with sound statistical evidence, the falsehood of the official narrative regarding this virus, which the UK government had already downgraded to “non-life threatening” on March 19, the same day it mandated the closure of our churches with your approval on the very feast of St. Joseph, Patron of the Universal Church.

Despite the detailed information I provided at that time, together with a reminder that the Church’s superior divine mission can never be made subject to secular interference, you have continued to impose the most unholy measures in the House of God in your zeal to appease the “Prince of this world”.

For four consecutive months last year you closed the churches completely to your flocks. Over the same period you compounded the scandal by complying with an evil law forbidding Sacramental visits to the dying, thereby abandoning many souls in the most important last hours or moments of their lives.

Since the easing of that failed lockdown you have continued to collaborate with the new government dictatorship in the suppression of people’s inalienable rights to freedom and the worship of God. In this regard you have limited Holy Mass to small groups, obliging the faithful to pre-book as though they were arranging a dental appointment and subjecting them to infantile admittance rules that have absolutely no precedent in Church history and no basis in established science – your unspoken “no mask = no Mass or Sacraments” rule standing out as singularly iniquitous before God.

If only this misplaced zeal were evident in defence of the rights of the Church and our Christian heritage when the secular authorities legislate against the divine and natural law or when Catholic politicians publicly trample the Church’s moral teaching and then present themselves unopposed for Holy Communion, the faithful would scarce have cause to doubt your fidelity to Christ, Our Lord.

This tragically not being the case, however, it is the duty of all subordinate Catholics to call you out for the hypocrites you are; men who strain on a gnat while swallowing a camel, prelates apparently devoid of supernatural faith whose episcopal agendas, like that of Pope Francis, are more aligned with the naturalist doctrines of Socialism than with the divine doctrine of Our Saviour, whose Kingdom is not of this world.

Reading through the three Encyclical letters of the present Pontiff, one is struck immediately by the dearth of references to the immortal soul and the supernatural life. Everything is about this world, i.e., the climate, migrants, the poor, injustice, the marginalised, a brotherhood of man, etc. It’s like reading the worldview of a Communist or a Freemason, not remotely in line with traditional Papal teaching.

Likewise your own mindset as most recently expressed in Bishop Nolan’s ‘Pastoral Letter for Day of Peace’, here

This disgraceful document similarly emphasises the “new humanism” of Vatican II, to quote Pope Paul VI at the conclusion of that fateful Council in 1962, the bitter fruits of which subsequently led him to lament “the smoke of Satan in the Church” – more specifically identified by an exultant Leo Cardinal Suenens as “The French Revolution in the Church”.

It is hardly surprising then that after almost 60 years of this conciliar destruction of the faith from within, we find you exhorting not to a restoration of all things in Christ, Our King, but to the embracing of the diabolic “Build Back Better” programme of a global Socialist elite presently engaged in the establishment of a New World Order of brutal totalitarianism that they variously describe as “The Great Reset” and “The New Normal”.

Well did Our Lady of Fatima warn of the global spread of the errors of Russia so long as the Pope and bishops of the world refuse to grant her request for a public and solemn consecration of that country to her Immaculate Heart. Well did Sister Lucy describe the subsequent unfolding of the Third Secret chastisement in the Church as “apostasy from the top down”. She also said (in an interview with an American historian in 1946) that Communism would spread to every country without exception; it is now here, aided and abetted by you bishops…

If ever the Scriptural warning that Lucifer often appears disguised as an angel of light were applicable, it is today in this “Build Back Better” doctrine of Socialism that promises a new humanity emerging from a programme of psychological warfare on the peoples of the nations, suppression of their inalienable rights and freedoms, destruction of their economies and a silencing of all legitimate opposition by means of media censure, arbitrary fines and police brutality.

Where is your outrage, you who champion Vatican II’s French revolutionary spirit of liberty, equality and fraternity? Why are you not speaking out forcefully against this diabolic assault on our way of life, against these criminal impositions in the name of a virus that has purportedly killed only 1.8 million of the estimated 70 million who die in this world every year?

Untold numbers around the globe are committing suicide in despair, countless thousands more are suffering mental health issues, incalculable numbers have seen their medical treatment for genuine life-threatening illnesses suspended, tens of millions are losing their employment, economies are collapsing, civil liberties are suspended, families are split and isolated, the elderly die alone and the worship of God is forbidden in the public domain while you, disciples of the “new humanism” of Vatican II, apostles of justice and peace, defenders of the poor and marginalised, remain conspicuously silent, your only utterances being to echo the fallacious “Build Back Better” doctrine of the Socialist despots responsible for such evil.

You of all people should know that the only way to “Build Back Better” in this troubled world is to restore all things in Christ, whose universal Kingship must be re-established everywhere, not least in the hearts of men, particularly men of the Church: For as Pius IX declared in Quas Primas: “…as long as individuals and states refuse to submit to the rule of Our Saviour, there is no really hopeful prospect of a lasting peace among nations. Men must look for the peace of Christ in the Kingdom of Christ…”

Alas, this is not the sound doctrine you preach by your indifferentist “common home” vision of a world in which all religions and none collaborate in the creation of some future mythical paradise on earth, as though this place were not after all a temporary exile and a valley of tears to be traversed in the hope of one day arriving at our true eternal home in heaven.

The faithful need to see an end to this destructive Vatican II experiment and the cowardice it has engendered in the Shepherds of Christ’s flock. Our Lord did not come into this world as a hippie to found a commune of earth worshippers and appeasers, He came to found His Catholic Church by His own precious blood for the salvation of souls, outside of which, declares the infallible dogma, there is no salvation.

Why do you no longer preach this divine truth, this certain reality? Is it because, like the ancient Latin Mass of the saints and martyrs, the kneeling to receive Our Lord on the tongue at Holy Communion, sermons on the four last things – death, judgment, heaven and Hell – and so many other holy traditional Catholic beliefs and practices handed down, it represents an inconvenient barrier to the new humanism of that so-called pastoral Council?

You need to open your spiritual eyes and see the devastation this new orientation of Vatican II has visited upon Our Lord’s holy Church, which you have helped reduce to ruins over many years and which you now subject to the demands of inferior secular authorities, turning the House of God, a House of Faith, into a house of Covid fear and forbiddance.

You are the successors of the Apostles called by Our Lord to preach fearlessly, as they did, against sin and irreligion, the real plague that threatens humanity, not wring your hands over a respiratory virus that hardly compares with past deadly pandemics, and certainly not to the extent that requires your approval of vaccines produced from or tested with the stem cell lines of aborted babies, however remote in time.

Abortion, as you well know, is “a sin crying to heaven for vengeance”, to quote John Paul II. It is therefore unconscionable that the present Church hierarchy should approve of vaccines produced or tested using the stem cell lines of murdered innocents, applying sophistry to undermine divine moral teaching that forbids the reaping of benefits from evil acts.

There is quite sufficient sophistry at work right now in those peddling the Covid-19 crisis that never was, your duty as disciples of the Lord is to expose this with the truth, not participate in it to the further detriment of the worship of God and the common good of humanity.

Having read your response to the Scottish government’s latest January lockdown, your timidity was once again on full public display. Instead of using the divine authority invested in you by God to command and demand an end to this unprecedented and inhumane abuse of government power, your letter is best described as pusillanimous and embarrassing. It has to stop, for you are called to be Shepherds of souls and on that alone you will be most rigorously judged by the divine Judge.

In this regard I am reminded of the words of one brave prelate who, when persecuted by his confreres for defending the faith handed down from the poison of the conciliar new humanism, was asked why he acted as he did. His response is sobering:

“When I stand before my judge and He asks me what I did with my priesthood, I do not want to hear those terrible words “you have helped to destroy the Church along with the rest of them”.

Sobering words indeed, and well worthy of your serious reflection, as are the following concluding statements:

“I do not think there are many among Bishops that will be saved, but many more that perish.” (St. John Chrysostom, Extract from St. John Chrysostom, Homily III on Acts 1:12).

“The floor of hell is paved with the skulls of bishops.” (St. Athanasius, Council of Nicaea, AD 325).

********************************

Click here to read Martin’s previous letter to the Scottish Bishops.

********************************

Comments invited…