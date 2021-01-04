Nicola Sturgeon: Worship Virus, Not God – Bishops Must Refuse To Comply…

Summary, Edinburgh Evening News (note: no mention of ban on church-attending)
Lockdown may last longer than January
Scotland’s new lockdown may last longer than initially intended, Nicola Sturgeon has told MSPs.
A legal requirement will be in force to ensure Scots living in Level 4 areas remain at home as much as possible during January.
However, the First Minister told the Scottish Parliament that these changes will be kept “under review”.
She said: “However, I cannot at this stage rule out keeping them in place longer, nor making further changes. Nothing about this is easy.”
Comment:
As expected by those of us who are totally cynical about the Scottish Government and its leader who is well overdue an Emmy Award for best Scottish TV Actress, Nicola Sturgeon has announced that we are going into full lockdown from midnight tonight. While Boris/England is agonising over whether or not to introduce another full-blown lockdown, Nicola Sturgeon – ever anxious to portray herself as the decisive-if-reluctant-bearer-of bad-tidings- leader, has plunged Scotland into another lockdown.
Frankly, I don’t believe the propaganda about the NHS being in peril – but even so, that’s not my problem. I’ve been paying into the NHS for years and I’m not one bit pleased that my contributions apparently mean nothing, that the NHS is not fit for purpose, it can’t deal with a simple virus. It’s not my job to protect the NHS. It’s my job to be suspicious of Government and believe me, suspicious is the understatement of the year, since I can no longer describe myself as a free person living in a free country.
Sturgeon has the temerity to once again ban worship in churches, and the bishops will no doubt yet again, be obedient servants of the State. Then she has the added temerity to say that the most painful decision was the restrictions on schools and nurseries. Honestly, you couldn’t make this stuff up.
Catholic Truth calls on the Bishops and, indeed, all those in positions of religious authority from priests to religious superiors to bishops, to refuse to comply this time. No matter the legal consequences. We cannot replace the worship of God with the worship of a virus. Speaking for myself, if our priests decide to defy this unlawful and – I would say – blasphemous action, I will be at Mass on Sunday as I am required by God’s law.
Our blogger, Athanasius, is preparing a second Open Letter to the Bishops of Scotland, which we will publish as a separate thread as soon as he submits it, within the next day or two, but in the meantime, please make clear your own position on this latest blow to our person and religious freedom. Are you going to sigh and accept it all – again?
Sturgeon’s comedy routine reminds me of Lucy pulling the football away from Charlie Brown, who keeps trying no matter how often she does it. The Scots are Charlie Brown, and Sturgeon is Lucy, who keeps promising these lockdowns are only temporary…until the next renewal date…
RCA Victor,
I’m not usually a “LOL” person but that is a bit of a game-changer – LOL! (I’m more of a “ha ha” person, but I’m making an exception this time!)
And, by the way, Athanasius emailed to assure me that he is working hard on his latest Open Letter; he’s had a lot of interruptions and was feeling tired but added that he would have a bit of a rest and “then back to business with, hopefully, a fresh mind like Joe Biden’s!”
I thought our resident American would enjoy that. Nobody at the BBC would get the joke 😀
Editor,
I am very much looking forward to Athanasius’ MOAL (Mother of All Letters), but given that he is seeking a mind as fresh as Biden’s, I have to ask: is he working in his basement??
RCA Victor,
LOL! Athanasius might be working in basement but he’ll still be head and shoulders above Sleepy Joe, LOL!
Am most certainly against this Draconian Wummin who i thought was on a Roll Before but She if that’s Politically Correct to use She, as everything is now BS ,is now just upped The Game . I read of a Hospital down in England ( which was supposed to be overcrowded with The Chinese Virus Patients lying Practically Empty) so who do we Believe. I also notice in The Statements that although outside Gatherings Must Not Take Place that Professional Football is not Banned. That of course wouldn’t have anything to do with Sky Sports or BT Sports losing Money 💰 now would it ,of course not . That would be presumptuous of me and we know that’s a Sin . I personally like many others have to travel on a Bus either Tomorrow or Wednesday God Spare . And am most certainly more at risk of Catching this Chinese Disease on a Bus than I am attending Holy Mass .
So what really is the score here with this Power Mad S.N.P. Wummin. Also if and I mean IF Nippy is being advised by Medical Professionals Why o Why are the Peasants not being told to at least Boost Our Immune Systems by taking very cheap Vitamin D on a Daily Basis. Something just doesn’t smell right ( if you get what I mean ) by the Whole lot of this . Will our Bishops speak out . No they’ll just say that their followings the Boss and of course I don’t mean God .
FOOF
And am most certainly more at risk of Catching this Chinese Disease on a Bus than I am attending Holy Mass.
Got it in one.
Let me say this, though, I think a lot of us are angrier than ever before about this latest lockdown, with the singling out of “worship”.
I would say this to those of you who are worried, e.g. about getting to Confession.
I will ask around and do my best to find a priest who is willing to take the risk of being “caught” doing something holy. If anyone would like to be given access to any such priest, if he exists, email your phone number and I will encourage said sainted priest to contact you.
For now, though, no, I do NOT believe for a single second that the hospitals are overwhelmed or likely to be, or any of the other guff she spouted. She’s a great actress, that’s about all the praise she’ll ever get from me OR from moi…
Ed thanks very much for that . Unfortunately you yourself said in an earlier article WE have to be careful of what we say . Where we’re from. What Priest is doing what Etc Etc Etc . But to quote a Woman with a Degree ( I don’t suspect it was a Masonic Degree as that’s reserved for Men only) lots of Sexism going on their i imagine. Will Nic look into that I suspect not . Who said when she was going on about Animals Being Slaughtered ” We really have to stop this Cruelty ” when I posted Back to Her and said ” Animals being Slaughtered are not Chopped up like Babies During an Abortion ” as I worked in Abbotoirs. She then said ” Well it’s a FREE. Country and we’re all entitled to our opinion ” That conversion BTW took place during the first Lockdown. I then of course said to Her that if I voiced my opinions of the Letters from the A to Z Mob that I could at least be fined and even jailed. Silence. A Free Country ,my God ,the C.C.P could never have imagined beyond their wildest dreams how successful they would be and how easy it would be to more or less control the Whole World when they let this Disease loose . As for Our Leader . What can anyone say that hasn’t been said before. Just like your good self I WASHED my Hands of our so called Leader many years ago .Godless and Marxist to The Core . God Bless You and Take Care Please , these are now Dangerous Waters we are treading of that we can be sure of .
What is happening now is without question iniquitous. If the bishops and priests go along with this outrageous crime any longer then I fear their own souls are in danger of being lost for abandonment of duty. Absolutely scandalous – Sturgeon should be standing trial at the Hague for crimes against humanity. She can keep her NHS, it was outdated decades ago and is no longer fit for purpose. But it’s not about health or the NHS, as we know, this is about “The Great Reset” and a new totalitarianism long planned by Socialist elitists everywhere together with their boss in Beijing. If people put up with this Covid con any longer then they really do deserve everything that Nicola Sturgeon, Johnson and the rest of them still have up their sleeve for the future.
The Bishops will fail you; they had the Catholic Churches shut in Scotland the weekend before the lockdown was announced March 2020.
What you, the Lord’s true sheep, I believe, must consider, is trying to form groups. You will need to pray hard in the next 1/2/3 weeks through the Rosary for real priests to show themselves. What do I mean?
You, the laity, will need to approach/find such priests and ask if they have the courage and true calling to come and celebrate the Sacraments for you gathered as a small group in someone’s house. As told “You need to be as cunning as serpents and as gentle as doves.”
Sadly, we have returned to Catecombs times. If you wants the grace of the Sacraments, you are going to have to search for real shepherds and organize venues to celebrate. Don’t expect any support from the Bishops or the vast, vast majority of Priests.
Scots Padre,
On paper, that’s a very good idea, but if you knew some of the neighbours people have, they would take great delight in snitching if they saw a priest and group arriving at someone’s house for “communal worship” which is now illegal in this god-forsaken country.
Boris Johnson has gone one better than Nicola Sturgeon saying the English lockdown is likely to last until mid-February. She hinted that the end of January might be stretched, so I’m taking it that we will be in lockdown at least as long as England, if not longer.
This is downright evil. I also can’t see how any priests will get away with doing what you suggest, since the bishops are fully with the government on all of this.
It’s terrible, this feeling of helplessness. I will never forget that the bishops and priests let us down at this very time when they should be defending God’s right to our worship.
Obviously, if you really are a “Scots Padre” (a priest in Scotland) then you’re not to blame but how many are there like you, I wonder? Not many, I bet.
Lily,
That’s easy: the priest can dress like a health inspector and carry with him some PCR tests to make it look legit!
Seriously, the persecution of Catholics under the new Cromwell is in full swing.
Well, here’s one bishop who will never comply:
https://thenationalpulse.com/exclusive/the-great-reset-bannon-vigano-biden/
It will be very interesting indeed to see if the bishops of Scotland change course this time or will they continue to go along with this Marxist Government? To allow the State to ban worship again would be unconscionable, IMHO.