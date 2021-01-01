Covid Is Excuse To Take Our Freedom… Will We Fight For The Faith in 2021?

Comment:
There is really nothing I can add to (but merely endorse) Michael Matt’s powerful words in the above video. Really powerful. Just pay close attention to the situation in Italy and prepare for similar here – including the threat of living like this until at least 2024. I’m already on record as saying that I believe we’ll be living like this until the Consecration of Russia is done, and that remains my firm belief. That doesn’t mean we roll over and accept what is happening. We return again and again to the same question, then, the same dilemma – what can we do?
This is a great, and difficult question! Oddly enough, I found myself beginning to blog in response to the madness that appears to be taking over our planet. One thing that inspired me was Václav Havel’s The Power of the Powerless (https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/pdf/10.1177/0888325418766625). He insists that any time we speak or do the truth, no matter in how small a way, we are helping to undermine the system of lies without which oppression is impossible. I am trying to take the things I know and love, and talk a bit about them each day, in hopes of chipping away at the foundations of this darkness. And to connect with others doing the same. Does that make sense?
Clovis Minor,
It makes sense to me, what you say. If all we can do is comment on blogs and speak the truth, then it would actually be sinful not to do so IMHO. So, yes, I agree with you completely.
Clovis Minor,
Yes, that makes perfect sense. My problem is that I get too overbearing and impatient when it comes to trying to feed truth to people who have been intimidated by the virus fear-mongering. I suspect they conclude that I’m one of the tin-foil hat crowd. Please pray for me to acquire a little tact!
RCAVictor, I will pray for you! For my part I lean in the direction of timidity or indirection in my approach. I am praying for fortitude. We all need holy prudence to navigate these waters!
I think Michael (and Editor) is correct: this tyranny is only going to get darker and more Nazi-like until the Consecration is done. Which raises the question, were the Nazis really defeated in WWII, or were they just tools for the NWO, who not only remained unscathed behind the scenes but made huge profits from the war and continued their depraved plans right on course? Nazism and Communism defeated? Since when?
“I will send you revolutionary men,” quoth St. John Eudes, writing about Divine punishment. I think all this occult-base tyranny is actually Divine Wrath, in response to the human race largely acting as if He doesn’t exist, or worse, that He and His Mother can be mocked, blasphemed, offended and rebelled against. So the solution seems obvious, though I don’t know what it will take for a critical Mass of Satanists, pagans, apostates and materialists to abandon their ways:
the solution is to return to God. In particular, the Catholic worship of God.
Put on the modern equivalent of sackcloth and ashes and turn our faces back to Him.
I do think Michael is mistaken on one point, though: Argentina is no more a Catholic country than was Ireland. Catholics don’t vote to kill their babies in the womb, but apostates do, pagans do, and Satanists do. The Canaanite god Moloch was appeased (according to the ancient pagans) by child sacrifice, and human sacrifice. The NWO, worshipping the same god, has ceaselessly promoted child sacrifice and also human sacrifice: through wars, and now through deadly vaccines. The NWO is therefore a death cult…and Francis and his wicked cabal are poised to sacrifice the Church to that death cult. On a superficial level, he has betrayed the Church out of human respect and greed, but on a deeper level, he has betrayed the Church to a pagan god, who is the devil.
And while we’re putting on the modern equivalent of sackcloth and ashes, perhaps we could pray for a modern counterpart of Judas Maccabeus to lead us. May the powers and principalities of the heavenly servants of God come to our aid, and may 2021 see the beginning of the Great Counter-Reset.
RCA Victor,
I know that Argentina and Ireland are no longer Catholic countries but they were at one time. People would pray at street shrines in Ireland, make the sign of the cross passing churches and so on, and the public processions for Our Lady and the Eucharist were regular occurrences in South American countries, people in their thousands joined in.
The devil has been very hard at work this past half century and we all know that it sprang into action seriously in the sixties after Vatican II, although it had been bubbling under the surface before that, obviously.
Lily,
Your post reminded me of something from when I was very young. My parents divorced when I was 5 and my mother re-married (so she thought) a Protestant, but my faithful Catholic aunt and uncle stayed closely involved in my life and frequently took me on excursions in their car (a 1954 Plymouth!).
During one such excursion I noticed my uncle crossing himself every time we passed a Catholic Church. I asked him why he did that, and he explained it was because Our Lord lived there.
Most of the family was shocked when I returned to the Church 45 years later, but not Auntie and Uncle! May they rest in peace.
I love how the Lord orchestrates these things! One of my earliest memories is being in front of a big Gothic style church and asking my mother why we went to this church and not others. She said it was because other churches were founded by men, but this church (meaning the Catholic Church) was founded by Christ. Very rarely did I ever hear clear orthodoxy growing up, so I drifted away from the faith entirely by high school & college. But a few little memories like this prompted me to investigate in later years, and I was amazed at the treasures of the faith that had been (mostly) hidden from me before. Thanks be to God for his mercy!
That really was a powerful performance from Michael Matt. I agree with every word. He is right to be so outspoken and call the bishops “wimps” – they are, and so are ours and so are our priests. The whole lot of them are worldlings. There’s no leadership from the clergy – with the exception of Father Stephen Dunn of Glasgow, and he is limited in what he can do.
It’s shocking that Italy is talking about 2024 – it was because of the bodies piled up in Italy that lockdowns were introduced. I wonder if there really were bodies piled up – I really doubt everything now.
This article asks a very interesting question:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/going-wuhan-city-center-jam-packed-new-years-eve-ny-times-square-london-empty/
RCA Victor,
That is very interesting indeed. What is going on, right enough.
I think we’re being taken for a ride by China, that’s what is going on.
In one of the videos here about China infiltrating the west, especially the USA, someone quoted a Communist leader saying they would take over the USA without firing a bullet. This is what they are doing – taking over using fear and doing it by the back door, infiltrating.
I am wishing people a happy new year and I hope it turns out that way but I have to be honest and say that I have a niggly feeling, a kind of foreboding about the year to come.
RCAVictor
What that GP article proves without shadow of a doubt is that China is now running the show. It gave the world the virus and now it’s orchestrating a new global totalitarianism in response. The lockdown idea and the tier system both came from China.
As an aside, I read that the EU (the West’s very own Supreme Soviet) has just signed a new trade agreement with the CCP – that would be the same EU whose Brussels headquarters has the name of one of its founding fathers immortalised above the front entrance – Altiero Spinelli the Italian Marxist and subversive. You know the old adage: “show me your friends and I’ll tell you what you are”!
