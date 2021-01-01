2021: Happy New Year & Welcome To The Year of St Joseph: A Guid New Year! 

With the Apostolic Letter “Patris corde” (“With a Father’s Heart”), Pope Francis recalls the 150th anniversary of the declaration of Saint Joseph as Patron of the Universal Church. To mark the occasion, the Holy Father has proclaimed a “Year of Saint Joseph” from today, 8 December 2020, to 8 December 2021 Click here to read the Apostolic Letter Patris Corde of the Holy Father Francis on the 150th Anniversary of the proclamation of Saint Joseph as Patron of the Universal Church (8 December 2020) | Francis (vatican.va)

As we enter the New Year, it is good to welcome the additional spiritual sustenance – notably the granting of a plenary indulgence – which comes with this Year of St Joseph – one of the most powerful of the saints in Heaven.

As is the custom with threads dedicated to particular saints and Feasts, feel free to discuss all relevant issues and to post favourite prayers, stories and hymns in honour of the saint. In addition, feel free to post suitable Hogmanay music, stories and jokes – always of the “good clean fun” variety.

First, though, here’s a beautiful hymn to mark the Year of Saint Joseph…

A very Happy New Year to one and all. May 2021 bring us every grace and blessing – to include a restoration of our personal and religious freedoms.

St Joseph, pray for us!