Some Thoughts To End 2020…

This is NOT the “Happy New Year” thread which we have every year – that will be posted at midnight, so hold off with the greetings!

The above video – one of Dennis Prager’s enjoyable fireside chats – takes us briefly over the past year and allows us to consider whether or not we were wise to “follow the science” on Covid, giving up our freedoms. What do you think? Will we continue in the same way in the coming year – or have we learned our lesson? Wouldn’t it be wonderful if everyone held to the kind of common sense attitudes displayed by Dennis in his video chat?

Obviously, we would disagree with Dennis’s opinion on transgenderism (he is a committed Jew, not a Catholic) but that aside, he talks a lot of sense, not least about the role of the lying media in promoting evil – agreed?