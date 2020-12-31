Some Thoughts To End 2020…

Comment:
This is NOT the “Happy New Year” thread which we have every year – that will be posted at midnight, so hold off with the greetings!
The above video – one of Dennis Prager’s enjoyable fireside chats – takes us briefly over the past year and allows us to consider whether or not we were wise to “follow the science” on Covid, giving up our freedoms. What do you think? Will we continue in the same way in the coming year – or have we learned our lesson? Wouldn’t it be wonderful if everyone held to the kind of common sense attitudes displayed by Dennis in his video chat?
Obviously, we would disagree with Dennis’s opinion on transgenderism (he is a committed Jew, not a Catholic) but that aside, he talks a lot of sense, not least about the role of the lying media in promoting evil – agreed?
I really warmed to Dennis’s comments on “the science” – drives me totally nuts when I hear that baloney “we need to follow the science”. Yeah, right.
Here are some interesting thoughts about following the science
https://lockdownsceptics.org/covid-research/
Oh, and I meant to ask those of you who are following the news updates from the Boris & Nicola show… I’ve lost track.
For example, does anyone know if we’re allowed to have showers now, or are we just to keep washing our hands?
Editor,
LOL! I think we’re allowed showers, as well as washing our hands!
I don’t actually think Dennis was approving of transgenderism, per se. I think he was just saying if people want to dress as the opposite sex, that’s fine, to the point he was making.
The Lockdown Sceptics article is also very useful indeed. We get the facts about this virus everywhere and anywhere except in the mainstream news!
“shower/hands” – love it!
I’ve also got a Covid-19 joke but no point saying, cos 99.97% of you won’t get it 😀
Thanks for introducing me to these fireside chats. Lots of wisdom here and very encouraging to the spirit.
I am still holding on to the hope that excesses of insanity will trigger a revolution to restore sanity. This will require powerful infusions of virtue, for which I will be praying.
Clovis Minor,
I agree – I’ve come to enjoy these fireside chats, it’s like having a blether with a favourite uncle, LOL!
Good old Uncle Dennis! His exposure of those who “follow the science” is (as someone once said), spot on. Actually, it might be more accurate, given the corrupt characters who have established themselves as petty dictators this year, to say that they are following the Scientology.
Meanwhile, those who uncover the real science, and attempt to follow it, are silenced and punished. Just like those clergy who attempt to affirm the truth against the Marxist smoke of Satan enveloping us. Silenced and punished.
There’s a definite pattern here. It’s the pattern of Communism.
RCA Victor,
I’ve getting more and more worried about the way the Chinese Communist Party uses money to get control of whole countries. I’ve just been watching this documentary and it was made a year ago yet it had me thinking about how the leaders of our governments are so quickly falling into line to use Communist methods of population control, ruling by fear and proclaiming rules. See what you think, maybe I’m being paranoid but is this what is going on re Covid?
I did enjoy the fireside chat – Dennis Prager really is a good soul. He does give some wise advice and when I saw the first video posted here – I am sure it was the first – “staying safe means never” I remember think “this is sanity at last”. I’ve seen quite a few since then.
He talks a lot of sense and I took special note of what he said about this past year. It is a sobering thought, actually, that we can’t get that year back and we’ve not been free people through most of it.
I don’t blame the virus, though – I blame the government. I will never be able to forget this, and I just pray that I live to see all these evil politicians brought to book, charged with crimes against humanity, for all the lies they’ve told to keep us locked in our homes and only permitted outside under draconian restrictions. That is one year that’s gone, that was taken from us for evil purposes, I do not doubt. I am not going to allow them to take this next year. No way.
Dennis’s best advice was to live as we normally would live. I think most people here have been trying to do that but think of all the people who have been hunkered down in fear and will go on obeying the government for however long they are told to. It’s a disgrace.
Josephine,
You are absolutely right to blame the Government. We’ve had viruses doing the rounds for centuries and never as much as closed one shop down. It’s a real crime and I, too, hope to see the culprits in court one day.
I haven’t watch uncle Dennis’s latest yet but look forward to it a little later.
In the meantime, here’s a wee windup:
“Some thoughts to end 2020” – “Stay safe, save lives, save the NHS”!
We really shound end 2020 on bad thoughts like that so wishing everyone a far more Godly New Year than the Luciferian one that is about to come to a close.
Well, Athanasius, how’s this for a wind-up…