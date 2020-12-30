Will The SNP Shenanigans In Parliament Put Scots Off Voting For Independence? December 30, 2020 By editor in brexit, Europe, Politicians, Politics, Scotland, Uncategorized Tags: brexit, house of commons, ian blackford, snp, snp leader, Westminster Parliament 4 Comments Comments invited… Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related
I don’t think the majority of Scots will vote for independence when push comes to shove. I really don’t. I know the polls keep shifting on this but that’s all the more reason I am convinced that it won’t happen.
Watching Blackford making an idiot of himself yet again in Parliament, only confirms my opinion. The SNP (and especially him) are an embarrassment in Westminster. It’s a wonder the rest of the MPs are not supporting independence, if only to get rid of Blackford & crew, LOL!
I don’t think indyref2 will pass either. However, I remember being shocked when I saw Peter Kearney, spokesman for the Scottish Bishops openly supporting the SNP and when I tried to find something about it, I came across this which I hadn’t read before. It’s even more shocking because Kearney was acting as a spokesman for the SNP’s Jim Sillars, at the same time he was a spokesman for the Bishops (still is, for the Bishops, as far as I know – not sure about the SNP)
https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/the-scottish-catholic-bishops-and-the-nationalists-a-scandal-is-coming-to-light
Ian Blackford, Humpty Dumpty, makes we, the people of Scotland look very stupid. Why? That we elect such people to be our parliamentary representatives is shameful.
Philp Tartaglia’s letter on behalf of the Bishop’s of Scotland, and so the Catholics of Scotland, to Alec Salmond in 2010 was shameful.
Peter Kearney’s position in the SNP party and the role given by the Bishop’s Conference, Judas Iscariot will be jealous of!
As Fr Stephen Dunn pointed out in his recent letter, the Bishops in Scotland have become obedient to, subservient to, political powers, something stated that we musn’t do as practicing Catholics. Why are they acting contrary to Catholic teaching and law; You, the people, need to write to them asking a full explanation. If they don’t give you a satisfactory explanation, write again, and again, (it is hard work) until you do. These are the times we are in. If you have to, publish their replies here, detailing were it fails to answer the point/s you raised.
Regarding Scottish Independance, I pray that God never allows that great evil to fall upon us.
Scots Padre
With respect, I wouldn’t waste ink on Scotland’s largely apostate hierarchy. They simply do not have the Catholic Faith, so no point in banging our heads against a brick wall. The lot of them want to take themselves off to the church of Scotland where they rightly belong instead of destroying the Catholic religion from within.