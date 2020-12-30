Covid Compliance Leads To Tyranny… Spain Proof Positive – So Stop Complying! 

Comment:
I stopped watching Carl Vernon videos a long time ago due to his foul mouth – generally speaking, he can’t string a paragraph together without using bad language. The above video is one of the exceptions – and it’s worth reflecting on the truth of what Carl is saying: full compliance, which is what we are witnessing across the UK today, is a huge mistake. Tyranny is upon us – and the majority don’t even recognise it.
Yet, the silence from churchmen at every level is deafening. The apparently prophetic words of (the deceased) American Archbishop Fulton Sheen spring to mind: “… a religion that doesn’t interfere with the secular order will soon discover that the secular order will not refrain from interfering with it.”
That’s all very well, from Carl Vernon, but what can we actually do? To say “don’t comply” is all well and good but will he pay our fines? What is Carl Vernon doing to not comply?
Lily,
Carl Vernon has attended at least one of the Trafalgar Square anti-lockdown protests in London. I saw him there (on video!) I also can’t imagine he’ll be masked up, so I think he’s doing what he can.
Lily,
That really is the dilemma – apart from each of us being non-compliant where possible I say, for example, study the list of exemptions for wearing masks, on the Scottish Government website. If you are anxious about the damage wearing one is doing to your brain, long-term (think Dementia in future years), then you are exempt, since anxiety is on the list.
Well, TBH, that’s not much of a curfew is it? Who goes out after 11pm, really?
Also, like Lily says, we keep coming back to the question of what we can do – not a lot, actually. Slapping hefty fines on us to prevent rebellion ,really does work. We’re either full of fear that we catch the virus or we’re full of fear of being fined if we rebel.
Communists are many things, but stupid isn’t one of them. They know how to bring people under their tyrannical thumb, without firing a shot, as the Soviet leader, Khrushchev once told the UN. https://ddlew.wordpress.com/2008/11/23/we-will-defeat-you-without-firing-a-shot/
All we can do is pray and prepare to fight more openly when it becomes clear that our freedoms really are gone for good. I don’t think that will be much longer, TBH.
Nicky,
It’s a good while since I’ve been in Spain but my memory is that life really begins in the later hours and through the night. Cafes and bars remain open until all hours, so I think the curfew will be quite a pain for the Spaniards.
I think you’ve hit a nail on the head in your final paragraph. Right now, not many people seem to realise that this is about anything other than “suppressing the virus”.
Gimme patience!
If any further proof was needed that the formerly Christian West has been infiltrated by traitors, Communists, socialists and Satanists who all model their behavior on the Rockefeller Foundation-dictated Red Chinese “pandemic” model, this is certainly it. There’s so much evidence it’s like drinking through a fire hose.
What is especially interesting to me is how the public health bureaucracies have become the leading edge of this tyranny, all toeing the [ever-changing] WHO line, or in America the [ever-changing] CDC/AMA line, all empowered to enforce insane edicts with citations and fines and snitches.
So a second conclusion to be made is that the medical profession is also controlled by Communists (or, as they call themselves these days, globalists). It seems they have been waiting in the wings, lo these many years, to exercise their fanatical authority. For years they had to be content with their annual “Get your flu shot” harangues, but now they have graduated to “Mask up!” “Social distance!” “Close your business and church!” – and soon, “Get your vaccine, or else!”
Like the others who have already posted, I’m in the same quandary: don’t comply how? I saw a video yesterday of a flash mob taking over a pharmacy who had harassed a customer for not wearing a mask. Maybe that’s one answer….
And maybe another is, help to stoke up a critical mass of outrage.
RCA Victor,
It’s very clear, in my opinion, that the medical establishment has been placed into somebody’s pocket. A friend of mine asked their family doctor for a letter explaining their various exemptions, but to their amazement, the doctor replied to say that no letters are being provided because the doctors believe that everyone should wear a mask even if they have exemptions. Unbelievable.
I was searching for a clip I saw a few days ago, challenging Dr Fauci for “telling lies” but I can’t find it.This one looks interesting, but the opening indicates the the presenter is a “believer” (e.g. in masks) – incidentally, he’s my least favourite Newsmax presenter because he was very quick to (and continues to) refer to Biden as “President-Elect”… So, he’s not on the same wavelength as other presenters such as Greg Kelly and Chis Salcedo…
The report concludes with the observation that a “small number” of people in the UK have suffered “psychosis” after getting the vaccine, none of whom had any mental health issues previously. The fact that the presenter stressed “small number” really does put our minds at rest, doesn’t it? Er… NO!
In passing, I’d like you to confirm that I am correct in my interpretation – Americans DO believe the propaganda but the difference over there is that most people would like businesses to open up, whereas here, they’re happy to take it easy and await permission to open up, living off State money, in the meantime… Am I right? Answer carefully… 😀