If The Communist Plot To Steal American Election Works, World Tyranny Follows…

I had no sooner prepared this thread, than YouTube removed the above video. Happily I found it elsewhere, so you can watch and guess why it “violated YouTube’s terms of service” – which are designed to keep the truth from us.
The comment below, taken from the YouTube platform says it all…
One of the greatest videos I have ever seen on YouTube, all categories.
Tell us if you agree – or not – after you’ve viewed in here – on Vimeo!
That’s a tremendous video. No wonder YouTube chopped it!
I want to post this short address from Archbishop Vigano which he gave by video to one of the Trump marches:
Dear brothers and sisters in Christ,
I am with you at this historic moment for the future of the United States of America and the whole world. The forces of Evil have gathered in a coalition against God, against our Christian Civilization, against our beloved Country, against the family, against order and law, against the values for which our forefathers fought and gave their lives. Against all mankind, in order to subjugate it to its infernal tyranny.
As Christians, we are citizens of the heavenly Jerusalem; as Americans, you are citizens – under God – of this great Nation. Be proud to courageously defend, as true patriots, the values that have made America great and which form the basis of your country’s freedom and peace, harmony and prosperity.
The children of darkness have sought to subvert the outcome of the presidential elections, through such deception and fraud as to suggest a real attack on the very foundations of human social coexistence. As lawyers and magistrates investigate the abuses and crimes committed, let us turn to the Lord, the Supreme Judge, through the intercession of Mary Most Holy, our powerful Advocate. This is the “Supreme Court” to which we can and must appeal, that the Will of God may be fulfilled, and Truth may triumph over falsehood.
+ Carlo Maria Viganò, Archbishop
He’s got to be the next pope, surely?!!!