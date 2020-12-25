A Happy & Holy Christmas Everyone!

Comment:
Since singing is frowned upon at this time (“the virus” apparently isn’t the musical type!) we invite bloggers to post their favourite Christmas carols / songs on this thread, as well as favourite prayers and stories about Christmas. One of my own favourite short stories is the beautiful, classic Gift of the Magi by O Henry – enacted below…
Happy Christmas to our bloggers and to all visitors to this site.
The Christmas message from President Trump is online now. See below…
Let’s offer a prayer today for the grace of a political leader for the countries of the UK who, like President Trump, understands the importance of God in national life. This is particularly urgent at this time, as we face an indefinite period of restrictions on our personal and religious freedom, including more full-blown lockdowns… well into 2021 and even beyond. We are, in fact, facing an indefinite period of outright tyranny: we appeal to The Father – Holy Family, Jesus, Mary and Joseph, pray for us…
Editor,
This lovely (or, luvly, if you’re from Liverpool) video demonstrates how upside down the world is. Here we have a secular leader showing actual pious Nativity scenes, while the Vicar of Christ gave us a hideous monstrosity that only shows us his own apostasy (that’s as charitable as I can get about it).
However, President Trump is still repeating the “safe and effective vaccine” bit, not to mention his already oft-contradicted hope that the vaccine will return things to normal. Oft-contradicted, that is, by “experts” on the Big Pharma/Gates payroll. If I put on a white lab coat, can I be an expert too?
That said, I see that it is already Christmas on your side of the pond, while over here, I’m getting ready to go play Midnight Mass. And baby, it’s COLD outside!
I hope all our bloggers and lurkers, and even the trolls, have a Blessed and Merry Christmas and a Happy and Holy New Year….without even a whiff of “Happy Holidays”!
(I don’t really have a favorite Christmas story, other than St. Luke’s account, but I do have a favorite musical portrayal of it: Handel’s Messiah.)
Christ is Born! Glorify Him!
Dear Madame Editor,
I just came home from church. TBH, I wasn’t even sure we were going to have services because of the crisis but we did, thanks be to God. 🙏
This is an excerpt of Great Vespers for the Feast of the Nativity:
When Augustus reigned alone on earth,* the many kingdoms of men came to an end;* and when You were made man of the pure Virgin,* the many gods of idolatry were made powerless.* The cities of the world passed under one single rule;* and the nations came to believe in one sovereign Godhead.* The peoples were enrolled by the decree of Caesar;* and we, the faithful, were enrolled in the name of the divinity,* when You, our God, were made man.* Great is Your mercy: Lord, glory to You.
Readings
Genesis 1:1-13; Numbers 24:2-3, 5-9, and 17-18; Micah 4:6-7 and 5:2-4a
Readings
Isaiah 11:1-10; Baruch 3:36-38 and 4:1-4; Daniel 2:31-36 and 44-45
Readings
Isaiah 9:6-7; Isaiah 7:10-16, 8:1-4, and 8-10
Epistle
Hebrews: 1: 1-12
Gospel
Luke 2: 1-10 (if Christmas Eve falls on a Saturday or Sunday, then we read Matthew 13:31-36
I’ll post Matins in the morning (afternoon on your side of the pond).
Wishing you and the entire CT family a Blessed Nativity and Happy New Year.
Margaret USA 🇺🇸
P.S. What is Merry Christmas in Scottish? 😉
Reblogged this on Nelson MCBS.