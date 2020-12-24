Christmas Eve: A Jew Reflects on Christmas & the Death of Christianity…

Comment:
We always post a Christmas thread for the exchange of greetings and to reflect on the Feast of Christmas, and that thread will, as usual, be posted tomorrow, but the above video allows us, first, to consider some key issues about the way Christianity is being attacked in the west, with attempts to belittle the festival of Christmas itself.
Saying “happy holidays” seems to have taken off in the USA but I don’t think it happens here – or have I missed something? How to react if it does cross The Pond… I’d be sticking with Happy Christmas – what about you?
That was a very good video indeed, and that very friendly Jew is talking a lot of good sense.
He’s right about the death of Christianity in Europe and it’s nowhere more evident that in the UK, especially Scotland which must be one of the most irreligious and secular countries in the whole world, God help us.
Nicky,
I agree about the Jewish gentleman in the video – Dennis Prager is very well known in the USA. He is a very committed Jew but it would be good to pray for his conversion, as I think he’s open-minded enough and very knowledgeable about Scripture, so you never know.
He is definitely right about the death of Christianity in Europe – I also agree there. It’s hard to see how Christian Europe can ever be restored to its former glory, if glory is the right word, I’m not sure, all things considered.
I didn’t know that a lot of the Christmas songs were written by Jews – that’s very interesting. I’m looking forward to seeing what appears on the blog tomorrow – I always love the Feast day threads, so I’ll hold off my Christmas wishes until then!
That’s a lovely video reflection and from a Jew, it’s particularly touching.
Obviously, he doesn’t mention the real significance of Christmas, the birth of the world’s Saviour, but it’s still very good of him to speak so positively about Christmas.