Scotland’s First Minister: Mask Rule For Thee, But Not For Me! Police Agree… 

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We’re aware of a photograph of the First Minister which appeared in The Sun, on 23 December, in which she was not wearing a face mask at a wake. The First Minister has acknowledged this inadvertent breach, for which she has apologised.
“We remind everyone of the requirement to wear face coverings in indoor public places for public health reasons. Police Scotland will not be taking any further action in relation to this matter.” Daily Record…
A friend was telling me about conversations she’s had with more than one member of the public recently, casual conversations in shops, mostly, where she’s been amazed to learn that the person(s) hated wearing the mask, didn’t actually need to because they were exempt, but were afraid that people would tell them off if they didn’t wear one – afraid, too of someone reporting them to the police. Now they can rest assured that there will be no police action as long as they apologise. Yeah right.
On The Telegraph YouTube channel, there were sympathisers, with the point being made that plenty of other people do this (not wear a mask) so what’s the difference if Nicola Sturgeon does it? Here’s one printable reply… “The difference is, she makes the rules and fines normal people for not following them. People like you are the reason they’re getting away with the [bleep!] they’re feeding us.
Well, do you agree? Or were the police correct not to impose a fine for this “inadvertent breach for which she has apologised”... ?
I Personally think that Janet Macranky AKA We Nippy should be wearing a Mask constantly as lets face it Shes Not lets just say very Pretty .In fact even with Her own personal maker upper it doesn’t do much for Her looks .Am sure she used to have part time work around Halloween scaring the Kids .But boy am I glad that this Wee Megalomaniac has herself now fell into the You Know What and She has to go . Her Doctor Friend told none of us to travel ( except Her ) as we all know and Her position was unattainable so Janet Macranky must go She has to . But not to worry am sure that shes fixed up a really good pension for Herself and Will Not as has been rumoured be selling Copies of The Big Issue outside that Horrible Scottish Parliament . Its Christmas time and I wish Her The Best of Wishes in finding a New Job .
FOOF,
She will not be going anywhere. She doesn’t have to worry about “staying safe” as we now know for sure… She IS safe… She’s in with the in-crowd.
Well let’s see: this provides an opportunity for all the serfs who have been ordered to wear masks but who are caught not wearing them. All you have to do is apologize to the police state, and you’re off the hook!
NOT!
RCA Victor,
If I’m ever stopped by the police, that is exactly what I’ll be saying – “Sorry officer, but you know what it’s like, so easy to make a mistake, an inadvertent breach, you know what I mean, even the First Minister had one of those, so allow me to apologise… I was/am in the wrong. Sincerely sorry. Just like Mzzzzzzz Sturgeon. So, can we forget it now?”
A golden opporchanceity, as some would say, for Police Scotland to show they mean business has been wasted.
Nicola will be glad to wear a mask to hide from Big Alex when he comes calling.
Frankier,
They mean business all right but only when dealing with the lower classes, the hoi polloi…Those in high places are allowed to go free (literally) just like in other dictatorships. The dictators do very well out of dictating… check out China; check out Russia; check out North Korea. Ever seen any of those dictators NOT smiling?
I cannot believe these politicians and their enablers.
The fine is £60 but if you pay it right away, it’s only £30. Why didn’t Sturgeon not just apologise but pay the fine? She’s hardly going to have a criminal conviction on her record, is she?
It’s the apologising without actually meaning it or really believing you’ve done anything wrong.
Personally, I don’t think anybody should be fined for not wearing a mask but if some people are being fined, then so should she and her likes. The headline is right – one rule for thee but not for me, is what’s going on here and it’s a disgrace.
I see the insincerity pouring out of that women. Just imagine if she was running an independent Scotland. Shudder! There’d be no holds barred – her dictatorial streak would be allowed to run amok.
Fidelis,
You are absolutely on the button there – what would it have cost her to add to her apology a promise to pay the fine? As you say, a mere £30. She’s shameless
As I’ve just seen on another blog (comments under a news report about Sturgeon) this shows that the elite are not one bit worried about the spread of this virus. Exactly.
If I believed the baloney they are spouting about this, I’d be wearing the PPE, head to toe, face mask and shield, and anything else I could get my hands on…. but I don’t.
Neither did Neil Ferguson; neither did Dominic Cummings; neither did Catherine Calderwood; neither did Margaret Ferrier. And neither does Nicola Sturgeon.
Yes, I think this is a great point. It would appear to be an obvious clue that the dangers are not what the media represents them as – yet people still accept the narrative. How can people be brought round? Facts don’t seem to work.
My concern is it will take things getting worse in 2021 for people to become more aware of what is going on. It would be an *ideal* time for the Church to stand up for the truth, and to bring people to God, but I am not optimistic about this.
This video sums up the ruling mentality at Holyrood – it’s closer to the truth than may first appear. Ignore the 30 second intro and then, if you’re not Scottish, grab your translation book and enjoy!
Athanasius,
I think most of our English and American bloggers will have got the “oven chips” at the end (so to speak)!
Editor
I fear that will be the only part they’ll understand!