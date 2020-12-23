Scotland’s First Minister: Mask Rule For Thee, But Not For Me! Police Agree… 

From Police Scotland…

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We’re aware of a photograph of the First Minister which appeared in The Sun, on 23 December, in which she was not wearing a face mask at a wake. The First Minister has acknowledged this inadvertent breach, for which she has apologised.

“We remind everyone of the requirement to wear face coverings in indoor public places for public health reasons. Police Scotland will not be taking any further action in relation to this matter.” Daily Record…

Comment:

A friend was telling me about conversations she’s had with more than one member of the public recently, casual conversations in shops, mostly, where she’s been amazed to learn that the person(s) hated wearing the mask, didn’t actually need to because they were exempt, but were afraid that people would tell them off if they didn’t wear one – afraid, too of someone reporting them to the police. Now they can rest assured that there will be no police action as long as they apologise. Yeah right.

On The Telegraph YouTube channel, there were sympathisers, with the point being made that plenty of other people do this (not wear a mask) so what’s the difference if Nicola Sturgeon does it? Here’s one printable reply… “The difference is, she makes the rules and fines normal people for not following them. People like you are the reason they’re getting away with the [bleep!] they’re feeding us.

Well, do you agree? Or were the police correct not to impose a fine for this “inadvertent breach for which she has apologised”... ?