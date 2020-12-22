Is China Stealing the USA Election? Goal of Communists – Complete Tyranny…

From the YouTube platform of The Epoch Times
Due to many requests from viewers, we have decided to release this documentary on YouTube. If this video is removed from our channel, you can still watch it on The Epoch Times: https://www.theepochtimes.com/2020-el…
2020 has been a most unusual year… It started with an unprecedented global pandemic caused by the CCP virus, and is concluding with the globally captivating U.S. presidential election—the results of which will not only decide the future of the United States, but also determine the future of the world.
However, the US election has been plagued with allegations of irregularities. So following election night, The Epoch Times’ investigative team quickly went to work. In an attempt to uncover the issues behind the election, senior investigative reporter Joshua Phillip travelled across the country to swing states to interview whistle-blowers, big data experts, and election experts. And this is what he uncovered…
From Editor, Catholic Truth
The above video arrived in my inbox with such a high recommendation that despite the length of it, I handed my boss a
sick note bribe and said I needed some time off for personal reasons. I was then glued to the screen and, despite some irritatingly loud background music (why do they do that?) I found myself becoming more and more informed about the intense level of determination of the Chinese Communist Party to dominate the world, politically, militarily, cyber/internet control and financially – and that it has already infiltrated where it matters – big time. I found the video very useful, so I thought you would, too. It’s much lengthier that we normally post here but there are exceptions to every rule, and this video is one of those – I hope you agree.
Having viewed the film, I’m asking myself if it is an exaggeration to say that Chinese Communist Party (CCP)-inspired corruption is rife in the USA – including within the court system – and that it is, therefore, impossible for President Trump to prevail against such manifest evil… Is it? You tell me…
Final word -I just wish that great journalist (Joshua Phillip) would apply his excellent skills to investigating the highly detrimental effects of wearing face masks all day long, week in and week out for the foreseeable future. I’m throwing this in as incidental information so if you want to comment on that topic, please don’t do so here – instead, click on this link which takes you to our previous discussion on the subject. Thank you.
That was an education.
I couldn’t believe it but then, separately, I came across a report saying that the Republican leader person (can’t remember his title) called Mitch McConnell is also up to his neck in Chinese businesses through his Chinese wife and her family.
It’s very obvious that China is behind the USA election fraud – and there’s no doubt that there’s plenty of evidence of fraud, so why the courts are dissing the cases without even letting the evidence be brought forward, is proof of corruption throughout the establishment in America.
As it says in the introduction, it’s not just Americans that will suffer if Trump is not returned for a second term – it’s the whole world. We’re already living under Socialist dictatorship, it’s obvious, with the “rule by decree” system now the norm in the UK, so our only hope of getting out of it, is if Trump is re-elected. He’ll soon see what is going on (I hope) and pressure our governments to put a stop to their tyranny. Otherwise, we’re sunk.
Saying that, he doesn’t seem to suspect anything about the virus being used to bring about Communism. That’s a bit worrying, I don’t get that at all. He’s a savvy man so I don’t know what’s going on there.
Good Video Ed but unfortunately it will not reach the Marxists Ears . I personally have posted it to Facebook. Not that am about to be taken away like The Hong Kong Catholic Billionaire to be Re – Educated so to speak. But give it time give it time . I personally hope President Trump does as General Flynn has said and creates Marshal Law . We of course knew that all the Reprobates in this Video ( and I watched it all ) were easily bought off . As for at the end when the Guy says Miliions of Americans know nothing. Just like here they only as 1 Stupid School Teacher whom I blogged to think that President Trump is Bad Orange Man . Unfortunately he’s teaching in a Catholic School but has Marxists Views . Nothing new their of course. That was the Guy of whom I pulled out of a Mess on at least 6 occasions yet never even called to say thanks . Which speaks volumes for his Character as he’s now a Big Fan of Wee Nippy.
Excellent video. Phillips is journalist for Epoch Times. I subscribe to it. I can’t recommend it highly enough. It is truth … written in classic styles by all the journalists. They write so that you can understand the words perfectly and not have to stop for anything because the English is flawless. It is so refreshing after reading the works of modernists. It just covers everything !! They have office in New York
This article nails it about one of the main Communist goals of lockdowns: destroy small business owners, those characteristically independent thinkers who resist collectivization:
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2020/12/covid_lockdowns_are_the_communists_getting_rid_of_the_productive_peasants_comments.html#comments-container
The dragon can change his stripes, but his foul breath is always the same.
It was a long video but well worth the watch. The extent of CCP control in both the U.S. and Europe is staggering. President Trump has no option but to act decisively in this CCP war against America and the free world. So much corruption at the highest levels on both sides of the pond and now we know for certain the reason behind Covid-19 and the lockdowns. How we will ever get to the point of clearing out those in our politics and judiciary who are compromised by China is a question indeed, such is the extent of the treason in every nation, but it has to begin with a Trump intitiative and with the grace of God.