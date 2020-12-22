Is China Stealing the USA Election? Goal of Communists – Complete Tyranny…

From the YouTube platform of The Epoch Times

Due to many requests from viewers, we have decided to release this documentary on YouTube. If this video is removed from our channel, you can still watch it on The Epoch Times: https://www.theepochtimes.com/2020-el…

2020 has been a most unusual year… It started with an unprecedented global pandemic caused by the CCP virus, and is concluding with the globally captivating U.S. presidential election—the results of which will not only decide the future of the United States, but also determine the future of the world.

However, the US election has been plagued with allegations of irregularities. So following election night, The Epoch Times’ investigative team quickly went to work. In an attempt to uncover the issues behind the election, senior investigative reporter Joshua Phillip travelled across the country to swing states to interview whistle-blowers, big data experts, and election experts. And this is what he uncovered…

From Editor, Catholic Truth

The above video arrived in my inbox with such a high recommendation that despite the length of it, I handed my boss a sick note bribe and said I needed some time off for personal reasons. I was then glued to the screen and, despite some irritatingly loud background music (why do they do that?) I found myself becoming more and more informed about the intense level of determination of the Chinese Communist Party to dominate the world, politically, militarily, cyber/internet control and financially – and that it has already infiltrated where it matters – big time. I found the video very useful, so I thought you would, too. It’s much lengthier that we normally post here but there are exceptions to every rule, and this video is one of those – I hope you agree.

Having viewed the film, I’m asking myself if it is an exaggeration to say that Chinese Communist Party (CCP)-inspired corruption is rife in the USA – including within the court system – and that it is, therefore, impossible for President Trump to prevail against such manifest evil… Is it? You tell me…

Final word -I just wish that great journalist (Joshua Phillip) would apply his excellent skills to investigating the highly detrimental effects of wearing face masks all day long, week in and week out for the foreseeable future. I’m throwing this in as incidental information so if you want to comment on that topic, please don’t do so here – instead, click on this link which takes you to our previous discussion on the subject. Thank you.