Covid Vaccines – Are We Guinea Pigs? 

Media Blackout: Moderna’s FDA Report Lists 13 Total Deaths, 6 In Vaccine Group, 7 In Placebo
Spiro Skouras writes…
The Pfizer Covid vaccine is already being administered to the public in the UK and the first doses have been given in the US ahead of a mass vaccination campaign on a global scale.
It is important to recognize that the Pfizer Covid vaccine has not been approved by the FDA. It has only received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) meaning the vaccine has not gone through the standard process to get official approval from the regulatory agency.
Now Moderna’s experimental Covid vaccine is set to get the same Emergency Use Authorization allowing the shot to be distributed to millions of people.
We have already witnessed short term adverse events (side effects) from the Pfizer vaccine. Truth is, nobody knows what the long term effects could be and it appears the public is being subjected to an experiment on a global scale.
In this report, we examine discrepancies in the FDA Moderna report that was voted on by an advisory panel. The panel voted 20-0 recommending EUA.
Some of the discrepancies include cherry picked trial participants to achieve the desired results to gain EUA. As well as 13 total deaths in the trials, 6 in the vaccinated group and 7 in the placebo. Something the media refuses to address.
Comments invited…
Editor,
Your wish is my command (or vice-versa):
https://2ubii.com/watch/bill-gates-vaccines-amp-transhumanism-dark-secrets-you-need-to-know_D2I7lakYV7FTq3i.html
RCA Victor,
Thank you!
“Are we guinea pigs?” 100% YES.
For the record, I’ll be taking that vaccine – any vaccine – exactly 25 years, 4 months, 3 weeks, 2 days and 10 hours after there is a Daily Mail headline reporting that Hell is known to have frozen over.
I will definitely take it then… Promise…
Editor,
What if the vaccine comes inside a chocolate bar?
RCA Victor,
Great question. Here’s my great answer.. If the vaccine comes inside a chocolate bar, I will consider taking it exactly 25 years, 4 months, 3 weeks, 2 days and 10 hours, 5 minutes and thirty seconds after there is a Daily Mail headline reporting that Hell is known to have frozen over.
And that’s not just a definite promise… it’s a definite maybe…
Now you know I’m deadly (literally) serious!
What I don’t understand is that, since I believe Trump is a genuinely good person, and I don’t think for a nano-second that he would be – knowingly – part of this disgraceful medical experiment, why he isn’t somehow being informed. I know there are doctors who are well aware of the whole Covid conspiracy – there are several examples on YouTube which we’ve posted here, and they are Trump supporters, so what is going on over there, RCA Victor?
Spill!
It’s very puzzling (to a person with no medical or scientific background, like me) why, in both the Pfizer and Moderna trials, the placebo group experienced higher deaths than than vaccine group. I thought a placebo was a harmless concoction of a saline solution, or something like that.
Perhaps Elizabeth, our resident nurse, could explain this.,..
Good early Morning to you Ed . I Hardly had a sleep last night due Not To Covid Old Strain or New Strain but to Prostate Problems of which i was too much of a Coward to demand a Face to Face Appointment now due this Wednesday as I kept letting the Doctors Receptionist Pan me off far too easy . A Doctor Friend of my Brothers who works Private during the Day and does Night Calls told me in no uncertain terms to be Blunt with them and if I didn’t get an Appointment to get back to Her and She would make sure I got 1 Herself. The reason am saying this is HOW many 1000s are in the same position as myself and who should have had an Appointment at least 10 Weeks ago but because of all this Covid BS have been unable to get past as my Brothers Doctor Friend called Rottweilers . Sorry for the rant but I went to Bed at 10 and that’s me up for 1st time 2 Hours Sleep. So I read your Guinea Pig Article and I say 100% that we’re being used as Lambs to The Slaughter. The Evil Ones are pushing through this Vaccine and that Vaccine when their is a Safe Tried and Trusted Medicine Ivermectin which the F.D.A. will not approve because there is not enough Money in it for Gates . Soros. Sachs Etc Etc . Please try and watch The Short YouTube Video of Doctor Kory Pierre crying in The Senate trying to get this Safe 98% Effective Medicine Approved. Am no good at posting links but if you watch this Short Video you will see this Good Man pleading with the Powers that Be . Corrupt totally from Top To Top . God Bless going to try and get more Sleep as am up at least 6 Times in a Night it’s wearing Me Down. Sorry for the rant and going off Topic just needed to let off some Steam . Hope you Forgive Me .
James. D .
Where did you get that info pls? C
EW,
I’m guessing that your question if directed at Athanasius – I tried to find the 1 hour video of the lawyer who speaks about Nuremberg and is currently preparing a class action lawsuit against all those involved from the World Health Organisation down, but it’s not appearing on a quick search on YouTube – it’s on this blog in several places, if you take time to browse a little.
In the meantime, I came across a short interview with him which is important in itself…
What they are doing breaches the Nuremburg Protocols and restores the experimentation of Dr. Mengele on a global scale. Puting aside the moral issue of these vaccines having utilised at some stage the stem cell lines of aborted babies, this new mRNA technology is cell altering. Once your body cells have been altered there’s no going back, it can’t be reversed and it’s for life. NOT A CHANCE!
The Dictator Matt Hancock is warning that this “new” strain is “out of control” – and that we are in this for “the long haul”. I just wish the German lawyer (see above) would hurry up and get this into a court of law – if, that is, he can find one that is not corrupt…
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9072291/Tory-MPs-demand-clear-exit-strategy-nightmarish-cycle-lockdowns.html