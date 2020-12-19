Christmas Prayers Urgently Required For Conversion of Pope Francis – Please! 

Although billed as “Breaking News” , the above video was made almost a month ago (dated 28 November) and it was discussed briefly on one of the threads, but, as Christmas draws near, it’s worth reminding ourselves of the need to pray very hard for Papa Francis. 

Since words always fail me when confronted by the details of this Pope’s scandalous words and behaviour, I’ll simply reproduce three of the comments from the Lifesitenews YouTube platform – these good people say it all…

(1) Why does he not lash out [at] pro abortion promoters? Biden? Pelosi? Harris? Etc; (2)  Maybe If we are not locked down we can get water to the children; (3)  A pope [who] embraces communism but sits on a throne of gold protected by guns, not wearing a mask. Lol

Add your own thoughts, but, above all, respond to John Henry Weston’s plea to pray for the conversion of this anti-Catholic pontiff. For some of us, this is an intention in our daily rosary, so if you are not in the habit of praying for the conversion of Pope Francis, please start now – it really is urgent, not least because of his age:  he could be called to his judgment at any time.  Our Lady & St Joseph, pray for him! 

  2. Difficult as it is to pray for a Pope who seems to know full well the damage he is doing to the Church and the faith, I do still pray for him as charity demands. I have to say though that it will take one stupendous miracle of grace to win this Pontiff back to anything like a Catholic Pope. Still, such miracles do happen.

