Christmas Gift From Scottish & UK Governments – A Brand New Virus! 

Comment:

This was inevitable. At the first mention of a possible easing of restrictions over Christmas, complaints were raised by “the experts” and those who are demonically keen to keep us all locked down and under strict surveillance, come what may. We were told that a drastic lockdown would have to be imposed in January, if we insisted on celebrating Christmas. “Too bad” was the silent message from those of us determined to mark Christmas as free people living in a supposedly free country. Then, hot on the heels of this defiant silence, came the expressions of a “fear” that there was a new strain of “the virus” coming to get us. I remember smiling a wry smile when I heard that, and thought “Christmas WILL be cancelled, after all”. Who needs to know how to work a crystal ball, these days? Is there a new virus? You’re asking me? Answer: not in a million years. I do not believe it. Not for a nano-second.

Now, there are plenty of other much shorter (1 minute +) clips on YouTube with Nicola doing her pitch for an Emmy but I chose the full blown message because I’m curious to know if other bloggers see what I see – utter insincerity. She really does deserve an Emmy. That is one actress. She’ll be on Piers Morgan, Good Morning Britain first thing on Monday, be assured – he swoons over these Sturgeon Statements, misreads her “concern”, believing it to be the real thing. Listen: her concern is to hammer home that she’s not to blame for any of this, she’s empathetic, she doesn’t want to do this, sob, sob. But when it comes to “tough love”, she’s the queen. She knows what’s good for us, sob, sob, even if it makes her unpopular, sob, sob. Gimme a break.

Well, you tell me… is there a new virus – or did the powers-that-be who are pulling the (purse) strings on this, decide that we might get too used to having our freedom (almost) back if the rules were relaxed for a few days over Christmas, and so the noose had to be tightened? That’s my best guess – what’s yours?