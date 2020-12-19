Christmas Gift From Scottish & UK Governments – A Brand New Virus! 

Comment:
This was inevitable. At the first mention of a possible easing of restrictions over Christmas, complaints were raised by “the experts” and those who are demonically keen to keep us all locked down and under strict surveillance, come what may. We were told that a drastic lockdown would have to be imposed in January, if we insisted on celebrating Christmas. “Too bad” was the silent message from those of us determined to mark Christmas as free people living in a supposedly free country. Then, hot on the heels of this defiant silence, came the expressions of a “fear” that there was a new strain of “the virus” coming to get us. I remember smiling a wry smile when I heard that, and thought “Christmas WILL be cancelled, after all”. Who needs to know how to work a crystal ball, these days? Is there a new virus? You’re asking me? Answer: not in a million years. I do not believe it. Not for a nano-second.
Now, there are plenty of other much shorter (1 minute +) clips on YouTube with Nicola doing her pitch for an Emmy but I chose the full blown message because I’m curious to know if other bloggers see what I see – utter insincerity. She really does deserve an Emmy. That is one actress. She’ll be on Piers Morgan, Good Morning Britain first thing on Monday, be assured – he swoons over these Sturgeon Statements, misreads her “concern”, believing it to be the real thing. Listen: her concern is to hammer home that she’s not to blame for any of this, she’s empathetic, she doesn’t want to do this, sob, sob. But when it comes to “tough love”, she’s the queen. She knows what’s good for us, sob, sob, even if it makes her unpopular, sob, sob. Gimme a break.
Well, you tell me… is there a new virus – or did the powers-that-be who are pulling the (purse) strings on this, decide that we might get too used to having our freedom (almost) back if the rules were relaxed for a few days over Christmas, and so the noose had to be tightened? That’s my best guess – what’s yours?
How anyone could take this clown seriously is beyond me. Oh, I thought of a name for the “new variant” of the “virus”: SARS-COVID-BS.
RCA Victor,
Believe me, her fans take her ultra-seriously. The rest of us, nope.
I think they’ve already chosen a name for the new virus – wait for this: Covid-20!
I had just been wondering what they would do to keep this going, since one of the “experts” had a “slip of the tongue” moment a few days or so ago, suggesting that we couldn’t come out of this until at least 2022. How on earth, I thought, are they going to manage that but what better way than to find us a fresh virus for every year of imprisonment. Enter Covid-20. I believe they were not going to “find” this new “variant” until after the holidays, just before we enter the new Year, so Covid-20 would set us up perfectly to welcome Covid-21 when the time comes. Then the worry set in about giving us too much freedom over Christmas so the new virus had to be wheeled out, so to speak, prematurely.
Truly, you could not make this stuff up, she said most ungrammatically…
Of course, there are some who wills say I just did 😀 But I think I’m onto something here… My years dedicated to watching Columbo are finally paying off… 😀
I’ve found Sturgeon’s cabinet:
RCA Victor,
You’ve not been paying attention…. That’s only a TWO tier cabinet..
Four-tier = full lockdown. That’s what we’re all facing now, “just in case” somebody gets sick. Just in case…I always liked him, too, Justin Case. Before all this carry on, not now. Now I really can’t stand Justin Case…
I’m rambling now – it’s going on midnight here, so I’m closing down feeling quite aggrieved that if I lived in the USA like you, I’d still have another 5 or so hours before midnight – there’s so much I could get done! It’s not fair!