Biden Already Campaigning To Disarm American Population – Is He Right? 

Comment:

In a previous discussion on this subject, I held to the general opinion in the UK – “no to guns!” I always understood the arguments about the right to self-defence and the possibility of a Government turning rogue but it seemed so unlikely that our Government(s) would turn rogue to the extent that we had to, literally, fight for our freedom, that it didn’t change my view. Now… I’m much more open to the arguments for an armed population. Why now? Well, living under four “rogue Governments” – Westminster, Holyrood, North of Ireland and Wales – there’s no escaping lockdowns, nowhere to go to live as a free person in the UK. The tyranny is mostly benign at the moment – except for those in open rebellion when we see the police tactics usually associated with totalitarian regimes. Think riot police in Trafalgar Square, London during clearly peaceful anti-lockdown protests.

The argument in favour of an armed population has now taken on a new legitimacy, not to say urgency, in my view – as we discover that the next White House administration – led by Joe Biden (until they can shove him off into a nursing home and replace him with Kamala Harris) – is already plotting their campaign to disarm the population – click here to read more…

So, what – having viewed the above video and read the WND report – is your considered opinion… Is Joe Biden right to campaign to disarm the American population? Remember, it’s being sold as a “health” issue and we all know how easy it is to get people to hand over their rights in the name of a “health” issue. It worked with the Coronavirus “crisis” scare – will it work for the anti-Second Amendment lobby? Will the American people hand over their guns as willingly as we, in the UK, have handed over our personal and religious freedoms? I hope not. What about you?