Biden Already Campaigning To Disarm American Population – Is He Right? 

Comment:
In a previous discussion on this subject, I held to the general opinion in the UK – “no to guns!” I always understood the arguments about the right to self-defence and the possibility of a Government turning rogue but it seemed so unlikely that our Government(s) would turn rogue to the extent that we had to, literally, fight for our freedom, that it didn’t change my view. Now… I’m much more open to the arguments for an armed population. Why now? Well, living under four “rogue Governments” – Westminster, Holyrood, North of Ireland and Wales – there’s no escaping lockdowns, nowhere to go to live as a free person in the UK. The tyranny is mostly benign at the moment – except for those in open rebellion when we see the police tactics usually associated with totalitarian regimes. Think riot police in Trafalgar Square, London during clearly peaceful anti-lockdown protests.
The argument in favour of an armed population has now taken on a new legitimacy, not to say urgency, in my view – as we discover that the next White House administration – led by Joe Biden (until they can shove him off into a nursing home and replace him with Kamala Harris) – is already plotting their campaign to disarm the population – click here to read more…
So, what – having viewed the above video and read the WND report – is your considered opinion… Is Joe Biden right to campaign to disarm the American population? Remember, it’s being sold as a “health” issue and we all know how easy it is to get people to hand over their rights in the name of a “health” issue. It worked with the Coronavirus “crisis” scare – will it work for the anti-Second Amendment lobby? Will the American people hand over their guns as willingly as we, in the UK, have handed over our personal and religious freedoms? I hope not. What about you?
Editor,
Are you aware that the most northerly part of Ireland is Donegal. Is it Donegal to which you are referring when you mention the “North of Ireland”, or do you mean Northern Ireland, i.e. the six Ulster counties which form part of the UK? Please clarify. Thank you.
Marc,
I think it is perfectly clear from what I wrote, and I think you know perfectly well, that I mean the six counties in the north of Ireland which are included in the designation “UK”.
I am getting the feeling that you are not here to contribute positively to our blog. If that is the case, take care because – having suffered many fools gladly, as the saying goes – I am very quick now to block anyone displaying troll like symptoms. Covid symptoms, I don’t mind.
Now, prove me wrong by offering a meaningful comment on the topic.
Comment deleted.
Personal self-defense and, if it comes to it, organized resistance to violent oppression, are legitimate aims under natural law. More pertinent, I hope, are the political implications of the U.S. “gun culture.” Due to recent rioting and threats of further outbreaks, that culture is growing, and it has long been a politically conscious and effective movement. Threatening the rights of this group of citizens when the value of those rights was never so obvious may prove to be a politically deadly mistake for Biden and his allies. I hope and pray that this might contribute to a more decisive popular rejection of the entire soft despotism currently being imposed on the American people (and others) in the name of COVID and any other excuse they can find.
LJosephHerbert,
Now that you mention it, I don’t remember seeing a lot of gunfire, or any, really , during the looting and rioting of Antifa and BLM in the USA – maybe they didn’t use guns, I can’t remember.
However, I am now more sympathetic to the idea of an armed population because I can see a day coming when we, in the UK, are going to be subject to brutality. Here’s two videos of the police over-reaching their authority over stupid masks, already. Imagine a y ear from now, and it will be out of all control.
A woman was shot during a “protest” in the city where I live:
https://nypost.com/2020/06/01/iowa-woman-shot-while-leaving-george-floyd-protest/
This young man is being charged with a felony for shooting rioters who attacked him while he was defending a friend’s store: https://www.theepochtimes.com/court-rittenhouse-bound-over-for-trial-in-protest-shootings_3603795.html
This St. Louis couple is being prosecuted for brandishing guns at “protesters” who broke down their front gate: https://www.theepochtimes.com/st-louis-couple-who-brandished-guns-at-protesters-plead-not-guilty_3539221.html
The left is simultaneously excusing mob violence and persecuting citizens who attempt to protect themselves, their families, and livelihoods.
Michaela,
Here’s another example of the Mask Police – this time in the USA; or, more accurately, on an American airline. When I say “on”, not quite; a family were thrown off the flight because their two year old wouldn’t wear a mask, can you believe. There’s a video clip embedded in the report – a “must-see” for those who think that the way we are living is normal in any way (old, new or somewhere in between)…
https://nypost.com/2020/12/13/family-kicked-off-united-flight-after-toddler-refuses-to-wear-mask/
LJosephHerbert,
I have a feeling that Biden and his allies will make many “politically deadly mistakes” if he (God forbid) gets to the White House.
Agree, totally, with your comments about Covid – I do wonder, though, that even the “conservative” media outlets, such as Newsmax TV, seem to have bought into the belief that it is a deadly virus.
With a 99.97% recovery rate, and people in their 100’s surviving it, I don’t think so – one woman in England of 120 years recovered as well as a man of over 100 – and this was way back at the beginning of the craziness; they were on the mainstream news broadcasts being wheeled out of hospital to the applause of the NHS staff. That was back in the day when I used to tune in to the news broadcasts. Not any more. I’m not risking my mental health!
That first example must have been a police shooting (I presume) since the young woman fatally shot was a protester. The second and third ones are ridiculous.
I take it you are in favour of being allowed to own guns, despite these “hard cases”?
In the first case, the woman was shot by a man who was originally identified as a protester. He was later arrested. I have not seen info on his motive for shooting her: https://qctimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts/arrest-made-in-death-of-italia-kelly-woman-killed-at-davenport-protest/article_166c8bb3-ee88-5cf9-8815-05d18df46974.html
During the same night of violence, rioters ambushed and shot several police officers (not fatally), and another man was found dead (I believe he was part of the ambush and/or caught in the crossfire).
In my view, the problem here is not availability of guns but a failure of government.
In my community, Davenport, the authorities suppressed the violence and made it clear they would not tolerate further violence. Things have remained fairly calm since then.
In other places, the authorities are defending the bad guys and going after the good guys.
I think society is stronger when law abiding citizens are armed. A government that wants to disarm them is signaling its bad intentions. I hope there will be major political blowback against those inverting the right order of things.
It’s a difficult one. Nearly all the dreadful school shootings have been carried out by mentally disturbed individuals who shouldn’t have had guns in the first place and certainly not the rapid fire military sort. I hate the idea of guns but could imagine a scenario where people could carry handguns for protection. Still hope it never becomes the norm here.
I realize I am speaking from a different culture here. It has been noted that incidents of the kind you mention always happen in places where law abiding citizens are forbidden to carry weapons. Mass murderers choose victims who are unlikely to be able to defend themselves. Ironically, broader use of arms would make such scenarios less likely. And when they did happen, the number of victims would be smaller.
Elizabeth,
I have always thought the same way but when you look at that couple in St Louis, you can see how there’s an argument to change the law. When the government and the police turn rogue, we’re in real danger, so IMHO there’s a strong case for self defence arming of the people. I found this report about the couple mentioned in LJosephHerbert’s comments.
Here’s the way CNN (MEP – Media Enemy of the People) covered that same story – you can see – a mile away – that they’ll be supporting Biden’s campaign to disarm the population…The Counsel for the Defence is useless. He clearly does not understand the aims and objectives of Black Lives Matter. Not a clue.
Michaela,
Good example, and I believe the District Attorney of St. Louis, who was responsible for prosecuting the McCloskeys, was elected courtesy of George Soros money. Surprise, surprise!
(And the McCloskeys were Democrats, until this incident happened!)
RCA Victor,
I didn’t know that the McCloskeys were Democrats. Well, well, well…
I tell you, though, I’d sooner be defended in court by “My Cousin Vinny” than by that hopeless case, whatsisname in the CNN video…
The Second Amendment was put in place in order that American citizens would be able to defend themselves against tyranny. The Amendment refers to a Federal government army versus local militia. The Revolution ended only 8 years before the 2nd Amendment was ratified. They were all still well aware that had private citizens not taken up arms against the British, there would not have been a successful revolution.
These were clever and sensible men whose considerations were sufficiently broad in scope to encompass many of the possibilities of the future.
The need for citizens to bear arms has never been greater. In the UK we have been disarmed for one spurious reason after another. We watch programmes like “Sherlock Holmes” and “Reilly, Ace of Spies” where protagonists like Dr Watson, routinely slip a revolver into a coat pocket. That was the past.
Although we have been disarmed it is noticeable that our police are now more heavily armed then ever before. Steel batons, taser guns, pepper sprays, CS gas, rubber bullets, pistols and submarine guns are now deployed on our streets, almost routinely.
The police thus armed, are now the instigators of violence and have been for some years.
The people are now unable to resist the forces of authority. it is becoming clearer by the the hour that the forces of authority are in the employ of the Adversary.
The argument about criminals with guns, loonies with guns, schoolchildren massacres and the like are shown to be trivial against the essential original and ongoing objective of keeping the US free of tyrannical rule.
Unlike the UK.
Antoine Bisset,
Absolutely on the nail. You don’t need a hammer! Well said.
Very interesting that Biden, the Manchurian Candidate, is attempting to label gun violence as a “health crisis,” thus attempting to lump guns in with the scam-demic health dictatorship. BTW, there is no such thing as “gun violence,” which is a false personification of an inanimate object. Only in the depraved mind of a leftist would this be comparable to a health crisis, so if it starts, it will fail.
I think it’s important to recall the big picture goals of the globalist satanists regarding America, when considering gun control, since Biden is just their mouthpiece and puppet, (and when he “disappears,” should he enter the White House – God forbid – his replacement will also be a puppet):
1. Create anarchy. If the satanists try to outlaw the Second Amendment, there will be widespread and active (“kinetic,” I believe they call it in the military) resistance.
2. Feed the “secession” response to tyranny. That is, states with high percentages of gun owners will start legal proceedings in their legislatures to secede from the Union in response to any attempt to criminalize their gun ownership. One lawmaker in Texas (or it might have been the Attorney General) has already broached this subject, and it has quite a bit of support in other southern states as well.
The purpose of this strategy is to weaken America – currently the most powerful obstacle to the New World Order, since the Catholic Church has run up the white flag – and make her more vulnerable to attack and collapse.
3. Regarding gun control, I think that is an objective designed to leverage the first two, although disarming the citizenry has always been high atop the to-do list of tyrants. Starving the citizenry is also up there…remember my recent post about eating weeds, insects and drinking processed sewage?
As for the UK now being a “rogue government,” I think that is absolutely correct. I don’t know how UK citizens could overcome your firearms ban (am I correct in that the British police don’t even carry guns?), but a scene in the “Vision of the Third Secret” comes to mind, where the Pope and his clerical entourage are killed with not only bullets, but arrows.
RCA Victor,
All very interesting indeed. As for your conclusion, however, unless the Pope moves to the UK, that scene from the Third Secret (the only part disclosed) is, presumably, in Vatican City or thereabouts.