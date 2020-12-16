Covid-Christmas: Politicians Panic As Media Puts Pressure To Tighten Rules… 

Comment:

It’s truly terrifying to watch the the way the (entirely contrived) fear of “the virus” is continuing to be peddled by media hacks and career politicians like Keir Starmer, as evidenced in the above news clip. None of these people have lost a day’s pay, remember, while many small business owners and employees are struggling and may lose their livelihoods. Remember, Kay Burley, and several other Sky News employees were caught breaking the Covid rules but lest you imagine that they were slapped with the same huge fines that the rest of us land in similar circumstances, think again; they’ve been suspended for a few months on – wait for this – full pay. That is, they’ve been sent off on holiday. Laugh? I thought I’d never start.

I’m certainly not laughing at the threat to remove the “Christmas carrot”… Having dangled the carrot of a few days of relative freedom over Christmas, there is every chance now that this will not happen, or, at least, that the restrictions will be tightened to make a show of being “responsible” – when, in fact, both the political class and the media are wholly irresponsible, lying to us about this horrible, but certainly not deadly, virus. “Surges”? “Spikes” – I’m still waiting, almost one year on, to meet anyone who has been diagnosed with this virus, and I’m still waiting, almost one year on, to meet anyone else who has met someone diagnosed with it. So, gimme a break. We’re not ALL stupid. Last time I checked, the figures showed that of those who DO get his blankety blank virus, the majority – 99.97% – recover. That’s the only number that counts… The top cause of death in the UK is heart disease – are we all to be fitted with pacemakers? Gerragrip. This wasn’t a pandemic last March and it’s not a pandemic now.

Yet, people are saying things like “I wonder what we’ll be allowed to do” [over Christmas]; that is worrying. It demonstrates how quickly and easily the population has slipped into totalitarianism, accepting that the Government has the right to tell us what to do in our personal and religious lives. Should we check with our MP or MSP to make sure it’s OK to go to church at Christmas? Leave out a snack for Santa? Yeah right. As Sir Desmond Swayne MP said on the floor of the House of Commons a couple of weeks ago: this is a very dangerous lesson to give the Government; that they only have to snap their fingers and we will give up our freedoms with nothing more than a shrug of the shoulders.

For pity’s sake, fellow Scots, English, Welsh and Irish, find some backbone and fight back against this tyranny.

I will spend Christmas as I choose. What about you?