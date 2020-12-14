Chinese Communist Infiltration Rife in the UK – Church Leaders Must Speak Out! 

From the American Thinker..
News emerged on Sunday that the Chinese Communist Party has 1.95 million registered, loyal party members working in British corporations, government, and educational institutions. The American media, however, was completely disinterested in this story.
The Daily Mail spells out some of the details:
Loyal members of the Chinese Communist Party are working in British consulates, universities and for some of the UK’s leading companies, The Mail on Sunday can reveal.
An extraordinary leaked database of 1.95 million registered party members reveals how Beijing’s malign influence now stretches into almost every corner of British life, including defence firms, banks and pharmaceutical giants.
While there is no evidence that anyone on the party membership list has spied for China – and many sign up simply to boost their career prospects – experts say it defies credulity that some are not involved in espionage
The database was originally leaked on Telegram, the encrypted instant messaging app, and passed in September by a Chinese dissident to the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC), which comprises more than 150 legislators around the world who are concerned by the influence and activities of the Chinese government.
Detailed analysis of it by this newspaper reveals that:
- A party member who studied at St Andrews University worked at various consulates in Shanghai including that of the UK;
- Chinese academics who swore the oath to assist the party attended British universities where they were involved in potentially sensitive areas of research including aerospace engineering and chemistry;
- There were more than 600 party members across 19 branches working at the British banks HSBC and Standard Chartered in 2016. Both have drawn criticism for their response to Beijing’s crackdown in Hong Kong;
- The pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and AstraZeneca – both involved in the development of coronavirus vaccines – employed a total 123 party loyalists;
- Firms with defence industry interests including Airbus, Boeing and Rolls-Royce employed hundreds of party members.
There’s much to be concerned about that list. First, according to The Conservative Treehouse, the American media have refused to report on it:
The massive data-file [Download Here w/ Caution] was offered to all major international journalists and media organizations. All of the major U.S. media outlets did not want the data. As a consequence, media outlets within Australia and the U.K. are leading the release.
NOTE: At the same time U.S. media were refusing the leaked information they were simultaneously criticizing a U.S. executive order blocking CCP members from visas’ longer than one month in duration, by claiming no-one had any way to know who was a CCP member. In essence, the U.S. corporate media did not want to know.
By any standard, it’s a major news story that the West’s greatest geopolitical rival has infiltrated Britain’s major businesses and institutions, but our American media resolutely close their eyes. They’ll report on Trump’s two scoops of ice cream, but not that an ally has been infiltrated by communists.
Second, Britain is part of the “Five Eyes” network of nations that share intelligence information. Others in the network are Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United States. If the CCP members on the list have infiltrated British intelligence, they’ve also infiltrated American intelligence.
Third, there must be a comparable list for CCP members and fellow travelers embedded in American institutions. We can already name a handful: Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s driver of 20 years, Rep. Eric Swalwell’s girlfriend, a Harvard professor charged with selling biological secrets to China, and a UCLA professor convicted of selling missile chip technology to China.
And of course, there’s Hunter Biden, who’s under investigation for his China ties. A recently released email from Hunter strongly implicates Joe Biden, too:
In an email dated September 21, 2017, Hunter Biden wrote to Cecilia Browning, the general manager of an office building called “House of Sweden,” requesting that “keys” be “made available for new office mates.”
Hunter Biden listed the “new office mates” as being Joe Biden, Jill Biden, Jim Biden, and Gongwen Dong (Chairman Ye CEFC emissary). Hunter Biden also requested a sign made for his office that stated “The Biden Foundation” and “Hudson West (CEFC US).”
CEFC China Energy was a Chinese conglomerate that was among the largest energy companies in China before going out of business a couple of years ago. CNN notes that the company “aligned itself so closely with the Chinese government that it was often hard to distinguish between the two.”
Biden and the Democrats have China ties and pro-China policies, but the America media have shut down any reporting about this information. In the geopolitical war between China and America, the recent massive election fraud — which may have been funded and abetted by China — has given us an American governing class that has pro-China, not pro-America, policies.
Comment:
The above provides more evidence – if more were needed – that Communism is spreading like wildfire across the world, and has already arrived in both the UK and the USA. The mystery – or one of the mysteries – is why isn’t the mainstream media shouting about this from the rooftops? They cannot possibly be ignorant of the reality of the brutality of the Communist system of governance – can they?
I spoke to a Polish gentleman recently, who remembers life under Communism, and he said that the signs are all here now, that we are being set up to live under Communist dictatorship. Why the loud silence from all those in politics and the media who are in a position to influence the public, to change outcomes – why won’t they work to awaken the populations of the UK and the USA to the truth about “the virus”… the vaccine… and the growing influence of China across the world, today?
A small detail, perhaps, but I opened a packet of frozen salmon pieces on Friday only to read “product of China” on each of the individually wrapped pieces. This is first time I’d bought them; the packet read “Young’s [Seafood] with a “co.uk” website address. Here we are in a country surrounded by water, famous for Scottish salmon, and we’re importing it from – all of places – China. I couldn’t believe it. For the record, it was tasteless and not, I think I can honestly say, because I’m not the world’s best cook 😀 That was my first – and last – such purchase.
Share your thoughts about what, if anything, can be done – humanly speaking – to stay the progress of Communism. Or, is it too late for human intervention? Surely, the bishops and priests should be speaking out loud and clearly about this danger, in sermons, letters to the faithful etc?
I’d be saying “what about the Consecration of Russia“, to “stop the spread” of Communism, but I’m afraid that the unashamed complicity of Pope Francis with the Communist regime suggests that he won’t be the pontiff to obey God’s request sent to us via Our Lady of Fatima. We really ought to know the details of the Vatican’s agreement with China but the chances of such disclosure – on a scale of zero to 100 – rank around minus zero. Who knows, there may be Chinese agents employed at the Vatican, for all we know. Or am I being melodramatic
again for once?
Try as they do, they can’t get away from Scotland’s Catholic past! The history of St Andrew’s University has this paragraph on that website page:
Founded in the 15th century, St Andrews is Scotland’s first university and the third oldest in the English speaking world. Teaching began in the community of St Andrews in 1410, and the University was formally constituted by the issue of a papal bull in 1413.
It’s horrifying to think that the oldest university in Scotland has been infiltrated by Communists, and the same goes for the other companies and institutions listed in the introduction/Daily Mail report.
They’re not getting it all their own way anyway, as this breaking news proves. Today is the say the next stage of the election goes ahead (Electoral College voting). Nevada has cast its vote for President Trump! So, I think there is still time for some human intervention!
Michaela,
I don’t have time to watch that right now but it looks promising. However, I’m not sure the other states are going the same way (I’ve only heard a sentence in passing at the end of the NewsmaxTV segment on something else).
It will certainly be beyond belief if Biden takes the White House. Then it’ll be President Harris in no time.
Britain has it’s problems but it’s unfair to lay them at the door of China. It’s oh so easy to blame others for our own misfortunes, however. Make not mistake, our country suffers because we have descended into a nation of unrepentant sinners. We have abandoned God and God has returned the favour, as He promised He would: “But if ye shall still do wickedly, ye shall be consumed,
both ye and your king.” (1 Samuel 12:25)
We learn therefore who is the worst enemy of his country – the sinner; and who is the best friend – the Christian. “By the blessing of the upright, the city is exalted; but it is overthrown by the mouth of the wicked.” (Prov. 11:11) Let us all therefore seek after divine grace to renew our own souls, and to sanctify our own lives; and do all in our power to promote godliness around us. Let us endeavour to hinder all the sin we can – in our families and neighbourhood – by prayer, by example, by influence.
As much sin as we hinder, so much misery and danger shall we prevent. Let us prize those institutions which are favourable to the morality and sanctification of mankind. Especially let us value the Gospel. It is the grand, and the only effectual means of “teaching us that, denying ungodliness and worldly lusts, we should live soberly, righteously, and godly, in this present world” (Titus 2:12).
If you want things to change, look to yourselves and stop blaming others. I can’t remember where I read the following but I am reminded in this situation of the following quote; “that the best way to have a clean street is for everyone to sweep before his own door.”
Marc,
With respect, there’s nothing that you have written that we don’t all know here. Nobody is perfect and we all know we are sinners but that doesn’t mean to cannot comment and analyse world affairs, especially when an atheistic Communist government tells us that they are aiming to rule the world. Communism is evil and we have a duty to call it out.
Christians in China are persecuted. It’s amazing that anyone who claims to be a Christian would not condemn that in case he looks judgmental, which is really what you are saying. We can all “sweep before his own door” but that doesn’t mean we are not allowed to express our disapproval that the rest of the street isn’t clean, LOL!
I notice that you are selectively quoting the bible, without mentioning that the bible also teaches to “go out into the whole world, baptising” – try doing that in Communist China and you’ll be thrown in jail if you’re lucky, or else executed!
We have to live good lives, I know that but part of that is being a witness to the truth and the truth about Communism is that it is anti-God and anti-religion and it is downright evil.
Marc
Would you have put forward the same argument when Hitler was running rampant across Europe, i.e., “we’re all sinners, that’s the real problem. No point blaming Adolph”? Never read anything so ridiculous in my life!
Sinners or not, we are obliged by the law of God to be patriotic and to defend our country and Christian culture against any and all godless forces that try to subvert it. Your argument is completely wrong, not based on any kind of Christian teaching or history I’m aware of. Your is the appeasers Gospel, the devil’s preferred version. Sorry but your take on the Scriptures is not the Catholic one. God does not expect us to make ourselves doormats in the name of charity while evil tramples our institutions.
Athanasius,
“Sinners or not, we are obliged by the law of God to be patriotic and to defend our country and Christian culture against any and all godless forces that try to subvert it.”
Isn’t this what the German people were trying to do when they popularly elected Hitler? Weren’t they trying to remove the godless communism from their country? Do you feel that they were vindicated in doing so?
Marc,
Your “Adolph” analogy is a non-sequitur. Nothing whatsoever to do with the advance of Communism and our obligation – before God – to resist it. However, in an effort to clarify the topic for you, I would simply point out that the German people did not knowingly vote for a dictator. Had Hitler broadcast his evil plans, I doubt if he’d have been elected.
On the other hand, we have no such excuse for being negligent, as Communism advances – we KNOW that atheistic China plans to rule the world and to outlaw the worship of God. It’s that simple.
To shrug our shoulders and say “we should have prayed more, not sinned as much” is not only nonsensical but FAR from pleasing to God; Christ taught us to “give unto Caesar, the things that are Caesar’s, and to God the things that are God’s.” Well this particular “Caesar” (Communist dictatorship) has no intention of allowing us to “give unto God, the things that are God’s.” Quite the opposite.
Just to be clear, then, are you quite prepared to accept Communist governance in the UK? We already have it, of course, with the restrictions being forced on us (Matt Hancock is reportedly unhappy with Boris “permitting” us to have Christmas “off”) – so, just to be clear, do you really believe that we have no option but to accept this “new normal” doing nothing more than blaming our own sinfulness? Really?
Editor,
Hindenberg granted Hitler the right to rule by decree, which was constitutionally legally permissible. It wasn’t a coup d’etat like in, say, Bolshevik Russia. Far from it.
Hitler blamed the Jewish people for Germany’s woes. He said that, if they were removed, that life would get better for ordinary Germans. From his election, up to the outbreak of the war, Germany went form being the basket case of Europe to a genuine, global economic and military superpower; from being the poorest country in Europe, to the richest. A truly remarkable turnaround in fortunes, I am sure you would agree.
If we compare what happened in Germany in the 1930s with what happened in Russia in 1918, you could understand why Hitler was able to convince people to vote for him and were not likely displeased with his premiership.
If you read my initial comment you will see that I have said that we are to lead by example and influence, not simply “pray more, not sin as much.” Of course, that includes bringing people to faith. But we, as Christians, must do better.
Marc,
Maybe I’m stupid, but I can’t see your point. What’s Hitler got to do with the Communist takeover planned by China, and happening right now?
So, the German people made a mistake voting for Hitler, that doesn’t mean we should make the mistake of not fighting to prevent Communism here.
I don’t see what you are driving at – when you say “as Christians we should do better” – in this context, relating to this discussion about Communist China’s infiltration in the UK, what do you mean?
I don’t know how you think we should react to the Communist threat, so would you tell us please.
Jospehine,
“What’s Hitler got to do with the Communist takeover planned by China?”
🤷♂️ I have no idea. You should ask Athanasius. It was he who introduced Hitler to the discussion.
I think that our country is going through spiritual warfare. I further believe that we are experiencing this because we have largely, as a country, abandoned God. When a country abandons God, God replies in kind, and abandons the country. Ergo, we should do everything that we can to help return our country to God. Not simply by petition to God, but also by going out into the streets and living by example.
Moreover, we should evangelise and encourage people to return to God. Only when we return to God, will God return to us. It’s a monumental task but it is something we must all endeavour to do.
Josephine
I raised the Hitler example to demonstrate to Marc that his idea that we should not defend our country against godless invaders, rather pointing to our own sins as the cause of our misfortune, is very far removed from true Christianity.
We all recognise that we are sinners but that’s no excuse for abandoning our duty to fight for what is right and just. What Marc suggests is simply appeasement in the face of evil in the name of religion. It’s completely wrong.
Athanasius,
You have a talent for twisting words to suit your own narrative, I’ll give you that much.
At no point have I even inferred that we are not defend our country from foreign invaders. That is such a preposterous deduction of what I have written.
Honestly, have you nothing better to do than troll people on the internet?
Marc,
I’m sorry but you are the one doing the twisting. Yes, you didn’t actually say we shouldn’t defend ourselves against foreign invaders – you simply ignored the topic and effectively gave us a sermon on sin!
So, since Chinese infiltration is the topic here, with news that the UK is experiencing more than its fair share of infiltration – our own St Andrew’s University being named in the Daily Mail report – I’d be interested to know what you think of that fact. Ultimately, sin is the cause of everything that is disordered in the world – we all know that. That doesn’t mean we cannot discuss and seek to resolve the various disorders. Murder is a major disorder for which sin is to blame – but we seek out the murderers, charge them, put them on trial and when convicted, we lock them up. If someone said to put our own house in order, stop sinning and stop blaming the murderers, we would think there was – to put it mildly – something askew in their thinking.
So, instead of distracting us from the topic, would you mind offering a view about the reports of Chinese infiltration in UK institutions. Thank you.
Marc
No, Hitler didn’t believe in God or in patriotism. His philosophy was National Socialism in a Nationalist (racist) form. In other words, he was a Communist – hence the name ‘National Socialist German People’s Party’. Hitler was the very antithesis of Christian patriotism.
Athanasius,
Hitler was not a communist. Ethno-nationalism and communism are ideologically polar opposites.
Marc,
That’s what they say about the Tories, Labour, the Greens and the SNP – they’re all supposed to be “opposites” – but we know now that they’re all Marxists.
Josephine
Exactly so. This is one of the classic cons of Communism – it sets up apparent polar opposite parties while controlling both. The old Capitalism Vs. Socialism, for example, whereby Capitalists are portrayed as the enemiy of the people, yet the chief architects of Communism were people wealth backed by international banks. We can see the ruse when we look at China – a Communist system built on Capitalism.
People need to look beyond the old stereotypes to the doctrines each party presents. If they do that then they will see, exactly as you state, that all are Marxists regardless of political party.
Marc
When they use the name “Socialist” and they are godless and hateful of the Catholic Church then they are Communist, without a doubt. Hitler’s brand of Communism differed from that of Stalin, which is why they apparently hated each other so much. It’s interesting also that both were eugenicist regimes – again a trademark of Communism. There was nothing right wing about Hitler and the Nazis, they were extremely left wing. You’ve been seduced by latter day propaganda.
By the way, don’t confuse “ethno-nationalist” with anti-semitic. The Nazis targeted Jews as the race for particular persecution while they incorporated non-German gentiles from occupied territories into their armed forces. Stalin is also said to have targeted Jews in the USSR but that was a different problem, a Jewish factions issue.
As far as China is concerned I wouldn’t even buy a Chinese Takeaway in case it was poisoned .As for our M.S.M .Reporting anything, we,r at least trying to be ( well me anyhow ) a Half Decent Catholic know that probably 90 % of them at least have already Sold their Souls for greed for power so their ripe for picking . The same goes for the Bidens who would sell each other out for a Bob or Two .Where do we go from here only God knows .The U.S.A. are now obviously going to have at least a Marxist Government and where that takes us who knows .Once the Americans have to buy petrol at $10 a Gallon or Gas as they call it , they’ll not know what hit them .And they will have to pay that to Finance this New Green Deal or Green New Deal .And guess who makes the Turbines . Yes you got it in one The Chinese of course .Its just a pity that Francesco I Have A Dream Book and Passion for the Planet doesn’t include the Chinese .Of course their exempt from everything .I wonder if when Francesco was their did he ask them to take down their Wall . On more or less the same theme .I have a Friend in Montana ( doesn’t like President Trump of course ) who does a round trip from Her small Ranch to work 160 Miles a Day in a big S.U.V. She makes around $90.000 a Year working in a Coal Plant the size of Lanarkshire .She also believe it or not is, in total, $100.000 a Year in debt . Once Soros and Harris get in Power She will not know what hit Her .At the moment she pays just over $2 a Gallon for Gas and has complained to me that the Price is too High .God Help Her because Soros and Harris certainly wont .They have maybe got what they deserve .
Faith of our Fathers,
“I wouldn’t even buy a Chinese Takeaway.”
LOL! I love them, too!
I agree about Biden-Harris – they’ll only help themselves, if their past conduct is anything to go by.
My first question is, where does Red China get all this money? They’ve got bribes and influence money all over the West, now including in the Vatican, and have been doing it for years. Since Communist nations are not exactly known for their wealth, I have to wonder which banking dynasty is actually funneling money through them: Rothschild? Warburg? Lazard Freres? Or is it the nouveau riche like Gates and Jeff Bezos? All of the above?
Another curious items from this article:
“The American media, however, was completely disinterested in this story.” Oh, they’re interested, all right – interested enough to know it needs to be suppressed, especially since a lot of Chinese money goes to media moguls in exchange for favorable coverage.
As if Chinese influence money wasn’t bad enough, I’ve come across repeated references to the heavy presence of CIA operatives in the American media, posing as journalists. You have to wonder whether that is also the case with MI5 operatives in the UK press,
Meanwhile, there’s the issue of silent politicians, who are certainly on the same Chinese payroll as their media collaborators. There’s also the issue of assassination threats, I’d wager, to prevent the breaking of silence. Communists are nothing more than gangsters and thugs, and they will never hesitate to use gangster methods to get their way.
It seems we have reached the point where everyone should be wearing sackcloth and ashes in reparation, and doubling our prayers for the Consecration.
RCAVictor
I agree with you about the extent of this treasonous rot both in the U.S. and the UK. I have to say from a British perspective the Covid-19 lockdowns that are removing our freedoms and killing our economy would suggest that politicians at the highest level in British politics are compromised, sold out to China and acting against their own nation and people.
Same goes for most of the UK media which has pushed the government narrative on the virus knowing that it’s a false narrarive. The BBC is almost certainly in the pay of China because it is utterly Communist. Yes, the rot is right up and off the scale both here and in the U.S.
My only question is how compromised is Pope Francis? He’s certainly an ideological Communist who is keeping quiet about CCP atorcities in China and Hong Kong, for which silence he is apparently being paid by the Beijing government. Is he an unwitting partner in crime, though, one of those “useful idiots” Stalin spoke of, or is he a Communist agent who has risen up through the ranks of the Church with an agenda?
I remember back in the 1980s a story broke about two prelates close to John Paul II having been unmasked as KGB operatives. The story was widespread in the press at the time and then it vanished as though it never happened. Today you will be hard pushed to find even the remotest reference to this huge story – it has been completely suppressed. It confirmed at the time, though, that Communism had indeed infiltrated the Church, right up to the highest levels. Everything about this Pope has “made in China” stamped all over it, even if he is not a fully knowledgeable participant in the demonic plan presently unfolding in the world. In terms of Communism, Pope Francis is the only pontiff to promote its insidious tenets and global spread in diametric opposition to all of his predecessors.
Never was a truer word said about The Rotten To The Core BBC they completely sold out any Principles they ever had long ago .
Well at least with the Rotten BBC we have a Say . We don’t need to give them £ 157. 50p . Their certainly not getting it off of me this year. My license is up so it’s Finatee to the lot of them. I only have Council Telly as it’s called. The last time I tried to watch anything interesting I went through roughly 45 Channels and it was Garbage on every one . I ended up Watching what was called my 600lb Life . It’s about men and Women who are Morbidly and I mean Really Morbidly Obese . Anyhow this Poor Woman ACTUALLY had Swallowed a Horse . And the program was about this Doctor removing The Horse 🐴 One Hoof at a Time. What a Sad Life and am talking about myself. But and this is The But . It is really a tremendous feat to be able to broadcast 45 Channels all at the same time.
24 Hours a Day 7 Days a Week and it’s a Load of Garbage on Every One
FOOF
I’ve heard the saying “eating like a horse”, but to actually eat a whole horse is something altogether different. As long as it wasn’t Shergar, I suppose.
Athanasius,
LOL!
I’d forgotten all about Shergar, too!
RCA Victor,
To answer your opening question about where do the Reds get their money – well, the only people who are poor in Communist countries are the workers, the rulers are always wealthy, so I don’t think they’re short of money for bribes and blackmail etc.
I have to comment on the idea that the bishops and priests should speak out about Chinese Communist infiltration – yes, they should but they never will. They’re just not interested in the faith at all. The American bishops are OK with the Covid vaccine, even though it contains foetal tissue. It’ll be a hot day in hell before any Catholic priest or bishops goes counter-cultural about anything IMHO.
Almost on cue, as we are about to be “permitted” a little more freedom in the approach to Christmas, the Westminster Health Minister, Dictator Matt Hancock, is setting us up for ever more lockdowns. Forget about Covid-19 – he’s found a new virus, so welcome in a New Year with Covid-20… Talking about Chinese infiltration…
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/breaking-covid-20-british-health-minister-announces-new-coronavirus-strain?utm_source=editor_picks&utm_campaign=standard