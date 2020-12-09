China Pursuing World Domination: Brazen – It Could Not Be More Obvious…

Comment:

Are we being prepared for Chinese Communist domination? Is this why we are being kept in our homes, restricted in our movements, told what is and is not “essential” for us to buy? A friend tells me that Christmas cards don’t seem to be on the list of “essential” items, at least not when he tried to gain entry to a shopping centre in Glasgow a few days ago, only to be turned away by a “Marshall”. The normally very busy city streets, he tells me, were empty.

Is this why, if we wish to receive dental treatment in Glasgow, now only available in an emergency (the patient must be in pain), we have to agree to have our temperature taken as a condition of the treatment being administered?

Every institution has its own lawmakers now – whether it’s a Health Board or a Company issuing decrees, with employees and other members of the public supervising us all, and/or spying on us, and reporting their neighbours to the authorities. Is this to get us schooled in obedience, so that we get used to doing what we’re told and not asking questions about what is happening, let alone rebelling against it?

Communism is writ large in Scotland now. In a sense, we are in the earlyish stages, of course; we’re not (yet) being carted off to re-education centres.

Am I reading too much into our new way of life? Will we ever, thinkest thou, return to the “old normal” – as when we would watch the Chinese people on our TV screens, feeling sorry for them having to wear face masks all the time; or are we set to live, as they do, having had our personal and religious freedoms permanently taken from us, under Communist tyranny?