8/12: Feast of Our Lady’s Immaculate Conception – Pray For Priests Today… 

Ave Maria, Gratia plena

Hail Mary, Full of Grace

Dominus tecum

The Lord is with thee



Benedicta tu

Blessed art thou

in mulieribus

among women



Et benedictus fructus ventris tuae, Jesus

And blessed is the fruit of thy womb – Jesus



Sancta Maria

Holy Mary

Mater Dei

Mother of God,



Ora pro nobis, peccatoribus

Pray for us, sinners,



Nunc et in hora mortis

now and at the hour of our death



Amen.





Comment:

Firstly, on this beautiful Feast, Catholic Truth wishes all readers, bloggers and visitors to this site every happiness and grace. For the sake of those visitors who may not be Catholics and unsure of the meaning of this Feast, you can read an explanation here

I suggest that we pray especially for priests today. Our Lady has a particular love for priests – they are, after all, “other Christs” in the world. Much as it pains me to say so, however, we are hearing of all sorts of terrible scandals involving the ordained, almost on a daily basis. The Devil has clearly targeted the priesthood at this time of terrible trial in the Church. Given the exalted place of the priest in God’s plan of salvation, this should not surprise us: “The priesthood is the love of the heart of Jesus. When you see a priest, think of our Lord Jesus Christ.” – St. John Vianney, patron saint of parish priests.

As always with devotional threads, share your thoughts about any relevant issues, as well as your favourite prayers, hymns, etc.

A very happy Feast of Our Lady’s Immaculate Conception to one and all…