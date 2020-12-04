Coronavirus: Rushed Vaccine Due To Be Rolled Out…Will YOU Take It? I Won’t!

The following extract from Buzzfeed News (2018) is a reminder of the danger of accepting a vaccine rush-job…
Dozens of NHS workers are fighting for compensation after developing narcolepsy from a swine flu vaccine that was rushed into service without the usual testing when the disease spread across the globe in 2009. They say it has destroyed their careers and their health.
When nurse Meleney Gallagher was told to line up with her colleagues on the renal ward at Sunderland Royal Hospital, for her swine flu vaccination, she had no idea the injection she was about to have had not gone through the usual testing process.
It had been rushed into circulation after the swine flu virus had swept across the globe in 2009, prompting fears thousands of people could die. From the moment the needle broke Gallagher’s skin, her life would never be the same.
“I remember vividly we were all lined up in the corridor and we were told we had to have it. It wasn’t a choice,” she claimed. “I was pressured into it. We were given no information.”
The date was 23 November 2009 and Gallagher was one of thousands of NHS staff vaccinated with Pandemrix, a vaccine made by pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline (GSK).
Eight years later, her career in the NHS is a memory and she’s living with incurable, debilitating narcolepsy and suffers from cataplexy, a sudden, uncontrollable loss of muscle tone that can cause her to collapse without warning. Because of her condition, she can no longer work or drive.
People with narcolepsy experience chronic fatigue and difficulty sleeping at night. They can have night terrors, hallucinations, and a range of mental health problems.
I will not take this vaccine, under any circumstances. Will you?
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/video/fetal-tissue-in-vaccines-studies-on-orphans-confirmed-by-stanley-plotkin-under-oath/
It would be good to have hard evidence about the bad stuff that are in the Covid vaccine so I can tell me family and friends and they would believe me and not think I’m mad.
https://www.bmj.com/content/371/bmj.m4354
I will not take this vaccine under any circumstances.
I will not take the vaccine either.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/vital-information-about-the-covid-19-vaccine_5DwkwOtbwTzSxKM.html
I personally would take a Vaccine were I in the same Room as . Bill Gates . Melinda ( am sometimes a Catholic ) Gates. George Soros. Jeffrey Sachs . Bono . And Francis The Man who would Be Pope . Once I knew that Lot were Inoculated with the Exact Same Sustance that they were then offering me ad consider it . As the above is 100Milllion / 1 odds with any High Street Bookie I doubt I will be taking it either. O and I forgot that new German Fuhrer of The Useless United Nations. Can’t remember his name something like Kurt Von Claus . They want it desperately so let them be desperate to take it first .
Here’s Dr Mike Yeadon – it’s extremely difficult to find anyone (apart from those in the introductory video above) who will just say NO! Vaccine, bad idea. Don’t take it. Anyway, some concerns expressed in the video below, in the midst of the waffle…
Nope, I won’t be getting any vaccine. I saw an article a couple of days ago that 3 of our useless, corrupt ex-Presidents (Bush 43, Clinton, Obama) have volunteered to take the vaccine to “build trust”!!
I wonder if there will be anyone present to verify whether they received the actual vaccine, or a placebo…..
Meanwhile, this Catholic book on vaccines is about to come out. I know the author, she is brilliant.
https://www.kolbecenter.org/product/vaccination-a-catholic-perspective/
Editor
This ties in with the video you posted, highlighting even further the need for people to reject this vaccine.
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/doctors-petition-eu-to-stop-all-covid-vaccine-studies-due-to-grave-risks?utm_source=top_news&utm_campaign=standard
And then there’s this:
https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/after-months-of-lockdown-uk-govt-moves-towards-telling-us-when-we-can-and-cant-have-children?utm_source=featured&utm_campaign=standard