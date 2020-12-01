Covid-19: Tyranny – Shouldn’t We ALL Shout At Politicians? Hmmm… YES! 

Comment:

Well done, Julia, for telling Bob Stewart MP that you have every right to shout at him, given that he is planning to vote for continuing/worsening restrictions in the name of Covid, without a shred of evidence for the need to do so. He comes across as a weakling, keen to keep on the right side of his equally weak boss. Well done! Your show, and others at talkRadio, is about the only pushback to this shocking removal of our freedom. In saner times, we could have looked to our priests and bishops to fight, on the grounds that our liberty comes from God, and cannot be taken away by any Government. But, to match the weak MP on your show today and the weak Prime Minister, we also have a bunch of weak priests matching their weak “bosses”; there hasn’t been a right-thinking Bishop in possession of a backbone seen anywhere in Scotland since the outset of this “crisis”. They accepted then that God is a non-essential “item” and it’s been all downhill ever since.

However, ever keen to be fair to them 😀 and in case I’d missed an announcement from the Scottish Bishops’ Conference opposing the continuing restrictions on our personal and religious freedoms, I paid a visit just now to their website. No sign of any opposition there; far from it – there is a notice offering priests in Scotland an opportunity to participate in an online Advent afternoon of recollection which will take place via Zoom on Thursday 10th December 2020, from 2pm – 4pm. Unbelievable. Source

Here’s a wee meditation suggestion for the clergy – would only take about 10 minutes of the two hours allocated for their “Advent afternoon of recollection” – why not start acting like real priests, ignore the Government restrictions, announce that if anyone wishes to report you to the police, to at least have the courage to give advance notice, including name and address, with a short signed note waiving their claim to the Last Sacraments, including Confession, should they become seriously ill at any time during this contrived crisis. You can see why they won’t ordain women, can’t you, ‘cos’ that’s exactly what I’d do, I kid you not.

Anyway, back to Julia’s response to that hapless Member of Parliament – was she right to shout at him? Would you shout at your MP, given half a chance? I’ve already had to switch off the capital letters when I email mine, because he might not reply if I “shout” over the internet 😀 Is “shouting” – for which read, more accurately, plain-speaking, vigorous discussion – likely to get the message across that you want him or her fighting to restore our liberty? Well, frankly, being nice and soft-spoken doesn’t seem to be making any difference, so, worth a try… if only via the internet?

What’s that? Does this question – “would/should we shout” (at them) – also apply to Bishops? Well, now… what do you think?