30/11: Feast of St Andrew – Pray To Our Patron Saint For Scotland… Urgently! 

Maria Agnes Quinn, the young singer in the above video, writes:

I KNOW IT IS VERY STACCATO – my breathing was laboured because I’d had a bout of crying after singing and recording the Final Commendation in honour of my gran … Plus this hymn without music is actually a LOT MORE difficult than you’d think… (My face reflects my mistakes! Ha!) …

Editor writes:

Dear Marie – please don’t apologise…

I consider your singing to be a lovely rendering of our national hymn, and, in fact, the very best of the few versions on offer on YouTube. Yes, it would be great to find a version with a professional organist, choir (with you lead singer!) and even drum effect. That would be very stirring. However, I have the same search every year with the same result – no organ, no drums, no choir. So, thank you Marie Agnes Quinn: I’ll be posting the link to this thread on your YouTube channel, trusting that you will be pleased to be featured here to mark this year’s Feast of our national patron saint. This is our Catholic Truth version of a Grammy Award 😀

Note, too, everyone, the urgent need to pray for Scotland this year in particular, as we are moving very quickly into a very different way of life – under indefinite, if not permanent, totalitarian governance. We have, in fact, lost our freedom. All the more reason, therefore, to redouble our prayers to our national Patron Saint; the dire state of life in Scotland at this time, however, should not prevent us from celebrating this great Feast, so, as usual with devotional threads, feel free to post any relevant news and issues, as well as your favourite prayers, novenas, hymns and jokes. Just go easy on the “mean Scot” stories. 😀

Happy Feast everyone!

The lyrics are copied below, so that we can all sing along with Marie.

When Christ our Lord to Andrew cried:

“Come, thou, and follow me,”

the fisher left his net beside

the Sea of Galilee.

To teach the truth his Master taught,

to tread the path he trod

was all his will and thus he brought

unnumbered souls to God.

When Andrew’s hour had come, and he

was doomed, like Christ to die,

he kissed his cross exultingly,

and this his loving cry:

“O noble cross! O precious wood!

I long have yearned for thee;

uplift me to my only good

who died on thee for me.”

The faith that Andrew taught

once shone o’er all this kingdom fair;

the cross that Jesus died upon

was honoured everywhere.

But times once changed and Andrew’s name

was for a while forgot;

the cross, though set in kingly crown,

became a sign of shame.

St Andrew now in bliss above,

thy fervent prayers renew

that Scotland yet again may love

the faith, entire and true;

that I the cross allotted me

may bear with patient love! ‘

Twill lift me, as it lifted thee,

to reign with Christ above.