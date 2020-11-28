Lockdowns – Enough! Millions Need To Take To The Streets – Broadcaster…

Comment:
Any time I’ve heard her on the subject of Covid-19 and all that goes with it, Carol McGiffin is always clear-thinking and straight to the point. She’s absolutely right to say that unless people take to the streets in millions, we’ll be living like this indefinitely. In fact, that’s the very word which has featured often in the Boris & Nicola Show – “indefinitely”… We won’t be returning to the old normal…. we need to get used to the “new normal”. And I’m sure the same is true about Wales and the North of Ireland. I just never hear those comedy sketches. It looks very much like, well, if we want to have our God-given (not Government-given) rights and freedoms back, we are going to have to do something drastic. We’re going to have to rebel, whether individually, or, as Carol says, in our millions on the streets of the UK. It may be that we come to see that this is our Christian duty, that we have a moral obligation to protest the totalitarianism under which we are currently living. I think she’s on the button there.
However, when reflecting on the “why” – why does the Government continue with the same failed (and ridiculous) lockdowns and restrictions when they clearly don’t work – Carol (and interviewer, Kevin) draw the same conclusion as all the other commentators: the received wisdom seems to be that it’s because the politicians have boxed themselves into a corner and can’t find a way of getting out of the situation… they’re committed to lockdowns whether or not they work, because the politicians don’t want to lose face. I think this is totally false. They’re brazen – these scoundrels don’t give a toss about “losing face”…
Politicians getting themselves out of awkward situations, doing “u-turns” – albeit dressed up to not look like u-turns – is part and parcel of being a politician. They lie for a living. It’s nothing to them to change course. That is not the reason for their persistence. Watch any episode of ‘Yes, Prime Minister’ or ‘House of Cards’ to refresh your memory. No, that’s not it. They have tried and tested ways of changing course and getting away with it – they’ve literally made a career out of doing just that. So, why are they continuing with the same old, same old, ridiculous and failed policies?
As I’ve opined many times on this blog, I believe it’s because there’s big money involved. In the above interview, there’s no mention of The Great Reset, brainchild of the World Economic Forum, much less one of their major slogans, “You’ll own nothing and you’ll be happy about it”; no mention either of the claim from the President of Belarus that he refused a bribe to introduce lockdowns in his country. No mention at all.
So, disappointingly, even the more savvy of the broadcasters in today’s heavily censored media climate, still don’t get it. Or maybe they do and they’re not allowed to say so on air. If so, they’re not being honest by continuing to peddle the lie that suddenly our political masters are just a tad too shy and embarrassed to admit that they made some mistakes in imposing lockdowns, destroying the economy, leaving patients without necessary treatments and operations for the purpose of allowing the NHS to focus on those with Covid symptoms, and too bad about the dramatic increase in suicides as a result of depression, job losses and a combination of the above. Doesn’t make sense to me. There’s money being handed down from those in high – if very dark – places. That’s my considered opinion… What about you?
Editor,
“…the politicians don’t want to lose face.”
“Which face are you referring to?” he said with tongue planted firmly in cheek. So many to choose from…
I think you are spot on (now where have I heard that expression before?) about the bribe money, and btw where is Wikileaks when we need them?
But remember our old friend, “fear”? I believe there is fear involved amongst these corrupt puppets of the elites, not just among the populace whom the elites have brainwashed with their fake statistics. Fear, that is, of having taken the money and not obeying the narrative. “Nice career/home/family you’ve got there. Too bad if something should happen to them…”
In other words, the NWO oligarchy is held together not only by money, but by fear. But they’d better start fearing the wrath of the people, if they know what’s good for them. I’d love to see the insider smirks wiped off their faces.
RCA Victor,
I also agree about the bribes. It’s the only way to explain why they are sticking to refusing to let us go back to normal life when it’s obvious that the pandemic is over. Dr Mike Yeadon is one of the doctors who says it was over in June. There’s a lot more to this than meets the eye, and bribery is the only explanation IMHO.
It’s shady dealings, there’s no doubt about it.
RCA Victor,
I agree about the “losing face” – that’s a nonsense. I also agree abut the fear, it must weigh heavily on people who become corrupt, as the chances of them being exposed at some point is real.
I also wonder how deep the corruption is. I watch the police brutalising people on the streets during protests and I wonder if there has been a blanket payment across the board for all those on the “front line” in public services, especially the police, to keep them obedient. This is one example from Liverpool a couple of weeks ago and I just don’t believe it’s about saving lives from the virus. The police don’t see bothered that they might catch it! This is evidence of a police state IMHO, we are being silenced and stopped from public protests. It’s totally anti-democratic.
I’m not one who supports popular uprisings, most of which historically are revolutionary in nature. On this occasion, however, I think the populations of all suppressed nations will have to rise up if they wish to free themselves from this new totalitarianism being foisted on them by their leaders, all Beijing puppets, in the name of an orchestrated pandemic. There are times when a fight back in justified and dutiful – this is one such time. I think the longer this goes on the more angry people will become, especially as jobs and futures vanish for a generation, and then all hell will let loose. I can see it coming unless Almighty God intervenes first to end the evil.
Athanasius,
You took the words out of my mouth – I hate protesting and I wouldn’t be one to go onto the streets for any cause, really, but if it’s a case of doing that or living unfree for the rest of my life, I’ll go onto the streets. What I seriously doubt is that millions will go. I think most people are just doing the “British stiff upper lip” thing and putting up with the restrictions for the sake of saving themselves and other people from dying of Covid. The fearmongering has really worked.
Lily,
Exactly! Athanasius does take the words out your mouth, and me also. Like you I am not one for going out onto the streets, but, if needs must, I will. How many would go out is debateable. Probably too few. Hopefully things are beginning to change on that matter, I hope it be a matter of IF ONLY.
From Michael Matt reporting on the World Economic Conference held this week – Am I wrong in thinking that Pope Francis hosted this one? Or was the Pope more than happy to APPROVE of it.
https://remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/articles/item/5169-the-great-reset-from-bergoglio-to-biden
Yes, somehow by the Grace of God a stance needs to be made against the Great Reset. And the Consecration of Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary is the one thing that has to be done. How Many more Rosaries, sacrifices and most of all Masses offered up for that Intention.
Theresa Rose,
Pope Francis seems to have hosted it, they’re calling it the Economy of Francesco – he’s an expert in economics now, as well as a climate change expert, LOL! Michael Matt’s latest video is on this topic and it’s excellent. He shows how the Vatican II experiment was “the great reset” of the Church.
Josephine as you say at first the Economy of The Man Who Would Be Pope . God forgive me if am wrong but am sorry I just find it hard to even say the Guys Name . It’s all about GREED . Am in no way saying am perfect and ad rather have a full plate than an Empty one . But these Globalists give me The Boak Especially that smug Sachs who seems to be taking the Baton off of Soros. This Morning I awoke early and started to read a Site called . Catholic Bible 101 . Probably most on here have come across it but it’s only in the Last Month I have . Anyhow theirs a great Quote I came across from G K . Chesterton .
If You Want To Know What God Thinks Of Money. Just Have A Look At The People He Gave It To .
I usually watch all of The Remnant Videos through to The End but IF and I mean a Big IF their is a More Evil Woman Than Mrs Willie Brown in Politics In The World. Av never seen her . I couldn’t watch or listen to that ,well we all know what She is .I actually thought that their couldn’t be one worse than The Hilderbeast . Her Cackkle in The Senate when She was being quizzed on Benghazi was an Evil Site to watch . I suspect many on Here seen it when She more or less Laughed at the Death of the American Diplomats . But it seems as if Mrs Willie Brown will go a Much Bigger Step Forward and Murder Babies After they have been born and will do so Eagarly and with Gusto.
Athanasius,
I’ve never been on a protest about anything in my life but I would definitely join an anti-Covid protest. There’s nothing else we can do. If we wait much longer, we’ll be like the students in China who protested a few years ago and ended up in a massacre – that was back in the 80’s and you don’t hear of any protests in China after that, or at least I don’t know of any. So, we would need to act soon if we are to stop this oppressive government behaviour going any further.
We should maybe pray to St Thomas More to intercede for us to get the grace and courage he showed when he stood up to Henry VIII.
I was reading Teachers Blogs and lots of them want to go on Strike, with Full Pay of course. One Teacher especially I was Blogging with said ” No one should have to risk their Lives when going to Work ” I said to Her that I regularly on construction Sites risked my Life by working up 60 Ft and more which was before The Health and Safety Brigade got on board . One day in Clydebridge Steelworks we were working above and on Crane Rails when one Industrial Painter sat down for a Rest . One Crane bumped another one along The Rails and He had Both His Legs cut off . This was one of many incidents I could mention. Of course a Scaffold has now to be erected around a Property which takes Say 2 Days to put up and 2 Days to take down to adjust a TV Aerial that take 10 Minutes. I agree that these restrictions of our Freedoms Especially in the case of Going to Mass Etc is out of Order .But if ONE good thing has come from all of this Chinese Corona Fabricated Virus. It’s that when our Children weren’t going to School they didn’t have First Hand of the LGBTQ2WXYZ. Indoctrination and lots especially Transgender Enquiries went down in numbers . of course I know that this can and does be done over The Internet. The most disappointing thing is these Mealy Mouthed Bishops and Cardinals Especially spending nice winter days all cosied up in their Mansions. With Servants of course. One never knows Maybe they’ll come up for Air and lead the Freedom Cause. Surely their has to be ONE good Catholic amongst them . But then again they can always use the Excuse that their only doing as The Boss Does .
There may be two protests on the horizon for Catholic, one demanding a restoration of our freedom and civil liberties, the other demanding that prelates in the Church investigate how this man Bergoglio came to be elected Pope when he is clearly a Communist. What truly went on during that Conclave process and what part did the “St. Gallen group” actually play in it. Time for answers on both counts!
As regards protesting the Covid-19 fraud, I think the financial impact of the scam will bring many people on to the streets who would otherwise never think of demonstrating publicly. The country is heading towards bankruptcy and real poverty, that’s always a primer for mass demonstrations and the fall of governments. Add in the element of educated citizens who have done their own research on the virus and you have that extra dimension of angry citizens who see Beijing’s hand in this “Great Reset”. There will be many government leaders standing trial for treason in the not too distant future!
Athanasius,
This Great Reset scenario is starting to remind me somewhat of the old Disney movie Fantasia, where the sorcerer’s apprentice (who I believe was Mickey Mouse), imitating his master, casts a spell on the broom to carry water for him but then can’t control or stop the resulting flood.
These satanists are just like Mickey: they live totally removed from reality, inflated themselves to the point of delusion and depravity with their unimaginable wealth and power, and have clumsily cast their spell over humanity. Now they will find that they can’t control the flood they’ve precipitated, and it will take the Master – i.e. Our Lord – to restore order.
(I’d wager that Lucifer, the puppet-master of all these globalist ghouls, didn’t forsee the consequences of his rebellion either…)
On the subject of protests, I have some limited experience, having naively gone to one during my freshman year of college. It was a protest to “get ROTC off campus” – ROTC being the Reserve Officer Training Corps. This was a favorite target of leftists rabble-rousers like “Rev.” Jesse Jackson, who also militated to get rid of History of Western Civilization courses. The Communists always have the same goals.
So we sat in a hallway of a building we had “occupied” for a couple of hours, looked at each other waiting for something to happen, and finally went back to our dorms. The university, it turns out, took pictures of everyone and sent them to our parents! My stepfather’s reaction was to threaten to pull the financial plug on my college education…
So much for social justice stupidity and young idealistic hormones. In the present situation, however, there is a dire threat, not a fake one, hanging over our heads, and so perhaps the Catholic teaching of “just war” could also apply to “just protests.”
I found these “principles of just war”:
Just Cause – There must be real, lasting, grave and certain damage inflicted by an aggressor on a nation or community of nations;
Legitimate Authority – The right to declare a war belongs to the people who legitimately represent the people of a certain nation;
Comparative Justice – The rights and values involved in the conflict must be important enough to justify killing;
Right Intention – The war must be waged with a commitment to post-war reconciliation and peace, not personal gain;
Probability of Success – The odds of success should be compared to the likely cost of human life;
Proportionality – The damage and costs of the war should be proportionate to the good expected;
Last Resort – All peaceful efforts have been tried and exhausted before entering into war.
Standards to follow in fighting:
Immunity of Noncombatants – Civilians may not be the object of direct attack.
Proportionality – Only the minimum force necessary to obtain military objectives is used.
Right Intention – Leaders must keep in mind that only peace and justice is the aim of war.