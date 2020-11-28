Lockdowns – Enough! Millions Need To Take To The Streets – Broadcaster…

Comment:

Any time I’ve heard her on the subject of Covid-19 and all that goes with it, Carol McGiffin is always clear-thinking and straight to the point. She’s absolutely right to say that unless people take to the streets in millions, we’ll be living like this indefinitely. In fact, that’s the very word which has featured often in the Boris & Nicola Show – “indefinitely”… We won’t be returning to the old normal…. we need to get used to the “new normal”. And I’m sure the same is true about Wales and the North of Ireland. I just never hear those comedy sketches. It looks very much like, well, if we want to have our God-given (not Government-given) rights and freedoms back, we are going to have to do something drastic. We’re going to have to rebel, whether individually, or, as Carol says, in our millions on the streets of the UK. It may be that we come to see that this is our Christian duty, that we have a moral obligation to protest the totalitarianism under which we are currently living. I think she’s on the button there.

However, when reflecting on the “why” – why does the Government continue with the same failed (and ridiculous) lockdowns and restrictions when they clearly don’t work – Carol (and interviewer, Kevin) draw the same conclusion as all the other commentators: the received wisdom seems to be that it’s because the politicians have boxed themselves into a corner and can’t find a way of getting out of the situation… they’re committed to lockdowns whether or not they work, because the politicians don’t want to lose face. I think this is totally false. They’re brazen – these scoundrels don’t give a toss about “losing face”…

Politicians getting themselves out of awkward situations, doing “u-turns” – albeit dressed up to not look like u-turns – is part and parcel of being a politician. They lie for a living. It’s nothing to them to change course. That is not the reason for their persistence. Watch any episode of ‘Yes, Prime Minister’ or ‘House of Cards’ to refresh your memory. No, that’s not it. They have tried and tested ways of changing course and getting away with it – they’ve literally made a career out of doing just that. So, why are they continuing with the same old, same old, ridiculous and failed policies?

As I’ve opined many times on this blog, I believe it’s because there’s big money involved. In the above interview, there’s no mention of The Great Reset, brainchild of the World Economic Forum, much less one of their major slogans, “You’ll own nothing and you’ll be happy about it”; no mention either of the claim from the President of Belarus that he refused a bribe to introduce lockdowns in his country. No mention at all.

So, disappointingly, even the more savvy of the broadcasters in today’s heavily censored media climate, still don’t get it. Or maybe they do and they’re not allowed to say so on air. If so, they’re not being honest by continuing to peddle the lie that suddenly our political masters are just a tad too shy and embarrassed to admit that they made some mistakes in imposing lockdowns, destroying the economy, leaving patients without necessary treatments and operations for the purpose of allowing the NHS to focus on those with Covid symptoms, and too bad about the dramatic increase in suicides as a result of depression, job losses and a combination of the above. Doesn’t make sense to me. There’s money being handed down from those in high – if very dark – places. That’s my considered opinion… What about you?