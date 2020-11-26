27/11: Feast of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal – Pray for Church and World…

Comment:

There are lots of stories of miracles associated with the Miraculous Medal (hence the adjective!) but the one which follows is of special interest to me because it involves the well-known American priest, Fr John Hardon SJ, whose account of our Scottish martyr, St John Ogilvie is linked on the homepage of our website

The Ice-Cream Miracle…

Despite the miracles associated with the medal, many people don’t believe it can make such a difference. Fr. John A. Hardon, S.J. was one of those people. Not long after he had been ordained, a Vincentian priest encouraged him and others to promote the Miraculous Medal, because Blessed Mother really does work miracles through it. Although Fr. Hardon ordered a free pamphlet on how to bless the medals and enroll people in the Confraternity of the Miraculous Medal, he didn’t get one for himself.

But later, in 1948, when the United States priest encountered a ten-year-old boy who was in a coma after a sledding accident, he decided to see if it would help. A sister who worked at the hospital found one and a ribbon the priest could use to hang it around the boy’s neck. Even though the boy had been diagnosed with inoperable permanent brain damage, the priest read the prayer that enrolled the boy in the Confraternity of the Miraculous Medal.

As soon as he finished the prayer, the boy opened his eyes and asked his mother for ice cream. It was the first time he had spoken in nearly two weeks. New x-rays showed the brain damage had disappeared, and the boy was released from the hospital after about three days. Like the boy and his family, the priest’s life and his belief in the medal were forever changed. Source

If you have any experiences of miracles yourself through wearing the medal, please share them with us here. Any related issues, favourite prayers, novenas, hymns etc. are also welcome, to help us mark this beautiful Feast day. And, please, let us all remember to pray especially seriously on this Feast, for great graces for all those involved in political life today; for those imposing totalitarian rule, whether knowingly or unknowingly, in the name of controlling the Coronavirus, and for a miraculous resolution to the election crisis in the USA.

Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal, pray for us!