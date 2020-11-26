27/11: Feast of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal – Pray for Church and World…

Comment:
There are lots of stories of miracles associated with the Miraculous Medal (hence the adjective!) but the one which follows is of special interest to me because it involves the well-known American priest, Fr John Hardon SJ, whose account of our Scottish martyr, St John Ogilvie is linked on the homepage of our website
The Ice-Cream Miracle…
Despite the miracles associated with the medal, many people don’t believe it can make such a difference. Fr. John A. Hardon, S.J. was one of those people. Not long after he had been ordained, a Vincentian priest encouraged him and others to promote the Miraculous Medal, because Blessed Mother really does work miracles through it. Although Fr. Hardon ordered a free pamphlet on how to bless the medals and enroll people in the Confraternity of the Miraculous Medal, he didn’t get one for himself.
But later, in 1948, when the United States priest encountered a ten-year-old boy who was in a coma after a sledding accident, he decided to see if it would help. A sister who worked at the hospital found one and a ribbon the priest could use to hang it around the boy’s neck. Even though the boy had been diagnosed with inoperable permanent brain damage, the priest read the prayer that enrolled the boy in the Confraternity of the Miraculous Medal.
As soon as he finished the prayer, the boy opened his eyes and asked his mother for ice cream. It was the first time he had spoken in nearly two weeks. New x-rays showed the brain damage had disappeared, and the boy was released from the hospital after about three days. Like the boy and his family, the priest’s life and his belief in the medal were forever changed. Source
If you have any experiences of miracles yourself through wearing the medal, please share them with us here. Any related issues, favourite prayers, novenas, hymns etc. are also welcome, to help us mark this beautiful Feast day. And, please, let us all remember to pray especially seriously on this Feast, for great graces for all those involved in political life today; for those imposing totalitarian rule, whether knowingly or unknowingly, in the name of controlling the Coronavirus, and for a miraculous resolution to the election crisis in the USA.
Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal, pray for us!
Does anyone know the prayer for enrolment of the miraculous medal?
The Miraculous Medal Shrine in Philadelphia:
https://miraculousmedal.org/
Your local pastor might have it too.
Catherine, I think this is the one:
https://www.amm.org/MemberServices/investinginmm.aspx
Thank you for this link
Happy Feast Day everyone. This is my favourite devotion. I attended a State, But Catholic, school attached to a Vincentian Church. From age 4, we were visited by the Vincentian Fathers along with the Miraculous Medals which stirred a great devotion in me. All my family wear the medal. Deo gratias.
A very happy Feast to all. Here’s an appropriate story to lighten the heart on Our Lady’s Feast.
Athanasius,
Thank you for posting that lovely video – it will be interesting to see if those young people are, in fact, graced with religious/priestly vocations, or if they find, during their respective testing periods in convent and seminary, that they are really destined to marry. Either way, they are an excellent example of putting God at the centre of our lives, and they provide a wonderful example for young people of the importance of praying for discernment in choosing our path in life.
And although I can’t be absolutely certain, as I can’t see close up what she is wearing around her neck on the chain, looking in full screen, as close as I can get, I’m pretty sure it’s a Miraculous Medal.
There is great power in the prayer “O Mary conceived without sin pray for us who have recourse to thee”, especially when accompanied with the wearing of the Miraculous Medal. I have had the privilege of visiting the Rue de Bac convent where it all began. Went there in 1989 as part of my journey to Archbishop Lefebvre’s diamond jubilee. The Mass at that clerical milestone was attended by 30,000 souls – never seen anything like it before or since. The final hymn, “Chez Nous” made the hair stand up on my neck.
Here it is on Youtube:
And here’s the English translation of the words: https://ccfather.blogspot.com/2015/01/chez-nous-translated.html
Athanasius,
Thank you for that beautiful hymn. Don’t they still sing it on the Chartres pilgrimage?
There is something unutterably priceless about the traditions of the Eldest Daughter of the Church. May she soon play her part in the restoration of Holy Mother Church!
A Happy Feast Day to all!
Athanasius,
A beautiful hymn – I’ve never heard it before. I listened while following the translation on another tab. Really beautiful.
In the Byzantine Tradition, Nov. 27 is the Feast of Our Lady of the Sign – which if you’ve ever seen it almost looks like a Byzantine version of the Miraculous Medal (in my opinion).
Margaret USA,
I would be surprised if the Byzantine rite Catholics don’t acknowledge and reverence the Miraculous Medal, since it was given to us by Our Lady, approved by the Universal Church. Maybe they call it something different, as you suggest, but I wonder why they feel the need to be so different in such things. Perhaps they celebrate this Feast on another day? Our Lady herself designed the Miraculous Medal so, with all due respect to our Eastern rite brothers and sisters, a “Byzantine version” would not be the same thing.
