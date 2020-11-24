Death From Covid Preferable to Tyranny? 

The day after Governor Tim Walz announced new lockdowns in the state of Minnesota, Michael Matt address the “Stuff Your Mandate” rally outside of the governor’s mansion. Michael touches on the questions of the Great Reset and the long term plan behind the lockdowns and ongoing war on civil liberties in America and around the world. (Taken from The Remnant – click here for source).
Today, the mainstream media is interpreting President Trump’s tweet announcing that he has recommended General Services Administration head Emily Murphy to move forward with transition, as an acceptance of defeat. Click here to read more. Is the media jumping to conclusions – is this the end of the Trump presidency and if so is the world now is at the mercy of the globalists’ drive to totally control us?
We’re already living under totalitarian rule in the UK – Donald Trump is the only leader fighting this tyranny. If he is unjustly thrown out of the White House, what next for the world? Joe Biden is already using the globalist slogan “Build Back Better” which means better for him, for them, for the elite behind The Great Reset. Another slogan being spread abroad is “You’ll own nothing and you’ll be happy about it…” And Michael Matt is correct when he says this is not a conspiracy theory, they’re shouting it from the rooftops: here’s the World Economic Forum spelling it out as clearly as possible, so that we are all prepared for The Great Reset of God’s world to conform to tyrannical rule…
Marxist Pope Francis is part of it all – so, as we witness the Fatima prophecies unfolding before our very eyes, we must pray, pray, pray, and when we’ve done that, pray again. And alongside our prayer, we must act; as Michael Matt says, we must resist this tyranny in every way possible.
Yet, incredibly, it seems that many – if not most – people will disagree with the assertion that death from Covid is preferable to tyranny. Are you one of those people – or would you prefer to risk dying from “the virus” rather than lose your personal and religious freedoms; rather than live under totalitarian rule forever? Here’s another glimpse into life in the future – certainly for those of you hoping to travel the world… already one airline has said it will require proof of vaccination for international travel – click here to read more
Who will fight to save us from this tyranny if Donald Trump is forced out of office by the demonic forces which have been working against his presidency since before even he took office. Our Lady of Fatima, pray for us!
There’s an article on today’s American Thinker which analyzes the benefits of Trump’s GSA move – and given his skill at playing three-dimensional chess, I doubt this means what the pathological liars of the left claim it means.
Meanwhile, Mike Yeadon has struck again: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/former-pfizer-vp-no-need-for-vaccines-the-pandemic-is-effectively-over
As or which death is preferable, I’d say death by martyrdom – in the present context, by refusing to cooperate with the closing of Catholic churches, refusing to cooperate with the NWO stooges and their health “authorities” and diktats, refusing the vaccine – is first on the list.
There is also a brilliant, and I do mean brilliant new article by Abp. Vigano on 1P5, that for some reason was taken down, posted by FreeRepublic, then put back up on 1P5. I’ll put that link in a second post in order to avoid the WordPress Dominion Disappearance System….
Abp. Vigano’s new article:
https://freerepublic.com/focus/f-religion/3908904/posts
(“Between the Lines of the McCarrick Report”)
RCA Victor,
Incredible as it is, Dr Mike Yeadon is never interviewed on mainstream TV news shows – not that I would know first hand but when I ask friends who still follow the news programmes, they tell me they’ve never heard of him.
However, at least the presenters on shows like talkRadio are waking up to the censorship, big time. Mike Graham, sometimes featured on this blog, reveals that he is now being followed by the police – albeit only on his Twitter feed (as far as he knows!)
And there’s at least one man interviewed on the streets of Manchester (England) who understands the depths of this scam – watch for the man who speaks about the money which is undoubtedly motivating Boris and the others directing this tyranny….
And for a glimpse into the new policing methods now part and parcel of everyday life in the UK, check out firstly, the anti-restrictions protest in Liverpool…
And now the tactics used at Speakers’ Corner in London, a place, ironically long regarded as a symbol of free speech…
Ed I really have to put this in after watching the Bizzies at work above . On the Bus last Friday their were 2 Women talking behind me one worked in the Sheriff Court but said She was on a Two Day Week because their was no crime. She also said that Everyone in The Court though. From Sheriffs to Ballifs to Prosecutors. In fact too Uncle Tom Cobly and all were getting their Full Pay . She also said that because Lanarkshire at least is Crime Free 😇 That this Week no one need come to The Court. Its a real comfort for me to know their are no Criminals in Lanarkshire 🙈. Is Glasgow the same .? O one last thing . I wonder if Wee Nippy knows of the Eradication of Crime in Lanarkshire. Surely it should have reached Her ears knowing that Sheriff Courts can be closed Saving at least ad say £ 4Million a Year . Also everyone surely doesn’t need a Police Car behind them when doing 31 MPH . Although with me off the road that’s another vehicle of the Taxpayers Bill .
RCA Victor,
Many thanks for that link – looking forward to reading it.
Here’s a bombshell on the “Dominion” front – unbelievable…
Ed you can also be sure of this . Ad Bet my Granny’s Pension Book that this Video will not be able to be seen Tomorrow. Sorry here for a bit of Vulgarity but all of This Total Absolute B.S. can even be smelled in Russia. Make no Mistake about World Politics. Vladimir Putin would rather have the United States as an Ally than an Enemy. O He plays the am great Friends With China Card . That the 2 of them are glorious Communist Countries Etc Etc . But that all goes back to The Godfather saying. Keep Your Friends Close but Your Enemies Closer Still. He has a Friendship with Trump because the Two of them are MEN not like That Pansie Obama. Who on his first meeting with President Putin his first question to Him . What was He President Putin going to do about Homosexuality in Russia. Putin never even answered Obama. He just gave him a look that said ” Did You Actually Get Voted in as President of America.” He never respected Obama and Obama knew it .
ED I don’t believe The Man who would be Pope is a Part of all this Globalisation I actually think He’s the Head . Of course he’s not A Catholic, as you say he’s an Out and Out Marxist and let’s face it One Cannot Be A Marxist and A Catholic at the same time. He’s first and foremost a very Narcissistic Person ( of course so are all of His Buddies who will be seated at The Table ) but before all of this Garbage came into Tuiti Fruti Fruition they knew that they’d have to have this Man on board to try and Fool Catholics around the World ,well that he was a Catholic. Soros of course is the Biggest Money Man . But I think him and Even the Horrible Sachs would have stood aside and let The Man Who Would Be Pope . Be The High Heid Yin . Or at least let Him think that.
If this thread tells us anything, it is that we must increase our prayers, especially our rosaries. If we trust too much in human effort then we are very likely to be let down badly. The way I’m reading the rapid unfolding of evil in the world right now, only Our Lady can help us. She is President Trump’s only hope and she is our only hope. Miracles do happen and I foresee one shortly if we increase our rosaries.
As for the death choice. If push comes to shove I would rather die fighting for God and freedom than live under Satanic tyrrany, which would be no life at all. I said something like this before when I declared that I would rather die of Covid than live like a coward.
RCAVictor
Here’s another great article from American Thinker:
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2020/11/why_industrial_scale_fraud_is_just_so_hard_to_hide.html
I think it fair to state that the Covid-19 scam stands or falls on the outcome of this Presidential fight in the U.S. If Trump manages to expose the fraud of the election then, like dominoes, all other aspects of the global fraud will tumble accordingly and Covid-19 will finally be shown for the crime against humanity that it is. The consequences of that for government leaders and their enabling media moguls and Frankenstein scientists will be swift justice the likes of which the world hasn’t seen since Nuremberg.
Editor
Are these the Fatima prophecies unfolding?
Sometimes I wonder: then I feel that if these are not the prophesied times, then God help us all when they do come.
My uncertainty lies in the fact that so many innocent people are suffering so badly while the `guilty` seem to be thriving, the very people who would need to change their ways to appease God and Our Blessed Lady.
Surely there would need to be a sign that that which angers God is plain to be seen and recognised as such.
If a vaccine solves the problems in a short period of time, then it will be back to square one without anyone being any the wiser as to what really is the cause of God`s anger.
However, as my mother, God rest her, used to say: God works in mysterious ways
Frankier
I seem to remember a line from the Third Secret that reads “the good will be martyred”. Our Lord died on the Cross and it looked like utter failure, then came Easter Sunday and everything changed. It’s the way God works.
Frankier,
I’m a little puzzled by your comment. Our Lady warned that unless the Pope and Bishops consecrated Russia to her Immaculate Heart, in the manner prescribed at Fatima, Russia would spread her errors. Russia was the first country to legalise abortion (the 100th anniversary has just been celebrated) and her other major error – Communism, totalitarian governance – is happening across the world, including here in the UK right as we are typing these comments. I am always open to correction, but it seems to me that this part of the Fatima prophecy is unfolding before our very eyes.
We are living with the immorality which spread from Russia, especially the murder of the unborn child, the most terrible crime against humanity, and we have the dictatorial governance which has spread from Russia. That it now comes via China is but one more proof of the truth of what Our Lady warned – because Communism spread from Russia to China first.
A vaccine will not solve anything – the vaccine is part and parcel of the danger in which we are languishing; nothing will end what we are suffering except the Consecration of Russia.
Not only was Russia the first nation to legalise abortion, but the first nation to institute a form of (totalitarian) governance which publicly denied the very existence of God. This, I think we can take it, is the root cause of God’s righteous anger. He sent His Mother to Fatima for that reason in 1917. Thus, Russia must be given back to God before right order can be restored in the world and the Church. Hence, we must pray and work in whatever way is available to us, for the fulfilment of God’s will as revealed to us via Our Lady at Fatima and in the subsequent apparitions to Sister Lucia.
Finally, it is a matter of the greatest shame that Pope Benedict, when asked about this by the author of his book-length interview, said that (speaking as an intellectual, of course…) it seems just “too simple” for him to believe. So, there you have it. The clever people in the world, including popes, didn’t (and don’t) take Our Lady’s warning seriously – probably think of it as a private revelation which they can ignore and which they ARE ignoring, albeit at their peril.
It just strikes me that your reference to these “prophesied times” may mean that you are thinking abut the “end times” That’s not what Our Lady of Fatima meant. She specifically said that there will be a period of peace once Russia is consecrated.
And of course, there is also the undisclosed part of the Third Secret – that part which is manifestly about the disastrous state of the Church which, again, is that part of the prophecy through which we are living; and we are living through it because – again – successive popes have ignored the Fatima message. God help them all at their judgment.
CBucket,
One of the first exemptions that I remember reading about at the outset of this “crisis”, was the abortion clinics. They were to be allowed to remain open. I assume it would be the same in the USA – it’s certainly, shamefully, the case here in the UK.
Agreed. That’s how we know they are lying. It never was about saving lives.
“Vengeance is mine, sayest the Lord. I will repay!”
Here’s an MP of whom I’ve never heard demanding that Boris and/or the Home Secretary be brought to Parliament today to answer questions about the elderly lady forcibly removed by police for peacefully protesting outside Parliament… You can see him protesting at the scene:
Tory MP Charles Walker has called for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Home Secretary Priti Patel to intervene after an “elderly anti-lockdown” protester was forcefully arrested outside the Houses of Parliament today.
Addressing the Commons shortly after the arrest, Charles Walker slammed the government, saying he had personally witnessed an elderly lady being hauled “spread-eagle” into a police van, and branding the incident a “disgrace, un-British and unconstitutional.”
In footage posted to social media, the Conservative MP for Broxbourne could be seen angrily addressing a group of officers in Westminster, as they appeared to detain a woman who had been sitting on the road in protest. (Taken from the YouTube platform…)