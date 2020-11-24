Death From Covid Preferable to Tyranny? 

The day after Governor Tim Walz announced new lockdowns in the state of Minnesota, Michael Matt address the “Stuff Your Mandate” rally outside of the governor’s mansion. Michael touches on the questions of the Great Reset and the long term plan behind the lockdowns and ongoing war on civil liberties in America and around the world. (Taken from The Remnant – click here for source).

Today, the mainstream media is interpreting President Trump’s tweet announcing that he has recommended General Services Administration head Emily Murphy to move forward with transition, as an acceptance of defeat. Click here to read more. Is the media jumping to conclusions – is this the end of the Trump presidency and if so is the world now is at the mercy of the globalists’ drive to totally control us?

We’re already living under totalitarian rule in the UK – Donald Trump is the only leader fighting this tyranny. If he is unjustly thrown out of the White House, what next for the world? Joe Biden is already using the globalist slogan “Build Back Better” which means better for him, for them, for the elite behind The Great Reset. Another slogan being spread abroad is “You’ll own nothing and you’ll be happy about it…” And Michael Matt is correct when he says this is not a conspiracy theory, they’re shouting it from the rooftops: here’s the World Economic Forum spelling it out as clearly as possible, so that we are all prepared for The Great Reset of God’s world to conform to tyrannical rule…

Marxist Pope Francis is part of it all – so, as we witness the Fatima prophecies unfolding before our very eyes, we must pray, pray, pray, and when we’ve done that, pray again. And alongside our prayer, we must act; as Michael Matt says, we must resist this tyranny in every way possible.

Yet, incredibly, it seems that many – if not most – people will disagree with the assertion that death from Covid is preferable to tyranny. Are you one of those people – or would you prefer to risk dying from “the virus” rather than lose your personal and religious freedoms; rather than live under totalitarian rule forever? Here’s another glimpse into life in the future – certainly for those of you hoping to travel the world… already one airline has said it will require proof of vaccination for international travel – click here to read more

Who will fight to save us from this tyranny if Donald Trump is forced out of office by the demonic forces which have been working against his presidency since before even he took office. Our Lady of Fatima, pray for us!