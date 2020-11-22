Laurence Fox: We’re Not Being Led, We’re Being Ruled By Fear… How Dare They! 

Reclaim Party leader Laurence Fox says a Covid vaccine should not be mandatory. “It’s a question of personal sovereignty and liberty over your own body… they make up rules as they go along, they’re ruling by fear… I don’t want somebody jabbing me in the arm without my consent”. The actor was recently dropped by his agent, apparently for expressing political views some people consider to be controversial. “I’m personally very sad,” he said. “I dedicated 22 years to something I absolutely adored. To have that opportunity to work removed is dreadful”. (Taken from talkRadio platform at YouTube).

Comment:

I’m impressed that Laurence Fox has sacrificed his acting career rather than give up his right to free speech, and I’m further impressed that he is ready to be arrested if the Government seeks to extend the lockdown in England after 2nd December. Is he right, though, that there is likely to be “largely peaceful” civil unrest if the lockdown is extended yet again? I sincerely hope so, because that “how dare they!” in the headline, comes from me and moi, not Laurence Fox, although it is implied in his every word…

How dare these tuppence-halfpenny politicians take over our lives like this, telling us if and when we may leave our homes, where we may go and for what reason. And now, in Scotland, we have, effectively, border controls. No names, no pack drill, but I’ve been hearing about someone who travelled up from England to see a friend this weekend; he said he just decided to “take a chance” (that he wouldn’t be caught). Earth to the “I don’t believe conspiracy theory” idiots, there IS a conspiracy – there is nothing theoretical about it.

I cannot believe that the majority of the population is accepting this totalitarian rule without actually even recognising it as such, and brushing aside demonstrably true information such as The Great Reset with a shrug of their ignorant shoulders. Unbelievable.