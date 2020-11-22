Laurence Fox: We’re Not Being Led, We’re Being Ruled By Fear… How Dare They! 

Reclaim Party leader Laurence Fox says a Covid vaccine should not be mandatory. “It’s a question of personal sovereignty and liberty over your own body… they make up rules as they go along, they’re ruling by fear… I don’t want somebody jabbing me in the arm without my consent”. The actor was recently dropped by his agent, apparently for expressing political views some people consider to be controversial. “I’m personally very sad,” he said. “I dedicated 22 years to something I absolutely adored. To have that opportunity to work removed is dreadful”. (Taken from talkRadio platform at YouTube).
Comment:
I’m impressed that Laurence Fox has sacrificed his acting career rather than give up his right to free speech, and I’m further impressed that he is ready to be arrested if the Government seeks to extend the lockdown in England after 2nd December. Is he right, though, that there is likely to be “largely peaceful” civil unrest if the lockdown is extended yet again? I sincerely hope so, because that “how dare they!” in the headline, comes from me and moi, not Laurence Fox, although it is implied in his every word…
How dare these tuppence-halfpenny politicians take over our lives like this, telling us if and when we may leave our homes, where we may go and for what reason. And now, in Scotland, we have, effectively, border controls. No names, no pack drill, but I’ve been hearing about someone who travelled up from England to see a friend this weekend; he said he just decided to “take a chance” (that he wouldn’t be caught). Earth to the “I don’t believe conspiracy theory” idiots, there IS a conspiracy – there is nothing theoretical about it.
I cannot believe that the majority of the population is accepting this totalitarian rule without actually even recognising it as such, and brushing aside demonstrably true information such as The Great Reset with a shrug of their ignorant shoulders. Unbelievable.
This is very interesting…
Cambridge virologist: Lockdowns and masks are ‘greatest hoax ever’
https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/4871000/?utm_source=Email&utm_medium=wnd-breaking&utm_campaign=breaking&utm_content=breaking&ats_es=42af19f218de4cce2341bc53904ddf78
I wonder if Satan, after observing the stunning success of his scam-demic, will revise his tactics when his puppet the anti-Christ appears. Will the man of sin gain followers by occult magic, or will he use fear instead, based on the overwhelming success of fear in the present?
Meanwhile, back in the conspiracy theorist’s corner, this article on Breitbart points out that the New York Times (major member of Big Liar) is now trying to tamp down all the “Great Reset” talk, such talk apparently having spread with unexpected rapidity:
https://www.breitbart.com/2020-election/2020/11/21/virgil-if-you-liked-the-new-world-order-youll-love-the-great-reset/
Is there a reason why you are now having thread after thread on the same subject? It’s so boring!!!!!! This blog used to be about the church but it’s now about wacko jacko theories!
Editor: since you don’t identify any “wacko jacko theories”, I can only assume that you’re one of those (wackos) who needs to see “Church” in the headline or you won’t get the point. I bet you think you have to say a formal prayer or God won’t know that you’re praying! Read through the comments on every thread. Thankfully, our bloggers know that everything, but everything is about God and His Church – especially the removal of our personal and religious freedoms. You know, we once had a daft troll who caused himself to be tossed from this blog because he objected to a thread on the topic of the New Word Order which HE thought to be a wacko theory. He’ll be kicking himself now – you have to laugh! Bye now…
RCA Victor,
I love it!
More and more voices are being raised against this scam now as more and more eyes are opening. As with all things the servants of Lucifer do, they eventually show their hand by overplay. Ultimately they will lose and people like Johnson will stand trial for crimes against humanity. But even if that doesn’t happen, not one of the Covid scammers will escape the divine judgment, which is eternal. They are having their hour now, the hour of darkness before the light dawns!
I find it really troubling that so few Catholics connect what is going on with the Fatima prophecies coming true through the spread of this totalitarian rule which we are now living under. The latest is that we may get a few days at Christmas “off” but if so we need to be ready for even tighter rules after the holidays. It’s beyond anything I could ever have imagined. I used to wonder how the Fatima prophecies about the spreading of Communism would come true but I’d never have worked out that it would happen like this.
Somebody on this blog said a while back that they’d actually spoken to a Catholic who attends the traditional Mass but hadn’t looked into Fatima at all. That just blows my mind. Never has anything been so obvious as the Fatima message coming true right in front of us.
We have a Marxist pope on the one hand, who makes friends with as many Communists as possible, and who has sold out the Chinese Church to that regime, and on the other we have laity voting for Marxist leaning politicians (if not outright Marxists) like Nicola Sturgeon.
So, it was good to hear Laurence Fox speaking out and saying it’s time to stand up to this dictatorship. I remember seeing him on Question Time ages ago. He was called a racist by a woman in the audience when he hadn’t said a racist word – she introduced racism into the conversation, as he pointed out and he told her she was a racist. The media went after him, of course, but he wouldn’t back down. I found a clip from the QT programme. The topic was Harry& Meghan and the country being “institutionally racist” so Meghan had a hard time, blah blah. Laurence Fox was saying that wasn’t true, then a woman in the audience took him on – here’s the clip – I’m just glad to know Laurence Fox is still fighting the wokeness rubbish. Every Catholic should be doing the same and not cowering in fear of putting a foot wrong, or saying a wrong word.