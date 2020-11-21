Boris Johnson: Devolution & Scottish Parliament “A Disaster” – You Bet! 

Boris Johnson has denied that he opposes devolution as he attempted to end a major row in Scotland caused after he branded the creation of the Scottish Parliament a “disaster”.
In an address to the Scottish Conservatives virtual conference, the Prime Minister claimed his leaked comments, made in an online call to northern English Tory MPs, had not been reported “entirely accurately” and suggested he had been referring to the SNP’s “abysmal” performance in government.
Mr Johnson was reported as telling MPs that devolution had been “a disaster north of the border” and was Tony Blair’s “biggest mistake”. His comments dismayed Scottish Tories, with the Holyrood elections just six months away and the SNP already on course to claim a majority and a new mandate for a second independence referendum.
In recorded remarks to the conference, Mr Johnson said: “I know comments I made the other day on devolution have been widely reported, leaked, not entirely accurately, but never mind. “But since no press were in the room, I’ll give you my unvarnished view: the way the SNP have handled devolution in Scotland has been a disaster – from plummeting education standards, low business confidence and the lowest satisfaction ever in public services – their record is abysmal. “The key is to have policies to show how devolution can work for Scotland, the people in Scotland, rather than the SNP obsession with making devolution work against the rest of the UK.” (Taken from The Telegraph platform on YouTube)
If anyone can specify the benefits to Scotland of Devolution, in everyday life, and the Scottish Parliament as a practical and effective tool of governance, I, for one, would be interested to learn and, if necessary, revise my opinion. At the moment, I tend to agree with Boris, although, frankly, it pains me to agree with him about anything. What about you?
Editor,
I had to go look up “Scottish devolution” to figure out what this thread was about, but having found some information in an article in The Sun about “powers reserved” vs. “powers devolved,” I had a good laugh at this sentence:
“Devolution means that decision making moves closer to the citizen and is more democratic.”
As they say in commbox-speak, ROFL!
RCA Victor,
I had to look up ROFL – LOL!
Now I know it means “rolling on the floor laughing” – great, but I think I’ll stick with my LOL!
RCA Victor
In that linked article posted by your, the areas devolved (and reserved to Westminster) are listed. Notice that one devolved area is fisheries, and yet the SNP Government is determined to re-join the EU if they achieve their goal of independence; the poor fishermen will then be impoverished since the EU can “steal” fish from our waters.
Nearly as bad as the Dems stealing Trump’s election!
RCAVictor
Absolutely! What “Scottish devolution” amounted to was switching totalitarian government from one Marxist location (Westminster) to another (Edinburgh). It was all part of Tony Blair’s “divide and conquer” strategy, how to break up and weaken the UK making it ripe for Communist takeover, which is what the SNP represents in Scotland and Plyde Cumry in Wales, which is also devolved.
Athanasius,
I totally agree – whoever rules us, we’re in a Marxist Police State.
PS I think it’s Plaid Cymru (in case you’re accused of racism for getting the name of their political party wrong! That’s the state of the times we’re living in!)
It’s just a pity that Boris has already devolved all UK powers to Beijing, hence the fake virus excuse to open the door to “The Great Reset” and full blown Communist global dictatorship. The man reeks of hypocrisy, our very own liar-in-chief!
Athanasius,
I couldn’t agree more – I forgot to say that in my comment (which I think went up with yours, LOL!)
Whoever is in charge of the UK, it will be in name only after this virus has been used to “reset” the world. God help us all, north and south of the border.
I am mystified that the SNP get so many votes at elections. Even before the last election, they were known to be failing Scots in every area. Here is one article I selected because Scotland used to have a marvellous reputation when it came to education. That’s now gone.
https://www.newstatesman.com/politics/education/2019/12/snp-can-t-disguise-scotland-s-failing-education-system
It’s also obvious that devolution was just a stepping stone to independence and then we’d be at the mercy of the likes of Nicola Sturgeon forever. Tony Blair was a bird-brain to have dreamt this up. The stupidity of thinking devolution would be a way of stopping the SNP demands for independence, is just so obvious.
I’ve seen Neil Oliver videos on this blog before so I thought I would post this one saying we are all being frightened into silence in Scotland about the virus – he’s the only Scot I know in public life who is speaking out.
Nicky,
We’re likely to have had that video of Neil Oliver posted before – I haven’t time to click on it right now – but we can never get too much of a good thing (and he is outspoken against the lockdowns and restrictions etc) so thank you for that…