Covid-19: Day of Reckoning Ahead & Green Agenda – UK Looking Ridiculous?

Once again, talkRadio covers the issues that are being totally ignored by the mainstream media, which is keen to push the panic Covid-19 lie, as well as the ridiculous “green” agenda, designed to keep us all strictly under Government control and to make us all poorer. If you disagree, feel free to say so…
Also, is the new Reform UK Party likely to win the “anti-lockdown” battle – or should Richard Tice stick with the Brexit Battle?
That was a very good interview – they covered a lot of ground.
I do believe there will be a day of reckoning, people will be brought to trial over this, removing our freedoms for absolutely no reason. It’s disgraceful.
I am just amazed at the number of people who are not only wearing masks, but wearing fancy designed masks! What’s got into them? They have them matching their outfits, it’s crazy.
Perhaps they realise that this is the way it’s going to be for a very long time. It says something when women are buying face masks to match their coats!
As for the climate change agenda – I’m not buying into it at all. Mike Graham is right to say that none of us voted for any of this. It looks like Boris isn’t in charge at No. 10 now, it’s Carrie, because she is a “green” fanatic. Boris will see his huge majority disappear at the next chance we all have to vote.
Michaela,
That’s an interesting point about the fancy masks – I hadn’t thought of that.
I wonder how many of these mask-wearers would want to continue wearing them if they knew that irreversible brain damage could be the end result. I remember this article being posted on the blog a while back. It is very important, and I’ve told loads of people about it, but none of them seem interested.
https://healthandmoneynews.wordpress.com/2020/10/09/brain-damage-from-masks-cannot-be-reversed/amp/
In England there are some very good campaigns now really getting off the ground. Below is Lockdown Sceptics link for today’s newsletter, If you scroll down there are details of a group “Back to Normal.” This group started in my area and is becoming a huge success. Thought some of you might be interested.
https://lockdownsceptics.org
Thank you, Mary – I signed up for their newsletter.
“It looks like Boris isn’t in charge at No. 10 now” He isn’t, but that does not exonerate him from all the evil that we now are drowning in, since he and his party along with the rest of the British establishment, threw us to the wolves in the first place.
I follow UK Column who say that we have a “Government of Occupation”. A “government within a government.” Colossal power concentrated in the Cabinet Office civil servants and others about 14,000 of them , who are also driving the fusion of all parts in the Government apparatus. brainwashing and psy-op’ing of the public and the conditioning of police officers into brutal behaviour.
And in the secret Joint EU-UK committee set up in terms of the Withdrawal Agreement? Then further up the pyramid the globalists and China?
Intriguingly UK Column describe the string pullers in Cabinet Office as a “cult.” I was intrigued by this outlandish word since UK Column is a very factual down to earth website and doesnt go in for wild ideas; this term has connotations of people who have secret rituals! It’s more likely- I think -that they mean fanatical Marxists
Whatever they are, God help us.
Mary,
As you say, no excuses from Boris. He’s the PM.
If there really is a sort of shadow government running things, then Boris needs to resign and say so.
Donald Trump has called out “the swamp” – which is clearly deeper and wider than even he realised – and if he returns to the White House, he will, I believe continue his clearance, root and branch.
So, unless Boris speaks out to identify the fact that he’s not in charge and/or sacks those in the shadows, then I’m not cutting him any slack.
Mary,
Regarding the “shadows of power,” this book might interest you:
https://jamesperloff.com/the-shadows-of-power/
The Council on Foreign Relations just happens to be the sister organization of the UK’s Royal Institute of International Affairs. In fact, some would say that the CFR is the junior sister…
I see muzzles as the “iron boot on a human face” and I am beyond amazed that anyone sees it in any other way.
Michaela,
That’s amazing! Let me explain…
Earlier today I said to some friends that I have only now realised that it is pointless trying to educate people who wear decorated masks. It is possible to have a reasonable conversation with people who express some scepticism about what is going on, even those wearing masks (often they have to wear them due to work regulations). However, after what amounted to a very sharp telling off from a lady (I use the term loosely) when I tried to alert her to the possible brain damage to come some time down the line from wearing a mask, I realised that the clue was in the type of mask. Hers was covered in colourful flowers and shapes. I’ve seen calmer patients in a padded cell. I kid you not.
So, spot on – I am amazed that anyone (and men do this as well, not just women) would go to the trouble of finding or creating a personal mask whether to match an outfit or whatever. Crazy times! Below, an “outfit” in the Paisley pattern – might as well give some business to Scotland!
This is what is now happening here in the UK, this is london – you have to go to RT to find out this kind of stuff; we are living in a police state. Our freedoms have been removed and we are accepting it. We will live to regret it IMHO. I sympathise with Mike Graham asking what can we do. It seems hopeless.
Nicky,
That is what I find most terrifying – the open removal of our right to free speech and assembly. That was the idea behind the social distancing, the small numbers, it’s to get us used to that sort of way of living. It’s really frightening. Once we’re all subdued enough, they’ll take away platforms like this and we’ll have nowhere to turn for support and some words of hope. No wonder Fr Gruner said, referring to Our Lady of Fatima, “Only she can help us”. Things were bad enough then, when he said that – if he was here now, he’d be speaking out, for sure.
It gets worse all the time: in France they are proposing to fine people for photographing police brutalising the public. They will probably try to do that here too as there are now too many footages circulating of protesters slammed face down on the pavement then sat on by about 5 police thugs. Plus there is the License to Kill bill which will mean they suffer no repercussions if they do kill or maim someone.
David Kurten has done a lot campaigning against the appalling sex “education ” being forced on very young kids. And exposing the Frankfurt school whose main obstacle was the Catholic Church.
Nicky,
That is police-state totalitarianism, pure and simple. There is no other way to describe it.
I think the way to understand the seemingly incomprehensible and irrational actions of governments, in response to what amounts to a flu, is to look at the fruits of government edicts: large numbers of elderly deaths, large numbers of small business owners thrown out of business, vast increases of numbers of people on unemployment assistance, the collapse of national economies, widespread mental health deterioration, drug abuse and alcoholism, vast numbers of people moving ever closer to total and unquestioning reliance on government handouts, government “information,” government “solutions,” and feckless submission to police enforcement, the instantaneous transformation of elected governments into dictatorships…..not to mention the closure of Catholic churches and the denial of the Sacraments by the numerous Judases in the hierarchy. I’m sure our bloggers could add quite a few more.
These fruits are not accidental; they are not, ultimately, the result of clueless governments (and clergy) panicking before a “pandemic,” though the panic of some has proved quite useful. These fruits have been planned, just as the pandemic itself was planned. After all (following the depraved logic of the globalists), if you want to create a new model, first you have to destroy the old one. Chaos is the preliminary prerequisite for a new order, aka The Great Reset, and chaos is what we’ve got now. Abp. Vigano referred to this process in his June letter to President Trump: ” Solve et Coagula, as the Masonic adage teaches.”
All fed by FEAR. I believe someone has already re-named the scam-demic as “COVID-1984.” Very accurate.
We also know what the globalists’ proposed solution is, and that has been long-planned as well. We can only hope that through our prayers and fidelity to the Faith, the world’s population will rapidly develop a fiery case of Klaus-trophobia and return to the supernatural understanding of our pilgrimage on earth.
That supernatural understanding will require a counter-revolution. The Heavenly weapon of choice against Lucifer is Our Lady, and the Heavenly weapon of choice against fear is FAITH. The chaotic fruits we are now reaping originate with our first parents, of course, but more recently with Martin Luther – who would be more accurately named “Martin Luthifer.” The counter-revolution of faith will be a sharp U-turn from the path the world has been following since that Protestant rebellion.
RCA Victor,
“After all (following the depraved logic of the globalists), if you want to create a new model, first you have to destroy the old one.”
That jumped out at me from your post – it’s absolutely true. The Great Reset really is beginning to make sense now. You’re right – it’s not about them taking advantage of the virus, they’ve planned this all along. Your comment reminded me of the video I’d seen (probably on this blog) showing the Event 201 conference where they were simulating what would happen in the event of a pandemic like this. Bill & Melinda Gates were involved, also the World Economic Forum and probably other “partners” – I couldn’t find the exact same video but this one gives extracts. You can see and hear the people concerned speaking about it. I think we’re being had, definitely.
Watch for the bit about the internet – how they decide to have a shut-down of the internet to prevent false information getting out and to “quell panic”. I’ve noticed how we are hearing about “rises” and “spikes” in numbers and increasing “deaths” but we all know that there is no such thing as a purely Covid death – it’s always the patient dies from something else and may or may not have caught Covid on the way and that is put on the death certificate, but they don’t die from Covid.
This is real evil we’re dealing with. Totalitarianism is actually here already, it’s just being brought in in a “softly softly” way.
Laura,
Thank you for that reminder; when I rang in to the Nigel Farage show on talkRadio, he cut me off the minute I mentioned Agenda 201, clearly thinking it to be some kind of conspiracy theory. I can’t really complain because he’d given me quite a bit of air time to speak my mind (about lockdown) and I should have realised it was too much information to pack into the call, at that stage, but it reminds me of how amazing it is to think that Bill & Melinda Gates et al sat round a table in October 2019 to discuss how to “deal” with a pandemic, should there be one… Yeah right!
And you are totally correct in that we are now living under totalitarianism – we’re just still – as you say – at the “softly, softly” stage.
RCA Victor,
I admire your charity towards the clueless governments. In my considered view, what we are living through has nothing whatsoever to do with any virus. Not remotely. I know that you know that (and your post again makes clear) but I just wanted to say that again. Or, as Groucho Marx put it, “If I’ve told you this before, don’t stop me, I want to hear it again” 😀
The people generating the fear, the politicians at the top of the tree, know that perfectly well, of course. My own belief is that they are being paid big bucks to implement these first stages in the introduction of the New World Order (totalitarian governance = Communism).
As we’ve said many times on this blog, the virus is merely the tool being used to introduce totalitarianism across the world. And it’s arrived in the UK already. I think you lot in the USA are not quite there yet – thanks to Donald Trump. Of course, it’s because he has refused to go along with their “Great Reset” of the world, that they are desperate to get rid of him. Your loony left local politicians in the Democrat run cities are providing a bird’s eye view of what lies ahead if Trump is not returned to office. The White House will be moved to China…
Incidentally, if you notice the rhetoric of the World Economic Forum in their “Great Reset” propaganda, it’s to bring about a better, more improved “capitalism” – clever or deceitful, however you choose to see it. The Great Reset is not at all about a new form of capitalism – it’s about Communism. Reading the propaganda, though, people will be reassured – who wouldn’t like a better form of capitalism? 😀
Your final paragraph is absolutely on the button; faith is our weapon against the fear being used to exact our unquestioning obedience to the diktats of the State. And “Martin Luthifer” made me smile!
Editor,
Being charitable towards governments was not my intent, actually (Help! I’ve fallen into charity and I can’t get up!), but I agree with everything else in your post.
As for “stakeholder capitalism,” that is certainly a diabolically clever disguise for what the globalists’ real intent is. In fact, you could describe their real intent as driving a stake through the heart of capitalism.
How’s this for lack of charity: the globalists are no better than blood-sucking vampires!
RCA Victor,
I LOVE your “lack of charity” towards the blood-sucking vampires who pass for globalists!
To answer Editor’s question, do we agree with his comment : I agree entirely,
I’m sceptical about the Reform Party though as Farage has let us down too often before.
I hope Reform Party just endorses the anti Lockdown movements, but don’t take it over altogether.
Mary,
By the time the Reform UK Party is put to the test in an election, the die will have been cast. We’ll either be into full-blown totalitarianism or we’ll be fine and we won’t need Tice & Farage (sounds like a comedy duo – say nothing…)
Either way, as a friend of mine is wont to say “If my vote counted, they wouldn’t have given it to me.”
Mary
I wrote to Nigel Farage months ago telling him that he had to take his eyes of the migrants crossing the Channel and focus his attention instead on the Covid-19 scam, which was basically a switch from Brussels-orchestrated totalitarianism in Europe to global Beijing-orchestrated totalitarianism.
The Communists and Freemasons knew that with Trump and Brexit, not to mention the rise of populaist parties in many other countries, they were losing their grip, so they launched Covid-19 to regain and strengthen their grip. It was intended primarily to eradicate Trump and Brexit from the menu and leave the way clear for a completion of the New World Communist Order, “the Great Reset” or “New Normal”.
Well Farage not only did not respond to anything I sent him, he has continued to behave as though this virus were indeed a great threat to mankind. That has really disappointed me because I thought of all people Nigel Farage would have seen through the scam and caught on to the geopolitics.
His last video was encouraging but still not that all out realisation of the con that’s being played. He’s a decent man and a good leader when he’s on his game – the trouble is he’s not fully onto this game yet and so the response he has the power to muster up in people is sadly lacking. Still, I wish him well with his reform party and I will vote for it at the next election, asuming the party is registered by then and has reps in Scotland. But there’s also the Heritage Party as an alternative, a second option for patriots.
This interview on talkRadio today cheered me up, no end. Presenter, Mike Graham chats to Neil Oliver – the only Scotsman speaking out against the lockdowns, restrictions etc north of the border.
Howzabout this for totalitarian Health “Care”…
A senior medical adviser has said for every day that coronavirus measures are relaxed over Christmas, five days of tighter measures will be required.
Public Health England (PHE) director Dr Susan Hopkins initially told a Downing Street press briefing that two days of tougher measures would be required to make up for one day of relaxed restrictions.
Following the briefing on Wednesday, PHE said Dr Hopkins had misspoken and scientists had actually suggested one day of greater freedom required five days of restrictions. [Emphasis added].
https://www.standard.co.uk/news/uk/relaxed-covid-restrictions-christmas-five-days-tighter-measures-b73392.html
It’s truly mind-boggling folks that this is the way those in authority over us, albeit unelected “authority”, are taking it for granted that they can give and take away our freedoms. They can give us permission (or not) to celebrate Christmas. It’s an outrage. Nobody should accept this. They are lying to us. They are taking away our liberty using the virus as an excuse – a virus, remember, that the Government’s own chief medical and scientific advisers have told us, more than once, is far from deadly, from which the majority – almost 100% of those who become infected – recover. They are lying to us and they count on the belief that by keeping up the fearmongering, we will do as we are told.
As I keep saying, I intend to continue to live my life – and celebrate Christmas – as I have always done. If some unconscionable authoritarian official comes to take away my freedom, they can try. But I’m definitely not handing it over. That’s for sure.
Editor
I agree entirely with you, our lives are now being run by pseudo scientists. Dr. Mengele would be delighted with the new setup, so reminiscent of the system set up by his old boss Adolph and so counter the Nuremberg Protocols for ethics in science. This is truly Orwellian!