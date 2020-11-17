Turmoil USA: Tucker Carlson Quotes Archbp Viganò’s Letter to President Trump

Tucker seems to do his homework, as indicated in his inclusion of parts of Archbishop Viganò’s letter to the President. And he covers so many angles in his search for the truth about what is going on right now, in the name of Covid-19. We know that he’s watched across the world, and that other commentators will now be alerted to the existence of the Archbishop’s letter. This can only help encourage those with a mind to investigative journalism surely?
Tucker is brilliant. He should put the Church of England in the rear view mirror and convert to the One True Faith. That’s the only logical move for anyone who bases his life and career on Truth.
(I’m still wondering why Fox lets him keep going!)
I noticed a little pun in Abp. Vigano’s letter (the first Tucker excerpt) that escaped me before: he refers to a faceless tyranny. Now there’s a perfect description of the faces of the world covered by masks…
RCA Victor,
Agree on all counts.
There was also a slip of the tongue when Tucker read “designed” instead of “destined” – in this context, it has the same sense, anyway.
I of course being of Sound Mind ( I think ) and Body . Well as good nearly ,although am Blowing my own Trumpet ,which of course am not supposed to do as, a 70 Year Old can be, as far as the information given concerning ,This Laboratory Fabricated Chinese Disease . I Don’t Drink. I Don’t Smoke . I Don’t Gamble and I Don’t go Out with Sexy Women .Nor do I go out with Sexy Men either which now according to 2020 rules actually makes me queer . Its Funny that isn’t it , agree now that this Disease was Fabricated to take away our Liberty as of course Tucker makes clear through Archbishop Viganos Letter to President Trump . I am in no way belittling this illness, I know its real but if 1000s of Black Lives Matter can congregate every week and nothing is done ,then surely we as Catholics can attend Mass if we so wish .Just a little thing ,well maybe its actually a big thing and av never heard it mentioned ONCE in any Media either Main Stream or on the Internet. In Glasgow 3 Days before the First Complete National Lockdown .Glasgow Rangers Football Club were not stopped having a Football Match attended by 50.000 People ,where the Ticket Price on Average was £40 a Head . Of course I wouldn’t for a Minute believe their was anything underhand there (.After all they are a Club of Enormous Principles) ,yet the Inverclyde numbers were by far the worst in the earlier days when I used to watch Wee Nic Announcing the Figures Etc .O and to end someone needs to tell that Buffoon Justin Trudeau ( he of the false eyebrows ) that Halloween is only one Day .As for that other Advertising Salesman Cuomo ,who in Sound Mind would Vote for that . I agree with you Victor Tucker should become a Catholic. God Bless Him.