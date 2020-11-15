The Great Reset & The Disgraceful, Inexcusable Ignorance of Politicians…

The Great Reset will undeniably and deliberately have extreme and possibly dire repercussions”. “‘You’ll own nothing, and you’ll be happy’ is just one of their marketing slogans”… (Rowan Dean, Outsiders.)
Is it possible, or likely, that our politicians are going along with the Covid-19 lockdowns and restrictions because they actually do not know about the World Economic Forum Great Reset plan to introduce totalitarian governance around the world? Could it be that they really don’t recognise the fact that we are being programmed to obey Government diktats, using “the virus” for practice? Is it actually possible that the politicians across the UK are every bit as ignorant as Jacqui Lambi, the Australian Parliamentarian featured in the above video? Given that the information is freely and widely available across the internet – beginning with the World Economic Forum’s own website – there is no excuse whatsoever for the continued idiocy of treating all talk of The Great Reset as a mere “conspiracy theory”.
As an aside, I repeat my oft-voiced opinion that the person who dreamt up that term has to be the cleverest person in the world – a top class genius – because it shuts down all discussion and prevents investigation into anything. Just dismiss something (say election fraud in the USA) as a “conspiracy theory” and the problem goes away. Well, in most cases 😀 In short, there’s certainly a conspiracy surrounding The Great Reset but there’s nothing theoretical about it.
Sincere thanks to Rowan Dean for his concise and accurate presentation of the facts; it may be worth emailing this video, if not the entire discussion thread, to your local and national politicians. They should have no excuse in the future to claim such ignorance. Jacqui Lambi, gerragrip!
Excellent commentary by Rowan Dean! I suspect neither Jacqui Lambi nor the rest of the Australian Parliament are ignorant or lazy regarding the Great Reset. In Lambi’s case, she reeks of a propagandist throwing smears around to hide the real agenda. In the case of the Aussie Parliament, I suspect all of them are indeed fully aware of what the Great Reset entails, but are too cowardly [in the face of threats] to resist, or have been promised enough money to ensure their cooperation.
That, after all, is how the Communist New World Order invariably succeeds: threats (backed up by assassinations) and monetary rewards.
As for the term “conspiracy theory/theorist,” I’ve found that a good counter to this is to say that I am a “conspiracy FACT-ist.”
Victor I have to ask where these useless idiots will be seated at the Table, unless of course they use the King Arthur Tactic and make it Round, so as to speak, their wont be a Head Bummer . One thing is clear none of the ones seated at the Table will suffer from Humility, and Ego is a great way of separating useful Idiots .Their is great examples of this in Scotland Especially in my earlier years . It wasn’t the Best Worker that should have been promoted but the one 90% of the time who had the Biggest Ego .Or as we say in Scotland the Biggest Heid ( AKA Head ) . Am certainly no genius as most of my posts certainly suggest but neither am I a Dumpling ( a Scots Idiot ) . Once on a Bank Job ( not a robbery ) where it had 8 floors and 3 staircases the wiring of them was given to me .The Heid Bummer asked and I told him how I was going to do it . I could tell by his Coupon ( Scots for Facial expression ) that he just didn’t understand . This way of promoting people held Scotland Back until of course lots of Catholics sold their Souls and joined The Heid Bummers at their weekly Masonic Lodge Meetings .I would take an Educated Guess and say without a Doubt .That everyone invited to this Charade will be a Mason ,and that includes all of the ones who will arrive from Rome .
RCA Victor,
I’d have to disagree with you about the politicians not being ignorant – I am convinced that my MP and MSP hasn’t a clue about The Great Reset. They take some beating, but I honestly do believe that they either never heard of it or wrote it off as a conspiracy theory. I don’t see either of them going to the WEF website to check it out. Johnson will know as will Nicola because they must be getting big bucks to carry out their orders to keep us under close surveillance but the lower politicians, I don’t think so.
Laura,
What leads you to believe they haven’t heard of it? And if they really haven’t heard of it, why not send them some evidence from the horses’ mouths? (so they can’t dismiss you as a conspiracy theorist)
Speaking of money and threats, I wonder how much a role they have played in Pope Francis’ surrender of the Church to the globalists. We already know about widespread rumors of large amounts of cash being payed by the Red Chinese to the Vatican in exchange for recognition of the “Patriotic Church.” That brings to mind the mysterious fellow in Malachi Martin’s Windswept House/i> who went quietly about ecclesiastical circles looking for clergy who were corruptible with money.
The Aussie Commentator talks about Tools .I would prefer to call some of these useless politicians an anagram of Tools and thats Stools and of course am not talking about the ones that we sit on . Still as Catholics am not surprised that our Pope ( if hes working today ) doesn’t come out with an Infallible Statement to tell us all that One must give up all to Follow Our Lord Jesus Christ. Although all the Money and Possessions of course must actually be given to Francis .Am sure of course the brilliant man that he is has probably got that in place . Nothing surprises us now . I suppose once, or if we ever get back to normal am sure John Lennons Imagine will be the Number one Hymn . Speaking of John Lennon ( and one has to make sure they don’t call him Lenin ) he imagined us all having no possessions . Of course again that didn’t include him as I remember in the late 6os John saying he wasn’t a Rich Man ,as he was down to his last £ 60.000 . It gave us all a gee up to know that My Family and I were in the same Boat . Especially at night when we were sleeping 3 in a Bed .
Faith Of Our Father,
“Tools” and “Stools” – LOL! You are a real scream!
Thanks for the Compliment your giving me a Big Heid and I may go back to the 5 Chapters of My Book of Life that I wrote , about 6 years ago .I doubt very much if it would get anywhere though, too much of an Angeles Ashes theme about it and God Rest Him and I hope he came back to The Faith, but one manuscript in the Frank McCourt angle am sure is enough for anyone . I was told years ago before Frank got in before me to write a Book, unfortunately I said I may do so when I retire .But we all get older and forget many things and many anecdotes in life . God Bless and Take Care .