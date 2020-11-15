The Great Reset & The Disgraceful, Inexcusable Ignorance of Politicians…

The Great Reset will undeniably and deliberately have extreme and possibly dire repercussions”. “‘You’ll own nothing, and you’ll be happy’ is just one of their marketing slogans”… (Rowan Dean, Outsiders.)

Comment:

Is it possible, or likely, that our politicians are going along with the Covid-19 lockdowns and restrictions because they actually do not know about the World Economic Forum Great Reset plan to introduce totalitarian governance around the world? Could it be that they really don’t recognise the fact that we are being programmed to obey Government diktats, using “the virus” for practice? Is it actually possible that the politicians across the UK are every bit as ignorant as Jacqui Lambi, the Australian Parliamentarian featured in the above video? Given that the information is freely and widely available across the internet – beginning with the World Economic Forum’s own website – there is no excuse whatsoever for the continued idiocy of treating all talk of The Great Reset as a mere “conspiracy theory”.

As an aside, I repeat my oft-voiced opinion that the person who dreamt up that term has to be the cleverest person in the world – a top class genius – because it shuts down all discussion and prevents investigation into anything. Just dismiss something (say election fraud in the USA) as a “conspiracy theory” and the problem goes away. Well, in most cases 😀 In short, there’s certainly a conspiracy surrounding The Great Reset but there’s nothing theoretical about it.

Sincere thanks to Rowan Dean for his concise and accurate presentation of the facts; it may be worth emailing this video, if not the entire discussion thread, to your local and national politicians. They should have no excuse in the future to claim such ignorance. Jacqui Lambi, gerragrip!