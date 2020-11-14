Kamala Harris Pursued Pro-Lifers To Put Them in Jail – “Prostituted Her Power” 

Kamala Harris Tried to Put Pro-Lifers in Jail Who Exposed Planned Parenthood Selling Baby Parts

Five years ago, it was former California attorney general Kamala Harris (now senator and VP candidate) who launched the investigation into the work of Sandra Merritt and David Daleiden, the founder of the Center for Medical Progress, after these citizen journalists discovered and produced videos documenting Planned Parenthood’s illegal trafficking of aborted baby body parts.

Under California law, conversations that “may be overheard” are, by definition, not “confidential” and can be recorded without consent. The recorded abortionists admitted under oath that their conversations with Merritt and Daleiden could be overheard by others in the public spaces where they were recorded, and they took no steps to prevent others from overhearing their candid discussion of what Planned Parenthood does behind closed doors. Therefore, the undercover videos produced by Merritt and Daleiden did not violate California video recording law.

But that did not stop Planned Parenthood and Harris from wielding a politically motivated prosecution against the two citizen journalists.

In 2015, the Center for Medical Progress began releasing the undercover videos of Planned Parenthood executives discussing selling aborted baby parts. This is the same year that the former attorney general received $81,215 in campaign donations from the abortion industry…

When Joe Biden recently announced that Harris was selected to be the vice-presidential candidate, the abortion organization publicly stated, “Planned Parenthood Action Fund is thrilled to congratulate Senator Kamala Harris on her nomination to be vice president on the Democratic presidential ticket. Throughout her career, she has been a steadfast champion for reproductive rights and health care. With this selection, Joe Biden has made it clear that he is deeply committed to not only protecting reproductive rights, but also advancing and expanding them.” Source – Emphasis added

Below, a short interview with one of the pro-lifers who was pursued by ruthless Kamala Harris for his undercover expose of Planned Parenthood’s evil work…

Comment:

Clearly, the unborn and the infant-survivors of abortion are not going to be safe under a Biden/Harris administration, should they succeed in stealing the USA election.

Do Catholics who voted for these evil-doers comprehend the gravity of what they have done?

And why were the US Bishops not shouting warnings from the rooftops? Silly question: let me answer that one myself – because they’re about as Catholic as – well – Joe Biden. That’s why. The real – and very interesting – question is this; why are the pro-life organisations not demanding that the Bishops (on both sides of The Pond) speak out to defend unborn human life and to insist that no Catholic may vote, in good conscience, for anyone who supports abortion?