Covid-Con Continues As UK Population Keen For Even Less Liberty – Pollsters…

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson today warned that a vaccine will not deliver a ‘knockout blow’ to coronavirus as Tories insisted he must not use the prospect of jabs to keep the country in lockdown longer. (From YouTube, 11 November, 2020)
Comment:
How incredible is this: pollsters claim that a significant number of people in the UK is willing to continue the lockdown lifestyle indefinitely, with even tighter Government control over their lives. The question has to be why? Is it, as some of us would argue, the lack of God in the lives of these terrified (of a virus!) people; indeed, is it the absence of God in the countries of the UK, the absence of God in all national institutions?
We hear the Americans say, almost routinely, “God bless America” – have you ever heard anyone said “God bless the UK”? Or any constituent part of it – God bless Scotland, for example? Never. So, there’s a clue. Lacking God, empty souls, Godless societies, must make the most of this life and if that means NOT living life to the full, but living in fear of a Covid-19 death (highly unlikely unless you’re over 85) then, so be it. Crazy or what?
Editor
What jumped out at me immediately is that the “pollsters” are the ones saying how a majority are happy with lockdown. Hmmm! Did not the pollsters in the U.S. speak of a “blue wave” in the election, just as they did in 2016? The pollsters are clearly part of the false narratives being fed to people by the NWO elites. I’ll bet most of them are financed by George Soros somewhere along the line.
Athanasius,
Of course, that’s very true. I wouldn’t have paid the slightest attention to this claim but for the fact that I know some people myself who tell me that they are perfectly prepared to live like this until certain that “the virus” has gone away. When I expressed surprise and asked: “Indefinitely?” heads nodded. It is amazing. Just amazing. You have to make the decision whether to laugh or cry… I hope this helps… !
Editor,
Yes, I’ve met those types as well. I think the general public though only comply because they’re afraid of the threats for non-compliance. Most people I speak to, especially after 7 months of this, are utterly sick of it.
Spot on Athanasius!