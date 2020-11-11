Covid-Con Continues As UK Population Keen For Even Less Liberty – Pollsters…

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson today warned that a vaccine will not deliver a ‘knockout blow’ to coronavirus as Tories insisted he must not use the prospect of jabs to keep the country in lockdown longer. (From YouTube, 11 November, 2020)

Comment:

How incredible is this: pollsters claim that a significant number of people in the UK is willing to continue the lockdown lifestyle indefinitely, with even tighter Government control over their lives. The question has to be why? Is it, as some of us would argue, the lack of God in the lives of these terrified (of a virus!) people; indeed, is it the absence of God in the countries of the UK, the absence of God in all national institutions?

We hear the Americans say, almost routinely, “God bless America” – have you ever heard anyone said “God bless the UK”? Or any constituent part of it – God bless Scotland, for example? Never. So, there’s a clue. Lacking God, empty souls, Godless societies, must make the most of this life and if that means NOT living life to the full, but living in fear of a Covid-19 death (highly unlikely unless you’re over 85) then, so be it. Crazy or what?