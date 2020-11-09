US Election Fraud: Blatantly Biased Corporation(s), Bishops & Other Liars…

Editor writes…
We are witnessing the blatant attempted theft of Donald J. Trump’s clear election victory in America, with the shameless assistance of the utterly biased mainstream media (represented in the above headline by the evil BBC and its ilk) and by Facebook and Twitter. That is bad enough. However, the absolutely scandalous intervention of the US Bishops – and, without a doubt, the UK Bishops to follow, for they are every bit as anti-Catholic – has prompted our American blogger, RCA Victor, to pen the following excellent Open Letter…
Open Letter to the US Bishops…
To The Democrat Party at Prayer, aka The Lavender Mafia:
Your acceptance of the alleged victory of the Deep State’s marionette candidate, the utterly corrupt, traitorous, mentally defunct, pro-abortion, pro-transgender apostate Catholic, Joe Biden, is certainly not surprising, given your long-term intimate relationship with the leftist side of the aisle – a side that, conveniently, supplies you annually with millions of Federal dollars to “re-settle” illegal immigrants.
Nor is it surprising to witness your constant public carping and chipping away at President Trump’s attempts to snatch America from the tentacles of global socialism and restore American sovereignty – a sovereignty that has been thoroughly compromised for years by your fair-haired boys like Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and Barack Hussein Obama.
What is somewhat surprising, however, is the eagerness with which you display your sycophantic stupidity and corruption: not only in endorsing an anti-Catholic candidate and his even more anti-Catholic running mate; not only in the not so subtle encouragement of your flock to vote for him (thereby putting millions of souls in mortal danger), but now, in blithely endorsing the result of the most massive and blatant electoral fraud in American history.
I can only conclude from this that you, like Joe Biden, are not only apostates, but also traitors. Therefore, I consider the lot of you not only enemies of the Catholic Church, but enemies of America as well.
May God have mercy on your darkened souls and hardened hearts.
Sincerely Yours In Christ
(Signed)
Comment:
As of November 4, Biden had got over 70.7 million votes, more than anyone who has ever run for president, the National Public Radio (NPR) reported. This count includes 300,000 more votes than what Obama got in 2008, which was the previous record. Biden surpassed the popular vote record of 69,498,516 set by Obama in 2008. Source
Here’s a video which has amused us often on this blog, detailing some of Joe Biden’s gaffes – not so funny any more if you think that he may well cheat his way to placing his finger on the nuclear button…
Ask yourself, seriously, is it remotely likely that Joe Biden could have won this election fair and square? Come on, man!
And then ask yourself, very seriously, if he manages to cheat his way to victory what lies ahead for the rest of the world? I’ve heard Australian commentators express concern that Australia’s “China problem” will only get worse. Correction, friends in Aussie-land, the entire world’s “China problem” will only get worse. That’s for sure.
In summary – thank you sincerely, RCA Victor, for calling out the US Bishops on their scandalous support for pro-abortion Biden. It’s due to the dire state of the Church in our times that we desperately need Donald J. Trump for another four years… That message comes through loud and clear in your excellent letter – thank you!
I’ve just come across this excellent, shocking video, highly technical, about the complete vulnerability of the American electronic voting system. It’s an in-depth analysis done by a cyber-security expert and his employees, at his company’s own expense!
If you noticed the “verified = 1” tag at the end of the URL, that is because YouTube requires you to sign in and verify your age before viewing the video! Translation: this information is highly damaging to the NWO narrative.
RCA Victor,
Brilliant letter. I sincerely hope your bishops read it.
Well said, RCAVictor. What you said needed saying, loud and clear, and I for one, thank you for saying it. If only a mere handful of bishops change their viewpoint as a result of reading it, that would be a sweet result indeed!
Thank you, Editor, for posting this. It was my gut reaction to reading Abp. Vigano’s latest stirring call to arms, followed by Abp. Gomez’s (President of the USCCB) contemptible acceptance of an alleged Biden victory.
It seems the situation in Europe, until now, has been much worse than here in the States regarding the true nature of those who govern us. I’d say that, thanks to the much more tyrannical scam-demic lockdowns over there, many Europeans woke up to the true nature of those who govern them, much earlier than we Americans did. That is, in a sort of paraphrase of St. Jerome, “All of Europe woke up and groaned to find itself governed by traitors.”
Far too many Americans, on the other hand, have meekly accepted these tyrannical measures – especially, as I’ve noted before, the women – as though we were all really in danger of losing our lives by living normally.
Now, however, with this massive electoral fraud (outlined in dismaying detail in the video I just posted), I’m hoping that we Americans have reached the same St. Jerome moment regarding our leaders.
In short, we are surrounded by enemies, including, tragically, those hiding in plain sight in places where you would least expect to find them. It’s time to fight.
RCA Victor,
I take it you mean the leaders in the individual states, especially the Dem-led states because President Trump is about the only leader (Sweden apart) who wanted to keep the country open and wants it to return to fully normal asap. Biden is about to close it all down if he gets away with this fraud.
Michaela,
I was just about to say the same thing – Democratic officials were all for closing everything down and clamping down on people who didn’t comply.
I think the Americans will get a strong taste of what we are living through right now unless Trump gets this sorted out. I’m praying he will.
Michaela,
Not just governors of states, but Deep State bureaucrats and politicians, Federal and state attorney generals, city mayors and attorney generals, and, of course, the kicker: the American Catholic hierarchy.
And that just scratches the surface!
RCA Victor,
Those are among the “other liars” mentioned in the headline, top of this page!
Good on you Victor for at least pointing out to those Shower of Judas Bishops of their Non Catholic Beliefs God Bless You . I at least seen a post on the Net today of one Good Catholic Priest who said before Mass ” Any of you who have Voted for Joe Biden who intend receiving the Eucharist will you please go to Confession before Mass starts “. As Satan said to St John Vianney ” If there were but Three PRIESTS such as you my Kingdom would be ruined “. I wonder if Jorge Bergoglio or Jimmy Martin ever read anything of St John Vianney . What say you Victor.
Faith of Our Fathers,
St. John Vianney would be, as the Church used to say, anathema to the likes of Marxist Popes and pervert Jesuits. Regarding the first person, I’d say the writings of Chairman Mao are at the top of his list, and running a close second would be “The Communist Manifesto.” Regarding the second person, I can’t print what I’d guess he reads, but I’d start with “Heather Has Two Mommies.”
Its sad Victor to think that the people follow those you speak off like lambs to the slaughter .I had a little Internet Fight with a Guy last night of whom al just as we say in Scotland , forgot his old backside . I replied to his post as it popped up on my feed . Unfortunately for me he was sly and used language that lets say was less than complimentary . Anyhow just like most over here who just watch The Rotten To The Core BBC and Vote S.N.P. and love wee Nippy. Its not Biden he Loves its President Trump he hates . Their Marxists to the core .The sad thing also is they Believe Everything that comes out of our Marxist Popes mouth, their Educated Fools .
RCA Victor,
That’s a fantastic letter – made my heart sing! I hope every US bishops reads and every UK bishop although they’re all so arrogant I can’t see anything touching their hardened hearts.
I can’t resist that Sean Hannity video – it’s beyond all rationality that Biden could possibly have won the election. He is obviously a dementia patient, God help him, but this was about two major things, getting rid of Trump and getting a black female President. That she happens to be one of the snakes mentioned by Kirstie Alley on the other Tucker Video in the other USA thread, can only help, LOL!
I have now sent the link to this thread to the Bishops Conference in the USA but it is a dreadfully poor website with no means of contacting the President of the Conference directly. My message reads as follows, using the form and drop-down mean on the site…
I wish to inform the President of the US Bishops Conference that we are discussing the disgraceful American Bishops acceptance of the apostate Joe Biden who – in addition to his other publicly available scandalous corruption – is trying to cheat his way to win the presidency. One of our American bloggers has written an Open Letter to the US Bishops which we are discussing here – it has just gone online at our blog in Scotland…
Let’s hope it reaches someone! I did receive the “thank you for contacting us” message but I don’t really trust these online contact forms.
Editor,
RCA Victor,
I have now forwarded the link, emailed as follows:
Dear Archbishop,
I just want to let you know that one of our American bloggers has honoured us by allowing us to publish his Open Letter to the US Bishops, on our blog in Scotland. Here is the link
We are totally disgusted that you have extended an acceptance/welcome to the fraudster Biden in his attempt to steal the election – Biden being pro-abortion up to birth and that means infanticide. Have you NO conscience? Rhetorical question.
This thread has also made it onto Canon212 – right under the picture of Pope Francis…
Ed even going back a few months a seriously ill Man said ” If I die Please don’t let me Vote Democrat ” . For people who don’t believe in The Resurrection of The Risen Christ the Demonic Rats sure get some amount of dead peoples Votes .
I wonder what a letter from you as a Jew in Jesus’ time about the work and mission of the Messiah would have been. When I read this letter it sounds and feels like it comes straight from the mouth of a Sadducee. It is a litany of namecalling and self-aggrandizing drivel. Matthew 5: 23-26. I pray for your soul brother but rebuke you today as a fellow Christian.
Please do enlighten us as to how the work of traitorous apostates equates with the “work and mission of the Messiah.”
It had nothing to do with Joe Biden, or anyone else you listed in that poorly written letter. It is about your response, your soul, your salvation. You might very well have stumbled upon sin my friend, it is certainly not uncommon in this world as we know. But how you respond to that sin, how you view the world and the church after encountering that sin is what’s important for your own salvation. There is nothing Christian about this letter, you might feel you have the highroad, but you’ve navigated yourself directly to a damned path. At least now you cannot say the Spirit didn’t warn you.
Eric,
If anyone’s soul is in danger it’s yours.
Not only have you abandoned Christ’s Church to join the Protestant Anglicans, whose founder didn’t actually mean to establish a Church at all, unlike Christ who told us that it is upon “this rock” that He was building His Church – poor old Henry was only stamping his foot like a spoilt toddler because the Pope wouldn’t let him commit adultery with the blessing of the Church. Not that toddlers commit adultery but you’ll get my drift.
You could say, of course, that Henry was a man ahead of his time. If only he’d been living now, Papa Francis would have reminded us all that it is good to “make a mess” and he would have been quoting you, Eric, that there is nothing Christian about correcting grave error, heresy and corruption. Adultery, divorce and re-marriage, civil unions, it’s all the same to dear old Papa Francis.
But there you have it, dear old Henry wasn’t born in our times and you will have to suffer the consequences in eternity for abandoning Christ’s Church and joining that new-fangled concoction so that you can – er, what was that Joe Biden called it – O yes, so that you can worship “The Thing”. Gimme strength. Yes, I am totally behind the BLM movement – Biden’s Laptop Matters. No cover-up, no stealing money OR elections.
RCA Victor’s letter is a work of real charity – unless, of course, you think that St Paul and St Catherine of Siena, who wrote pretty hard hitting letters themselves, were unChristian?
It’s the fact that you truly believe in your heart that this is a Christian response to this hold sordid affair that scares me about this. And causes me to fear for your soul my friend. Your response to my rebuking our brother RCAVictor as a fellow Christian was to lob more insults and stones. It is a choice you have made and I hope that in time the hate and anger that clearly fills your heart is let go and gives way to the love and grace of our Lord Jesus Christ. I weep today for you and pray for God’s forgiveness upon your soul and mine.
O get over yourself, Eric…
I’ve just visited your blog and not only are you confused yourself – you are so mixed up about Christ’s Church, that it’s difficult to know where to begin, so I’ll begin, as the song goes, at the very beginning. With the name(s) you are publishing on your blog.
There is no such thing as either Anglican Catholic or Roman Catholic. You can educate yourself on that at this link
Then, once you’ve come to terms with the fact that the Church which Christ established on this earth is the one, holy CATHOLIC and Apostolic Church, then we can look at some of the other gaffes on your site. Well, time is short so I’ll limit my commentary to what made me smile the most – your gushing praise of Frutelli tutti, or Tutti Frutti as we call it here.
Are you even aware that it is longer than the Book of Genesis? O, and three times the length of the Gospel of St John? Gerragrip. If you knew anything about the history of Christendom you would know that Papa Francis has to be the worst ever pontiff – and I do mean EVER.
As for your nasty comment on RCA Victor’s excellent letter – well having had a wee dip into your own writings over there at “Stoic Catholic” (should read “confused Non-Catholic”) all I can say is… do you have green eyes?
More insults, more vitriol. My friend, please read my reply to your comment above. God bless.
Go and read St Paul’s letters – do you fear for HIS soul?
Gerragrip.
Eric James
We Catholics, without wishing to sound triumphalist or anything, belong to the true Church founded by Our Lord Jesus Christ, whereas you belong to a heretical sect that severed itself from that “Mystical Body” many centuries ago.
Now given that Pope Leo XIII, 100 years ago, declared Anglican orders null and void by reason of the Sect having broken the Apostolic succession, and given that your Sect has since drifted into paganism through its priestess policy, not to mention its anti-Scriptural LGBT clergy policy, both of which developments are unprecedented in Christian history, I think you would do better to refrain from further lecturing faithful Catholics with your personal, typically-Protestant, interpretations of Scripture on the nature of sin and forgiveness.
The best thing you can do for your soul is get down off that liberal Protestant soap box, cast aside your, frankly pathetic, interpretation of Scripture, which is merely one of many thousands of differing Protestant opinions all vying with each other for validity, and embrace the true religion that your forefathers abandoned.
If you will but submit yourself to the authority of Christ’s true Church, upon which He bestowed the sole power to teach and sanctify, to bind and loose, then your humility and obedience to the Most High will be rewarded with the divine gift of faith, by which you will then recognise your present darkness of understanding for what it is. Then you will see that the eternal law is not subject to alteration to suit the times and that Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today and forever, because He is God and therefore incapable of error.
There is no subjective moral law, however much apostates and Protestants may desire such a falsehood to accomodate their rebellious passions and salve their conscience. The moral law of God is objectively fixed in the Decalogue, in Sacred Scripture and in nature, against which all spurious appeals to divine mercy minus divine justice are exposed as mere indifference to sin, a deception of the false prophet and the antichrist presently exemplified by the likes of Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Andrew Cuomo and the USCCB.
Yes, God’s mercy is infinite, but only for those who seek it with a sorrowful and contrite heart. Those who sin with impunity or excuse sin with impunity are called “presumptious”. For these latter there is no divine mercy, only divine justice, for God is not mocked!
Next time you’re pouring over the Scriptures set yourself the task of noting how many times Our Lord speaks of Hell, of the guest at the wedding feast without a wedding garment, of the outer darkness where there is weeping and gnashing of teeth, of the seed that has no root and perishes, of the wide road that leads a majority to perdition and of those who say Lord, Lord while not doing the will of the Father, which is the keeping of the Commandments. Remember what Our Lord Himself said: “If you love me you will keep my Commandments”.
That admonition pretty much places the pro-abortionists and the pro-adulterers of all kinds in the category of those who do not love Christ, and we know where that obstinacy in sin will ultimately lead them unless they truly repent!
This is the divine and infallible teaching of the Catholic Church handed down for 2000 years that will not change to accommodate a hedonistic generation and its feigned Christian apologists.
Not that the Ed needs any support Eric but I personally am more curt than Her if you want to call it unchristian as that seems to be your favourite word by all means do so at least on this Blog, so I call your comments out as B.S. First and foremost av never seen you on here before so as far as am concerned you my not so intelligent Friend have come on here simply to Bash President Trump .Their is nothing worse than a SNAKE of course am referring to Joseph Biden who doesn’t know the Difference between ( New Year and New York ) the one really chosen by SOROS and not the American People is that Horrible Human Being Mrs Brown ( AKA ) Kamala Harris who has more in common with Ann Boleyn of the Tudor Era am sure one as intellectual as yourself will get the connection. Also you talk some amount of B.S.of where our Immortal Souls will end up .If you were once a half biled Catholic you at least know half the Truth .One last and very important thing is that all Catholics I have known who have left the One True Apostolic Church is that it was to Damned Hard for them to keep The True Faith .So like yourself lots joined one of the 30,000 Protestant Churches ,after all you lot just make up your own rules .So come back to the True Faith ” For If The Householder had known at what time the Burglar was coming you can BE sure he would have stayed Awake “.
I’ve just read your reply to my comment again and it is even more arrogant than when I first read it. YOU can decide that there is “hate” in RCA Victor’s soul – what nerve!
Did St Paul have hate in his heart when he warned the first Christians against “false teachers and infidels”? Or when he rebuked those who had already fallen away from belief in the resurrection?
Unfortunately, Eric, you have fallen into the error of false charity which is not based on anything except emotionalism.
And you appear to be guilty of doing exactly what you are accusing RCA Victor and me – “insults and vitriol”; for the record, I don’t waste insults and vitriol on passing strangers – I keep them for our in-house trolls which, thankfully, is a dying breed. They do give up eventually, Deo gratias.
Don’t take any daft high ground with me – your initial comments involved describing RCA Victor’s letter as “poorly written” and “drivel”. How’s that for insult and vitriol? Sheer nerve.
The false piety along with your manifest false charity, isn’t gong to work here. So, I suggest you head back – stoically – to your own blog and pray for us poor sinners here that we may someday attain to the same heights of sanctity as your eminent self.
Pity you hadn’t stuck with the Catholic Church – you could have been a cardinal by now and thus you’d be, officially, “Your Eminence”… I know you’re thinking I’m cheeky and rude and everything. What can I say, except…
Eric can I ask you a direct question as it involves a lot what you are spouting about I E Judgement Day . Now I am no Saint and I thank God for The Sacrament of Confession and have to look after my own Soul first and foremost . My Question is this . What is your opinion of so called Same Sex Marriage .The reason I ask you this is am sure that you were aware that when the SSM Bill went to The House of Lords. Less than half of Your Anglican Bishops even bothered turning up for what was without a doubt probably the most important Moral Vote since St Thomas More told Henry8th that His Soul was not for sale .Also that’s not even to say that the less than half who turned up Voted against ( so called ) Same Sex Marriage .Also did you write to your Anglican Bishops to tell them of the terrible wrongs that they never stood up against . O and by the way you of course know that Catholic Bishops don’t get a seat in The House of Lords . I await your response with baited breath . O and Eric, Elton Johns opinion doesn’t count .
Read this, while imagining Abp. Gomez, James Martin, Mark Shea, and the rest of the howling katholyk pro-aborts, sixty days from now:
Statement by Dan Bongino
(lightly proofread)
This is going to the Supreme Court, where they will rule that the election is invalid due to fraud or mistakes on a country-wide scale. It will go one of two ways: Either they will rule that all the unconstitutional mail-in ballots be removed and the States recount without them, or they will simply rule the election…invalid due to mass voter fraud, and at that point it will be sent to the House and Senate for a vote…The House elects the President.
It has nothing to do with what party…has power. Every State gets one vote and 30 States are held by Republicans.and 19 by Democrats. They have to vote down party lines, they have no choice due to the 12th Amendment of the Constitution.
The Senate elects the Vice President…
This is the law. This is why the Democrats are so mad at Nancy Pelosi. This will all happen in January. The only way President Trump won’t be President is if he concedes the election, and that will never happen.
They called Gore the President-elect for 30 days in 2000, until the courts ruled against him and declared Bush the winner. And two people that were part of that decision were none other than Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett. Why do you think the Democrats tried so hard to keep them from being confirmed?
The text of the Constitution requires federal courts to ensure that state courts do not rewrite state election laws.–Brett Kavanaugh
Amy Coney Barrett was on the Bush team to overturn Florida vote irregularities for un-Constitutional election process irregularities.
Arthur,
Brilliant news.
Are you able to provide a link to the source of the above statement by Dan Bongino?
Arthur
Love it! Please God this is how it unfolds.
Trump is asking all Christians to pray today at 2pm Pacific time (5pm Eastern time/10pm UK) when they go to the Supreme Court! Please share!!!!🙏🇺🇸🗽
Catherine,
Thank you !
Our Lady of Fatima, pray for him, and for the Justices hearing his evidence.
Thank you,Catherine – I just happened to see your post a few minutes after 5 pm EST, so commenced praying anew.
Catherine
Our prayers are constant for President Trump and his cause, so hopefully that will count now that I’ve missed the deadline. Still, better late than never means I’m off to pray.
Steve Bannon’s “War Room” is apparently live at the moment, though there are commercials….he is of course talking about the election fraud, and interviewing people about it.
https://pandemic.warroom.org/
Victor did that crowd of Quislings .Traitors and Judases reply back to your letter . Or are they too busy looking forward to the Money they’ll receive off of The Demonic Rats if Mrs Willy Brown and Her stooge are named President . As St Paul Said . ” For our struggle is NOT against Flesh and Blood ,but against the Rulers ,against the Powers ,against the Worldly Forces of this Darkness ,and against the Spiritual Forces of Wickedness in The Heavenly Places “. Did St Paul know even then of the Traitors among us .Most certainly. Victor, God Bless You and both our Lands .
I have just posted this video on the other USA thread but I think it would be good here because it’s showing the latest fraud – Joe Biden and Kamala Harris appearing before the cameras in a room with the background saying Office of the President-Elect, Briefing ! The arrogance takes some beating.
RCAVictor
Its a brilliant letter, straight to the point and so true.
We can but hope that what you’ve written will shake the conscience of these prelates for Biden, but as my own experience with the Scottish bishops for lockdown has proved, most of them no longer have a Catholic conscience. Still, you have done your duty well and God will reward you for it.