US Election Fraud: Blatantly Biased Corporation(s), Bishops & Other Liars…

We are witnessing the blatant attempted theft of Donald J. Trump’s clear election victory in America, with the shameless assistance of the utterly biased mainstream media (represented in the above headline by the evil BBC and its ilk) and by Facebook and Twitter. That is bad enough. However, the absolutely scandalous intervention of the US Bishops – and, without a doubt, the UK Bishops to follow, for they are every bit as anti-Catholic – has prompted our American blogger, RCA Victor, to pen the following excellent Open Letter…

Open Letter to the US Bishops…

To The Democrat Party at Prayer, aka The Lavender Mafia:

Your acceptance of the alleged victory of the Deep State’s marionette candidate, the utterly corrupt, traitorous, mentally defunct, pro-abortion, pro-transgender apostate Catholic, Joe Biden, is certainly not surprising, given your long-term intimate relationship with the leftist side of the aisle – a side that, conveniently, supplies you annually with millions of Federal dollars to “re-settle” illegal immigrants.

Nor is it surprising to witness your constant public carping and chipping away at President Trump’s attempts to snatch America from the tentacles of global socialism and restore American sovereignty – a sovereignty that has been thoroughly compromised for years by your fair-haired boys like Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and Barack Hussein Obama.

What is somewhat surprising, however, is the eagerness with which you display your sycophantic stupidity and corruption: not only in endorsing an anti-Catholic candidate and his even more anti-Catholic running mate; not only in the not so subtle encouragement of your flock to vote for him (thereby putting millions of souls in mortal danger), but now, in blithely endorsing the result of the most massive and blatant electoral fraud in American history.

I can only conclude from this that you, like Joe Biden, are not only apostates, but also traitors. Therefore, I consider the lot of you not only enemies of the Catholic Church, but enemies of America as well.

May God have mercy on your darkened souls and hardened hearts.

Sincerely Yours In Christ

(Signed)

Comment:

As of November 4, Biden had got over 70.7 million votes, more than anyone who has ever run for president, the National Public Radio (NPR) reported. This count includes 300,000 more votes than what Obama got in 2008, which was the previous record. Biden surpassed the popular vote record of 69,498,516 set by Obama in 2008. Source



Here’s a video which has amused us often on this blog, detailing some of Joe Biden’s gaffes – not so funny any more if you think that he may well cheat his way to placing his finger on the nuclear button…

Ask yourself, seriously, is it remotely likely that Joe Biden could have won this election fair and square? Come on, man!

And then ask yourself, very seriously, if he manages to cheat his way to victory what lies ahead for the rest of the world? I’ve heard Australian commentators express concern that Australia’s “China problem” will only get worse. Correction, friends in Aussie-land, the entire world’s “China problem” will only get worse. That’s for sure.

In summary – thank you sincerely, RCA Victor, for calling out the US Bishops on their scandalous support for pro-abortion Biden. It’s due to the dire state of the Church in our times that we desperately need Donald J. Trump for another four years… That message comes through loud and clear in your excellent letter – thank you!