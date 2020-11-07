Lord Sumption: Only Permanent Lockdown Will Work (That’s The Plan)…

Former Supreme Court judge Lord Jonathan Sumption has criticised the government’s approach to the coronavirus pandemic, saying it has employed fear as a means to justify its actions. Speaking with talkRADIO’s Julia Hartley-Brewer, he warned that Downing Street could hold on to its emergency powers after there is no need for them: “The problem is that fear is the main pillar of every authoritarian government. Fear has been skilfully and I fear deliberately employed throughout this crisis.” (From the Introduction to the above video on talkRadio’s YouTube Platform).

Comment:

I really can’t improve on some of the comments posted over at YouTube, underneath the above video… Which of the following points do you find most compelling?

Banned from, going out, protesting, freedom of speech, seeing family, living our lives…. This is Tyranny…

The cases are fake and so are the polls. Absolutely treasonous government. Covid 1984. Dystopian future becoming a dystopian present

The soldiers of the past must be spinning in their graves at how easily the British public have rolled over and surrendered their hard-fought freedom, we’re a disgrace to these brave men and women.

Lockdown Boris and co in prison. No to forced tests and vaccines.

When you takeaway people’s jobs and you leave them with no money to pay their bills and feed their children and then they lose their homes trust me COVID-19 will be the least of your worries.

“Tyranny” strikes me as being a compelling summary of what is going on, but then so does “Dystopia” – what we are experiencing is the very opposite of “Utopia”, that’s for sure; the commentator who makes the point about the British solders also resonates – I’ve even seen Government ministers having the sheer nerve to wear a poppy this month despite betraying everything that it is meant to represent.

Share your own thoughts about the interview. Especially say (1) whether or not you agree with Lord Sumption’s answer to that key question: will we ever get our freedoms back? And (2) answer this question: where is the religious equivalent of Lord Sumption? Obviously, and scandalously, Pope Francis is never going to fight for our personal and religious freedoms but is there no bishop anywhere in the UK who shares Lord Sumption’s concerns? If not, we need to explore why not… again!