Lord Sumption: Only Permanent Lockdown Will Work (That’s The Plan)…

Former Supreme Court judge Lord Jonathan Sumption has criticised the government’s approach to the coronavirus pandemic, saying it has employed fear as a means to justify its actions. Speaking with talkRADIO’s Julia Hartley-Brewer, he warned that Downing Street could hold on to its emergency powers after there is no need for them: “The problem is that fear is the main pillar of every authoritarian government. Fear has been skilfully and I fear deliberately employed throughout this crisis.” (From the Introduction to the above video on talkRadio’s YouTube Platform).
Comment:
I really can’t improve on some of the comments posted over at YouTube, underneath the above video… Which of the following points do you find most compelling?
Banned from, going out, protesting, freedom of speech, seeing family, living our lives…. This is Tyranny…
The cases are fake and so are the polls. Absolutely treasonous government. Covid 1984. Dystopian future becoming a dystopian present
The soldiers of the past must be spinning in their graves at how easily the British public have rolled over and surrendered their hard-fought freedom, we’re a disgrace to these brave men and women.
Lockdown Boris and co in prison. No to forced tests and vaccines.
When you takeaway people’s jobs and you leave them with no money to pay their bills and feed their children and then they lose their homes trust me COVID-19 will be the least of your worries.
“Tyranny” strikes me as being a compelling summary of what is going on, but then so does “Dystopia” – what we are experiencing is the very opposite of “Utopia”, that’s for sure; the commentator who makes the point about the British solders also resonates – I’ve even seen Government ministers having the sheer nerve to wear a poppy this month despite betraying everything that it is meant to represent.
Share your own thoughts about the interview. Especially say (1) whether or not you agree with Lord Sumption’s answer to that key question: will we ever get our freedoms back? And (2) answer this question: where is the religious equivalent of Lord Sumption? Obviously, and scandalously, Pope Francis is never going to fight for our personal and religious freedoms but is there no bishop anywhere in the UK who shares Lord Sumption’s concerns? If not, we need to explore why not… again!
I know this video has been posted in several places on this blog already, but we can never get too much of a good thing so it’s perhaps time to remind ourselves that there will be legal consequences – including imprisonment – for all those who have perpetrated this “Crime Against Humanity”…
I was spoilt for choice to pick one of those comments on the list but I decided on this one, because it does sum up what is going on IMHO:-
Lord Sumption is so right – the government has used fear to well that if they issued a decree that we all need to go into the street and stand on our heads for three minutes every day, to make sure if the virus got into our hair that it would go away, the majority of the idiots would do it, especially there was a £10,000 fine attached to disobeying it, LOL!
Fidelis,
I agree – Lord Sumption is completely right in his analysis.
I’d be interested to know your thoughts on the second question – where is the “religious” equivalent of Lord Sumption?
I’m glad Lord Sumption has a lot of gumption! Interesting that the subject of polls should come up in the interview: polls are easily manipulated and falsified to provide the results desired, so when the government or the BBC cites polls in support of lockdowns, all they are doing is repeating their own lies with a pseudo-scientific veneer.
I also suspect that the populace is so susceptible to fear, ultimately, because the vast majority of the populace has abandoned God and the pursuit of our supernatural end. The mice can only see and smell the cheese, not the Divine Hand that gives it to them, so when the tyrannical government moves the cheese, the result is confusion and fear.
There is a famous book called “Who Moved My Cheese?” which claims to advise readers how to deal with change, but I seriously doubt any of that advice has to do with our eternal destiny….
RCA Victor,
Love that cheese analogy.
I agree totally that the irrational fear of this virus is due to lack of supernatural faith – and that includes the alleged Catholics, including clergy – who display the same irrational fear and dress it up as “prudence”.