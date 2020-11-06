England: Cardinal Nichols Bows To State Control Again – Churches Closed…

LONDON, November 5, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – As another lockdown is implemented across England, banning public worship and only allowing private prayer in churches, Cardinal Vincent Nichols has issued a letter urging Catholics to be obedient to the restrictions.

The Catholic Bishops Conference of England and Wales (CBCEW) had previously issued a letter some days ago, demanding that the government provide the evidence for justifying closing churches for public worship.

A number of bishops also penned their own letters to MPs and government ministers, requesting evidence for the ban on Mass and warning of causing discord. Perhaps surprisingly, many MPs also raised the matter in Parliament, warning of the precedent set by such an attack on religious liberty, without any evidence presented to justify the measures.

After the new law was approved in parliament, Cardinal Nichols of the Archdiocese of Westminster issued a second letter, urging Catholics to obey the new measures.

“Despite profound misgivings, it is important that we, as responsible citizens, observe these Regulations, which have the force of law,” he said.

Nichols then cited Scripture in his argument, seeking to point out the virtue of obedience to the law: “Remind them to be obedient to the officials in authority; to be ready to do good at every opportunity. (Titus 3:1).” Click here to read entire report…

Comment:

That there is absolutely no need to close churches has been confirmed by Dumb & Dumber themselves – here’s what they have said on the matter, as reported in the above Lifesitenews report: One day before Cardinal Nichols released his second letter, Professor Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance, the U.K.’s chief medical officer and chief scientific adviser, testified before a parliamentary committee that there were no scientific grounds for closing churches.

Both Whitty and Vallance are members of the Scientific Advisory Group in Emergencies (SAGE), which has provided the basis for much of the U.K government’s policies in dealing with COVID-19.

Vallance stated, “We haven’t got good evidence on the exact value of each intervention on ‘R’. We produced a paper suggesting what that might be in different areas, but really said, ‘Look, this is not an exact science at all.’ And therefore I’m afraid it’s a rather blunt instrument.”

Questioned further about rates of transmission in churches specifically, Vallance added, “I don’t think we have good data to answer that with any degree of certainty.”

Whitty sought to defend their decision by suggesting that people might “congregate outside and do things which do lead to transmission,” but added that this was “anecdotal” and not “scientific fact.” Ends.

“No scientific grounds for closing churches” – so why are they being closed?