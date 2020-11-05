Police State UK: Nurse Arrested For Rescue of Mother From Care Home… 

Comment:

A woman has been arrested after taking her mother from a care home before England entered a second lockdown. Ylenia Ashton was filmed by her daughter Leandra after she had been handcuffed and placed in a police car following the incident. Speaking to Julia Hartley-Brewer, Leandra Ashton told talkRADIO they made the decision ahead of the new lockdown because they had been unable to see her grandmother for nine months: “The fact there are rules in place that are separating families… I find disgusting.” [Taken from TalkRadio YouTube platform.]

Leandra had explored all the proper channels to have her grandmother restored to the care of her family, but did not succeed. If, as we keep being told, the NHS and care workers are overwhelmed, wouldn’t you imagine that they would be delighted to find a loving family willing to take one of their patients home? Is this yet another example of the Covid Fascism which we see everywhere, with self-appointed police people bullying the rest of us. Except, this time the real police are the ones doing the bullying. But did they do this on a whim? Or are they told to crack down and use heavy-handed tactics on anyone – anyone, no matter age or state of health (ironically) – in order to further the Covid/Lockdown agenda? Has Leandra touched on something very sinister when she identifies that there are “rules in place for separating families”?