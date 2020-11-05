Police State UK: Nurse Arrested For Rescue of Mother From Care Home… 

Comment:
A woman has been arrested after taking her mother from a care home before England entered a second lockdown. Ylenia Ashton was filmed by her daughter Leandra after she had been handcuffed and placed in a police car following the incident. Speaking to Julia Hartley-Brewer, Leandra Ashton told talkRADIO they made the decision ahead of the new lockdown because they had been unable to see her grandmother for nine months: “The fact there are rules in place that are separating families… I find disgusting.” [Taken from TalkRadio YouTube platform.]
Leandra had explored all the proper channels to have her grandmother restored to the care of her family, but did not succeed. If, as we keep being told, the NHS and care workers are overwhelmed, wouldn’t you imagine that they would be delighted to find a loving family willing to take one of their patients home? Is this yet another example of the Covid Fascism which we see everywhere, with self-appointed police people bullying the rest of us. Except, this time the real police are the ones doing the bullying. But did they do this on a whim? Or are they told to crack down and use heavy-handed tactics on anyone – anyone, no matter age or state of health (ironically) – in order to further the Covid/Lockdown agenda? Has Leandra touched on something very sinister when she identifies that there are “rules in place for separating families”?
Well, it’s giving the police something to do, as they don’t appear to investigate or pursue criminals any more. Too busy harrassing people like the above or looking into spurious ‘hate crimes’ alleged by people trying to wrong-foot those who they disagree with on any given topic.
You have it spot on the Police as far as catching Drug Dealers . Robbers . Theives Etc Etc . now do nothing . I myself was hounded out of my home approx. 16 years ago by drug dealers . The Police weren’t interested . Now that they can sit at a Computer and make sure we don’t say anything against the LGBTQ2WXYZ mob Black Lives Matter or Moslems as its obviously much more important . O and if your driving make sure you don’t go at 31MPH .
I don’t drive, but believe it or not, some of the roads are 20MPH limit around where I live! I was thinking about buying a tortoise-driven sledge. It might be quicker.
That’s exactly right – everything is about Covid, everywhere up and down the land. It’s beyond belief. This is another TalkRadio interview about this grandmother, this time the daughter and Leandra, the granddaughter are being interviewed- as Leandra says, we need to stop talking about “staying safe” and start talking about “living life” – WELL SAID!
That woman, the daughter of the patient, is very kind and fair towards the police. If they handcuffed me like that, I would struggle to be civil about them!
I could not agree more – you are absolutely right. One of the most surprising and shocking things about all of this is the way the police are acting to enforce government Covid rules. It’s just unbelievable.
And also possibly illegal. There was an article in the paper yesterday about this. The government and the police are laying themselves wide open to legal action.
And I meant to add – where’s Gina Miller when you need her?
Hear hear! Where is she!
Leandra has touched on something very sinister when she identifies that there are “rules in place for separating families,” as the NHS claim that hospitals are overrun ‘are all lies.” see NHS whistle blower article
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-8916871/Whistleblower-NHS-worker-reveals-whats-REALLY-going-NHS-hospitals.html
However, this time the police are the ones doing the bullying as they do not care about the “truth” and the power they have been given by the New World Order’s puppet Boris Johnson. See example on film clip
The Police are most certainly told to crack down and use heavy-handed tactics on anyone, men, women or children (as was seen in Trafalgar Square) to further the Covid/Lockdown agenda. Here is anothe example in a West Midlands Sainsburys, how a man was told leave the store or be arrested, although exempt from wearing a mask.
Another example on how the Police are carefully choosing their ‘victims’ was witnessed when many Muslims, who were not socail distancing, protested against Macron outside the French Embassy in London last week. One or two arrests were made for disorderly conduct, but there were no Riot Police with Batons attacking the Muslims for not social distancing.
Now Boris has his long planned second ‘Lockdown’ in place, he will brainwash the public with fear each evening with false covid death figures, as he pushes us towards Vaccines and depopulation.
That’s all very interesting indeed. One of our readers had a dreadful experience in a shop last week when the assistant said that her exemption card was not good enough – she needed a medical letter! Incredible. Talk about curiosity killing the cat, not to mention the Stasi. That’s what we are up against now.
Anyway, I’ve copied part 2 of an article I posted on the Trump election thread because this part is specifically about the Covid agenda. Extract plus link to source follows:
Election fraud, COVID, currency reset Nov 5,
by Jon Rappoport
Here is a backgrounder on wider purposes of the COVID op. The COVID illusion and the currency reset:
There are several ways things could go. In this article, I describe one path.
The World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Bank (WB) are joined at the hip. In 2018, they double-knotted their ties by forming a partnership to monitor outbreaks and epidemics before they spread.
Basically, behind the scenes, the deal looks like this: WHO creates the illusion of global epidemics; WB steps in later, to pick up the pieces of the result—injured national economies— by shelling out loans to governments.
These loans always carry conditions. The prime condition is: let in private, roaming, foreign, predatory, private investors so they can take over vital sectors of a nation: energy, agriculture, water, etc.
But this time, with COVID: WHO, as planned, has gone ballistic. The lockdowns are shredding economies. It’s not going to be “here’s a loan.”
It’s more on the order of: we have to bail out everybody.
How is that done?
Step by step, through switching over one kind of illusory money for another kind of illusory money.
“We invented one kind of money out of thin air, and it reached the end of the line. Now we have to invent another kind of all new money out of thin air.”
Universal guaranteed income (UGI). Eventually, for everyone.
It comes with conditions, gradually implemented. Basically, the deal is: “we pay you, and you obey us.”
The behavioral side of the model is the Chinese regime, which controls obedience through a “social credit score.”
Infractions lower the score. In which case, the violator can’t travel on a plane or send his kids to certain schools or stay in certain hotels or start a business. There are levels of punishments.
Infractions include walking a dog off a leash, spreading fake news, crossing against a red light, failure to separate garbage properly, business fraud, criticizing the government, “violating community standards”…
Under a global UGI, it would be: “Here’s your monthly digital check, now follow orders, or your money will be reduced. Be a good citizen.”
Of course, a system like this requires complete and utter surveillance, public and private, every which way—including internal body sensors reporting physiological changes in real time, measured against algorithms which predict potential “misbehavior.”
The holy grail is energy quotas for every person. “Mr. Smith, this is your wall talking through the glorious Internet of Things. Your energy quota for the month is reaching its limit. I want to help you avoid that limit and the social credit score penalties that would be enforced. I’m going to initiate brown-outs and dimming in your home for the next two weeks. Your Internet will be shut down—excepting the hours of midnight to three in the morning. Cook all your meals for the day between four and five am…”
Behavior control. What’s going on now is a tune-up for the future. Now they say: stay indoors, don’t let in visitors. Stand in line outside stores, keeping a distance of six feet. Report people who appear sick. Get tested. Wash your hands a dozen times a day. In the future, the list of rules and regs will expand, but the overall theme will be the same: be a good citizen and contribute to a better world. Be sincere and earnest and helpful. Don’t rebel.
And just like now, many, many people will respond: “Yes, thank you. I like the straight and narrow. I like the feeling of contributing to something larger than myself. I like the collective. I like the fact that we’re all in this together.”
A sub-population of these people will want to do more. They’ll want to join the government. They’ll want to help the government enforce the rules. They’ll want to “express their energy.” They would, if asked, gladly march in columns down streets, salute, hand out summons, make arrests, and even commit violent acts under orders.
They would wear crisp uniforms, and take oaths. They would want ranks and seals. They would like to be called ELITE.
Because history means nothing to such people, they’ll never know names like SS, Red Guards, or Stasi. But that’s what they’ll be.
Unless the whole plan for a technocratic Brave New World is exposed and falls apart, because enough people remember another name and know what it means:
FREEDOM.
Several propaganda themes are already emerging. They will continue to be promoted in various ways, employing many messages. I’m talking about official government and media propaganda.
The first great theme will be: HELP US BUILD A BETTER WORLD. This message is for the sincere people who want to pitch in and do good, in a collective sense. “Let’s build a better world where we can avoid these pandemics, or see them earlier. Let’s form a civilization where equality and justice for all is the top priority. Let’s all share and care…” If you’re looking for logic, forget it. In whatever way they can, the propagandists will imply that somehow the pandemic was a signal that we must “do better.” We must “get through it together” as we did during the crisis. The love we showed then must be the love we show now. An appeal to idealists everywhere who fall for vague generalities like cats fall for catnip.
The second great theme, aimed at the educated class and the technical types and the scientists and “thinkers,” will be: ORGANIZATION. “We must organize world civilization more effectively.” Because somehow, that was the problem Before the Pandemic. Lack of organization allowed things to get out of hand. We can’t any longer be separate groups and nations going their separate ways. Too much disorder. We need better structures in every phase of life. We need more interconnection and coordination. The educated class loves this stuff. It fits their image of success. If society operates like a machine, problems will be solved.
The third great propaganda theme is aimed at all sorts of people who emerged from their lockdown and self-isolation, took a walk in a park on a spring day, and suddenly remembered what they had been missing. Their relief nearly reaches a point of hysteria, as at the end of a World War. The theme is: NEVER AGAIN. “We don’t want to go back to those dark days under any circumstances, and whatever it takes, we’re on board. Tell us what to do.”
With these themes in hand, the technocracy can be enacted. 1) We’re all for building a better world. 2) We must organize it with t’s crossed and i’s dotted. 3) And we must never go back into the dark.
Unless people remember what is left out. THE INDIVIDUAL. And FREEDOM.
Technocratic operators are counting on us to forget. They’re counting on many people who value freedom to say, “Well, it’s all hopeless. I know what freedom is, but too many others don’t. So why bother. I’ll just surrender and float on the tide.”
Floating is an illusion. The tide moves in a planned direction. Toward a shore that isn’t pretty.
Are things pretty now?
That’s called a clue.
https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2020/11/05/election-fraud-covid-currency-reset/
Jon Rappoport
The author of three explosive collections, THE MATRIX REVEALED, EXIT FROM THE MATRIX, and POWER OUTSIDE THE MATRIX, Jon was a candidate for a US Congressional seat in the 29th District of California. He maintains a consulting practice for private clients, the purpose of which is the expansion of personal creative power. Nominated for a Pulitzer Prize, he has worked as an investigative reporter for 30 years, writing articles on politics, medicine, and health for CBS Healthwatch, LA Weekly, Spin Magazine, Stern, and other newspapers and magazines in the US and Europe. Jon has delivered lectures and seminars on global politics, health, logic, and creative power to audiences around the world. [Ed: You can sign up to receive his emails at the above link].
I’ve just watched this interview with Dr Mike Yeadon who really knows his stuff about this virus.
Thank you for that – Dr Mike Yeadon has featured on this blog before, being interviewed by Anna Brees on her YouTube channel. He’s excellent. He should be advising Boris, not “Dumb & Dumber” as I heard someone describe Chris Whitty and Patrick Vallance!
This is a police state for definite. Below is a live protest In London
When I clicked on that video, I got the message that “this event is over”.
I hope we can find it on YouTube later. Thank you for alerting us – I didn’t realise there was an anti-lockdown protest in London today. Where’s Francescomarta when you need him? 😀
The lock down in England is affecting students. See link below
https://apple.news/AICLkegvXTdC5narH7Bh-Dg
Brave students. For once, I can support such “violence” – which comes under the heading of a “Just War”.
I hope this switch to scandalous tyrannical governance will cause students to stop applying for university. They’re paying thousands of pounds for the privilege of NOT receiving an education and being kept imprisoned in what sounds like an anything but homely environment. God help them.
I haven’t listened to this all the way through but judging by what I have heard and the comments underneath it on YouTube, it is dynamite. It came to me in an email with a message urging me to listen asap before it’s taken down. From what I’ve heard already, this is a real possibility.
I am shocked at the fact that those women were arrested – it beggars belief. I know I shouldn’t be shocked at anything that happens any more but seeing that 93 year old grandmother looking so innocent in that car and not knowing what is going on, just broke my heart.
The people who are bringing this evil to our shores will not get away with it. At some point the people will have to rise up. I loved that phrase from the granddaughter about not staying safe but living life – that is exactly right. I’ve quoted it a few times already and will keep on quoting it.