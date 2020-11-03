USA Election Affects Whole World – Trump Win Essential For Democracy…

Comment:

The impression is being given, both in the USA and here in the UK, that the election is in the bag for Biden. Let’s hope and pray that this is not the case because it would have serious consequences for life across the world, including the UK. We are already experiencing Police State tactics here, and increasingly so; watch this video about the young English mother who was arrested – and is living under Bail conditions – for attending an anti-lockdown protest…

Click here to read her story at Rebel News

There is no question that we are seeing tyrannical governance in action today in various parts of the world, perhaps more so in the UK than in America. Trump apparently said at one of his many recent rallies that if he is returned to the White House he will be visiting foreign leaders to educate them about the truth about this virus (I paraphrase, but that is the sense of what I’m told he said at one of his rallies a day or so ago.) Fear of this virus, whether real or contrived, is being used to subject us to tyranny. That is now indisputable.

We need Donald Trump to be returned for a number of reasons, not least so that he can to continue his efforts to save unborn and newly born babies from being put to death. The latest news on that front is that Trump has issued a proclamation promoting adoption as an alternative to abortion. That he is pro-life and Biden is pro-death should suffice for any Christian to vote to return Trump to the White House.

In the case of a Biden victory, not only will the murder of unborn and newly born babies continue (Biden & Harris are unashamedly pro-abortion without limits, i.e. to include infanticide), but Amy Stewart won’t be the last victim of tyrannical State rule here in the UK. Not for nothing is the President of the USA called “leader of the free world”. Team Biden is not interested in “freedom” – he’s already promising to lockdown America (in the name of the virus, of course) if he were to win today’s election.

Without Trump in the White House, democracy and life itself will be – literally – endangered species… Why would any Catholic NOT vote for Trump? As one commentator wrote on the YouTube platform under a video promoting a Trump win buildings are not being boarded up in Washington DC for fear of having Trump Tweets thrown at them… The alternative to Trump is a vicious, violent Party which hates both democracy and human life. No Catholic may, in good conscience, vote for that. They must pray – and vote – for another 4 years in the White House for Donald J. Trump. And if they don’t like his tweets, tough! Actress, Kirstie Alley sums up that dilemma beautifully in the video at the top of this page: when the choice is between “rough and tough” or “snakes” there is no contest.

God bless America!