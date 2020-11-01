November – Month of the Holy Souls… 

This thread is launched to allow us to share our favourite prayers, novenas and hymns for the benefit of the Holy Souls, and to gain indulgences for our deceased family and friends who may be among the Church Suffering in Purgatory. Click here for details about indulgences for the Holy Souls. Praying for the dead is a tradition firmly rooted in Sacred Scripture: “It is therefore a holy and wholesome thought to pray for the dead, that they may be loosed from sins.” (2 Machabees 12:46)

The month of the Holy Souls is also a good time to reflect on our own death – it’s the one event in life of which we can be certain…

November is an opportune time when we might reflect on the need to overcome our own temptations and sins, and/or help the young people in our care to be aware of the danger of falling into the habit of serious sin.

In particular, we live in an age of sensuality, when we are encouraged to “live for the moment” and “do our own thing”, throwing off old prohibitions and inhibitions. Hence, we have become a highly sexualised society with even very young children being sexualised by misguided parents and/or an education system that has lost all sense of right and wrong.

Even some clergy minimise the gravity of sexual sin, dismissing it as almost inevitable in weak, fallen human nature. Yet, St Paul teaches the opposite: “Fly fornication” he insists: “every other sin is committed outside the body but those who commit fornication sin against their own body… and your body, remember, is the temple of the Holy Ghost…” (1 Corinthians 6:18-19).

It is worth, therefore, reflecting on the above reminder of St Teresa of Avila, great saint and Doctor of the Church, that some day, perhaps soon, we will find ourselves at our moment of judgment.