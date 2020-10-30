Trump Not Pope Francis Will Protect Against World Dictatorship – Viganò 

Comment:

Archbishop Viganò has written another outstanding Open Letter to President Trump. Key highlights are published in the above video, and you can read the entire letter here

It is chilling to think that, as the Archbishop says, the words of St Paul about the one who restrains evil [in these times] is not, as should be the norm, the Pope, but it is, in fact, President Trump: ‘It is you, dear President, who are ‘the one who opposes’ the deep state, the final assault of the children of darkness,’ His Excellency writes. ‘Place your trust in the Lord.’

The Archbishop emphasises that the President is manifestly God’s instrument in the world today, on the brink of Communist dictatorship – the Pope should be hanging his head in utter shame: ‘In Sacred Scripture, Saint Paul speaks to us of “the one who opposes” the manifestation of the mystery of iniquity, the kathèkon (2 Thess 2:6-7). In the religious sphere, this obstacle to evil is the Church, and in particular the papacy; in the political sphere, it is those who impede the establishment of the New World Order.

As is now clear, the one who occupies the Chair of Peter has betrayed his role from the very beginning in order to defend and promote the globalist ideology, supporting the agenda of the deep church, who chose him from its ranks.

Mr. President, you have clearly stated that you want to defend the nation – One Nation under God, fundamental liberties, and non-negotiable values that are denied and fought against today. It is you, dear President, who are “the one who opposes” the deep state, the final assault of the children of darkness.’ End of Extracts…

Can there be any question in the mind of any Cath0lic – or any person who claims to live by the Gospel; indeed, any person who is right-thinking and of good will – that we must pray (and Americans must vote) for the re-election of President Trump… Any question, at all?