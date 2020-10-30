Science New Religion – Once We Accept Police State, There Is No Turning Back…

Comment:
Note that the interviewer, Richard Madeley, is keen to put on record the fact that he is “not a conspiracy theorist”. Even in the face of self-evident sinister totalitarian governance, people like him in broadcasting still think that this is about a virus. Gimme strength. Remember, in a recent previous programme his interviewee told him about The Great Reset and he said he would check it out. Clearly hasn’t done so. Gimme – as I say – strength!
Highly amused, Madeley mocks the idea that the police would actually enter people’s homes to break up Christmas gatherings. Incredible that any radio or TV presenter (and he’s been both) should be so ignorant of even headline news – click here to read a top police officer warning about doing exactly that…
Richard Madeley’s gushing endorsement of Boris is second only to the SNP gushers up here… Why are so many people incapable of believing that it is possible for politicians to “go rogue”? Are they really so naïve that they think UK politicians are well-meaning and only care about our physical health? Gimme strength!
In another [Anna Brees] interview on this blog, the expert doctor answered the question about why the media is not exposing the truth about this “crisis” by saying that they’ve been given “a script”. Wrong. I think everyone involved in this cover-up has been given a cheque. Big money is responsible for this ongoing totalitarianism. How else to explain the uniform response of Governments and media across the world, the continuing restrictions, the repeated threat of more lockdowns. If you disagree, be sure to say so in the comments. You won’t convince me, but have a go if you must…
Key question: why is there no massive fightback in Scotland as there is in England? There have been thousands gathered in London to protest on more than one occasion, and groups organised such as the Keep Britain Free movement. Nothing, though, specific to Scotland, as far as I know – although I did see the saltire flying in Trafalgar Square at those protests. Still, nothing comparable on home soil. Are Scots quite happy to live in a police state? Really?
Editor,
I wonder if the vast majority of Scots would even recognize a police state if they saw it. Perhaps a “medical police state,” which is what you have, is part of their failure to awaken? That is, the standard perception of a police state is something political. But a medical police state disguises itself by playing on fear of death, and those who are doing the playing are wearing those ever-trustworthy white lab coats. A dictatorship cloaked in benevolence and compassion!
(So when you organize a rally in Glasgow, have everyone wear white lab coats!)
As I just posted to Athanasius on another thread, in this case, fear = germophobia + hypochondria + paranoia = the success of the Great Reset.
Or, as the doctor/state congressman from Minnesota said on TV earlier this year, “Fear is a great way to control people.” And when Franklin D. Roosevelt assured America after Pearl Harbor that “We have nothing to fear but fear itself,” I have to wonder if he had some glimpse of the globalists’ future plans.
On the other hand, someone recently posted that they think most people in Scotland are in fact sick of all this, but they are afraid of being fined and/or going to jail for resisting. So there you have it: fear of death amplified by fear of arrest and fines.
A powerful brew, cooked up by Satan himself. And Catholics in general have had their faith so weakened by the “French Revolution of the Church” that they no longer know how to fight fear.
RCA Victor,
I’d dearly love to think that my fellow Scots are fed up with this whole situation but I keep meeting the compliant types. Neil Oliver in the above video is an exception. Even he admitted to wearing a mask when entering a shop. I posted yesterday about a clown posing as a shop assistant who challenged one of our readers for not wearing a mask. She wouldn’t accept the fact that our reader had an exemption and so didn’t have to explain herself, but expressed the view that everyone with an exemption should have to explain the exemption.
If I’d be there I would have asked about her medical history – questions such as “are you on the pill? Had an abortion? What then?” might have gotten through to her. Then again, the handcuffs might have been painful 😀
Seriously, these numpties who are really wannabe police officers – those who are not actually Mask Marshalls – will miss all of this if it ever goes away. But it’s not going away, that is the really frightening thing.
The fear factor is central to this entire process of getting us used to totalitarianism, and as Neil Oliver said in the above video, once the population is as demoralised as it is now, it’s much easier to stoke up the fear and keep us under control. .
Given that there is no shortage of real experts (as opposed to the Government “experts”) who are telling us that this pandemic was over in June, and that there are NO excess deaths caused by Covid – except in the sense that they are caused by postponed or cancelled operations and treatment DUE to Covid being the only show on the road – then it’s clearly NOT a crisis; never was, isn’t and never will be. The powers-that-be in politics and the media just don’t want us to know that – Big Money at stake.
Victor I know not what you know of our N.H.S but I have to defend it .I have had my fair share of wild days especially in my 20s and were it not for ( Prayers said for me ) and our N.H.S I would have been dead long ago .Now I know that your maybe correct on your assessment at the present time but still with all its faults ( and there are many ) its still Our Health Service . My Brother at the moment is going through Cancer Treatment and I can assure you that the Treatment hes receiving now and the operation on His Lung 5 years ago would not have been better ( as far as am concerned ) anywhere else in the World .If I have one Major Fault that I would fix in the N.H.S. its free Tourism Health Service for all .Av had my fair share of travel around Europe and first and foremost when any of us had to have Hospital Treatment its show your Medical Insurance First. That unfortunately doesn’t but should happen here . Also as far as the fear factor is concerned am sure ( so called Doctor Fauci ) has probably won that prize around the World .I do though most certainly agree with you on the fear factor .But a Nurse near to me in Her 40s died from this Chinese Laboratory Fabricated Disease and most certainly not Hypochondria she left behind a Husband and 2 young children . Also at Mass last night their were many without Masks on although it is as you say Law .I personally wore a Mask myself and it was my free will to do or not to do .
FOOF,
At one time I would have agreed with you 100% – not now.
Now that I have witnessed, first hand, the way the Government is able to use the NHS as a means of social control, I’ve changed my mind.
I have a friend who lost her hearing completely as a result of mistakes made by an nurse during a treatment procedure two/three years ago, if not more. She attended umpteen hospital appointments where painful treatments failed and she was essentially told nothing could be done about it. Then came the Coronavirus excuse so she was left to one side in the interests of the “crisis”. No more appointments. All this time, unable to hear and buying various devices to see if they would help. Nothing worked, at least not consistently.
A couple of days ago, at the insistence of one of her sons, she kept an appointment at a private clinic where the doctor/audiologist said she would not be leaving until she was able to hear. She left able to hear. The procedure was not remotely expensive – I couldn’t believe it, but won’t say any more as I don’t want to risk identifying her. Just in case. Don’t have permission.
No, if we had a properly thought through private health service, we wouldn’t have to languish on waiting lists, for starters. I’ve totally changed my mind about the NHS and the trigger for my re-thinking it through has been the way the UK governments have been able to use it to keep us locked up in our homes and under severe restrictions when we are permitted outside.
Ed I agree with you and have said above that there are many faults the blatant waste of Money on N.H.S. Management being but one of many but one can only share really their own experience .The worst that I really have and I challenged the Doctor in charge was my Mothers Death and the Death Certificate. He lied and he knew that I knew that he had lied .Basically he had performed an operation on Her she was 79 and it of course was a risky operation as it involved part removal of the Colon and then stitching together the healthy parts .The stitches inside of Her burst and she died first and foremost of internal bleeding .Am no medical professor but as Catholics most of us have witnessed death from a young age and Her Body ( God rest Her )the colour was as white as snow a minute after death .When I received the Death Certificate the primary cause of death on it was Cancer of the Colon and secondly Internal Bleeding. That’s where I challenged the Doctor and said that internal bleeding was the primary cause .He agreed but had told my Mother there was a big risk doing the operation. Anyhow I dare say we could have taken it further but it was Her decision to go through with the operation and I can assure you she was in sound mind . In fact the day before the op both me and my Daughter visited her and she was in great spirits . One of the other things that really upset us was that we said a Decade of the Rosary at Her bedside after Her Death and one IGNORAMOUS of a Nurse asked us to keep the noise down .I cant say on here what I thought about her.