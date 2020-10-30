Science New Religion – Once We Accept Police State, There Is No Turning Back…

Comment:

Note that the interviewer, Richard Madeley, is keen to put on record the fact that he is “not a conspiracy theorist”. Even in the face of self-evident sinister totalitarian governance, people like him in broadcasting still think that this is about a virus. Gimme strength. Remember, in a recent previous programme his interviewee told him about The Great Reset and he said he would check it out. Clearly hasn’t done so. Gimme – as I say – strength!

Highly amused, Madeley mocks the idea that the police would actually enter people’s homes to break up Christmas gatherings. Incredible that any radio or TV presenter (and he’s been both) should be so ignorant of even headline news – click here to read a top police officer warning about doing exactly that…

Richard Madeley’s gushing endorsement of Boris is second only to the SNP gushers up here… Why are so many people incapable of believing that it is possible for politicians to “go rogue”? Are they really so naïve that they think UK politicians are well-meaning and only care about our physical health? Gimme strength!

In another [Anna Brees] interview on this blog, the expert doctor answered the question about why the media is not exposing the truth about this “crisis” by saying that they’ve been given “a script”. Wrong. I think everyone involved in this cover-up has been given a cheque. Big money is responsible for this ongoing totalitarianism. How else to explain the uniform response of Governments and media across the world, the continuing restrictions, the repeated threat of more lockdowns. If you disagree, be sure to say so in the comments. You won’t convince me, but have a go if you must…

Key question: why is there no massive fightback in Scotland as there is in England? There have been thousands gathered in London to protest on more than one occasion, and groups organised such as the Keep Britain Free movement. Nothing, though, specific to Scotland, as far as I know – although I did see the saltire flying in Trafalgar Square at those protests. Still, nothing comparable on home soil. Are Scots quite happy to live in a police state? Really?