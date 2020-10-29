Protestant Attends Mass While Catholics Watch Online – Legacy of Lockdown …

Comment:
There’s no mistaking the sincerity of the young Protestant Evangelical in the above video. He very accurately summarises the differences between the Traditional Latin Mass (TLM) and the novus ordo (NO).
One mistake which he makes – a very common mistake – is to think that “the Church” is not “one”. He misunderstands the difference between the break-up of Christendom thanks to Martin Luther et al, who left the Church, with the Church itself upon which Christ bequeathed unity from the beginning: “That they all may be one; as thou, Father, art in me, and I in thee, that they also may be one in us: that the world may believe that thou hast sent me.” (John 17:21) Here Christ was bestowing unity on His Church – it was not some future goal.
However, this is, as I say, a very common misconception. Catholics make the same mistake, so we have to cut the young man some slack on this.
Where there is absolutely NO slack to be cut, is for those Catholics who have not returned to attending Mass since the disgraceful Government ban was lifted, but are choosing instead to stay at home and watch Mass online. I’d heard concerns expressed that this would happen and I could see the temptation but it didn’t occur to me for a second that any Catholic accustomed to attending the TLM would fall prey to such temptation. I’ve now heard of at least three such cases – and I remain incredulous.
Watching Mass online does not fulfil the Sunday Mass obligation. The notices and announcements in churches at the time of the lockdown stated clearly that “there is a temporary dispensation from the Sunday obligation” – that is, the obligation was temporarily lifted [due to the Government ban]. That ban is no longer in place. Neither is the dispensation from attending Mass in person. We are once again obliged to attend Mass on Sundays and Holy Days of Obligation.
So, what does this readiness to skip Mass for the comfort of watching it online tell us? Well, with this willingness to miss Mass, remember, is a willingness to live without the benefit of the Sacraments – no confession, no absolution, no Holy Communion. What kind of Catholic life is that? Answer: it’s not.
If you have any thoughts on this phenomenon please share them in the comments below, but do not name names. Suffice that we try to work out what is going on here – are these “Lockdown Legacy Catholics” staying away from church out of a [human but faithless] fear of “the virus”, or is the virus merely an excuse to re-structure life in such a way that God’s law does not interfere too much with their secular lives? Were they always Catholics of weak Faith, or what… What’s the mentality – I’m genuinely puzzled. Over to thee…
And don’t forget to pray for the young Protestant man in the video – he appears to be very open to the grace of God, so it would be wonderful if he were to embrace the gift of the Faith. Our Lady, Help of Christians, pray for him!
editor,
Sorry to intervene to correct you, but the Sunday (and Holy Day) obligation to attend Mass (in person) has still not been re-instituted. Sadly our bishops are still putting worldly concerns above the life of the soul and are encouraging people to get to Mass at some point in the week if they cannot book a place at a Sunday Mass.
I would not be surprised if they never announce the return of the Sunday obligation as their main concerns seem to revolve around money and they are looking at alternative means of financing their bloated bureacracies other than the Sunday Mass offerings.
Deacon Augustine
I have always said in matters such as the abolition of the Friday abstinence and the eradication of so many holy days of obligation, the bishops, regardless of what we think of their motives, have the authority to make these judgements. Whether we like it or not we must obey in all that does not directly impact the faith.
Everything changes, however, when it comes to the New Mass, Communion in the hand and, most recently, subordinating the superior supernatural mission of the Church to State legislation. These are illegal acts on the part of bishops (abuse of authority) that run contrary to Church law and teaching, not to mention historical precedent and the divine mandate. Hence they must be considered immediately dangerous to faith and opposed.
Adding further weight to the case against them is the fact that in many countries, our own included, the churches were locked down by the bishops before the government legislatively mandated the evil. This is another sign that our bishops are lost to supernatural faith, as you rightly suggest in your comment, and are not serving Our Lord or acting in the best interests of immortal souls.
Within reasonable moral grounds they could have removed the obligation temporarily for that minority of immune-suppressed faithful most at risk from respiratory illness, but even then the question is begged: What is more important – health of the body or health of the soul?
For those who have minor health ailments or no ailments at all there is no justification before God to miss Mass in Church on the Sabbath day. Those who think they can rely on the dispensation administered by rogue bishops are taking one enormous gamble with their eternity, for the Divine Judge has already declared that “those who try to save their life will lose it”. Bottom line, regardless of fake argument, these Internet Mass people are people of either weak faith or no faith.
What the Bishops did by locking down the House of God, and now by their sanitising rules and numbers restrictions they have put in place, is straight from Hell. Just imagine Our Lord appearing in the flesh at, say, St. Andrew’s Cathedral in Glasgow only to be met at the entrance by one of those “ushers” in face mask asking for His contact details, offering Him a muzzle and a squirt with sanitiser, then leading Him to one of a few pews not taped off reminding Him that He mustn’t move around, light candles or kiss statues.
I think it fair to state that when Our Lord left that church, empty of God, there would not be left a stone upon a stone. This is how we must view this demonism that has entered our churches and act contrary, which means attending Masses under the usual obligation on Sunday without restriction or feigned excuse. Our very salvation depends on it at this time more than at any other.
In fine, we recognise in our Catholic conscience the voice of the true shepherd calling us to Calvary as opposed to the voice of these modern-day Pharisees, to whom Our Lord says: “But woe to you scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites; because you shut the kingdom of heaven against men, for you yourselves do not enter in; and those that are going in, you suffer not to enter.” (Luke 11: 13-14).