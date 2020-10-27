Comment:

Thanks to Lifesitenews for its detailed coverage of this scandal. It’s now long past time for an end to the superficial charity which too many laity, priests and bishops are extending to this appalling pontiff. It’s long past time for our bishops to speak up, albeit belatedly, to fulfil their role as true shepherds to warn the faithful of the danger to Faith and Morals which this Pope represents. If they continue to fail to do so, then I say the same about them as I said years ago about Archbishop-then-Cardinal Keith Patrick O’Brien: to remain silent in the face of such scandal means – has to mean – that they are compromised in their own personal (probably unrepented sexually active) lives. That is the only explanation for such spiritual blindness.

Those with authority in the Church – the hierarchy – MUST speak up, both to warn the faithful and to correct this scandalous pope, who is taking himself to Hell, and countless souls with him. If our bishops continue in their complicit silence, then, at the risk of repeating myself, they face a terrible, terrible judgment when they meet God at the moment of death.

As well as praying very hard – especially and always for the Consecration of Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary – we need to do whatever we can, personally to alert our own bishop to the need to act. Search online for your own diocesan bishop’s contact details and write/email him to express your shock as well as your expectation that he will do something. If nothing else, you can give him the link to this thread, pointing out that you are not alone in your concern; we have readers and commentators here from across Scotland and the wider UK but also from various other parts of the world.

Nobody – no lay person, priest or bishop is exempt from our Confirmation duty to defend the Faith under attack, whether from “foreign or domestic terrorists” – that is, whether from outside the Church or inside – and especially when the attacker, the evil-doer, is the Pope himself.