USA Election: Priest On Voting Priorities – Warns Against “Catholic” Biden…

Comment:
Even without the above excellent sermon I could not see how any American Catholic could vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. After listening to the sermon, I’d dearly love to hear from any Catholic who still intends to vote for the Democratic Party. If every priest in the USA preached like that, there would be no question whatsoever about the outcome of the November election. Therefore, let’s pray, in the remaining time, for some lights to switch on in the heads of currently less enlightened or less courageous priests. As the priest in the video says, this election is a battle for the soul of America, no less – it is, unarguably, a battle for the soul of the free world. Archbishop Fulton Sheen is quoted in the above sermon. Here’s the Archbishop again, on the charge that the Church interferes in politics…
“… Is this true? It all depends upon what you mean by politics. If by interference in politics is meant using influence to favor a particular regime, party, or system that respects the basic God-given rights and freedom of persons, the answer is emphatically No! The Church does not interfere in politics. If by interference in politics is meant judging or condemning a philosophy of life that makes the party or state, or the class, or the race, the source of all rights, and that usurps the soul and enthrones party over conscience and denies those basic rights for which the war was fought, the answer is emphatically Yes!
The Church does judge such a philosophy. But when it does this, it is not interfering with politics, for such politics is no longer politics but theology. When a state sets itself up as absolute as God, when it claims sovereignty over the soul, when it destroys freedom of conscience and freedom of religion, then the state has ceased to be political and has begun to be a counter-Church.” Ends.
This is exactly what is happening, not just in America but here in the UK as well and in particular in socialist Scotland. So, why are there so few priests speaking out to warn, educate and edify the faithful?
Editor,
I am surrounded by Catholics who are Democrats. In Kentucky, there is a Catholic Democrat running against Mitch McConnell for the Senate – this candidate not only attended a Catholic girls’ school, but is also an ex-Marine!
I can only think of four possible explanations:
1. They know little or nothing about their Faith.
2. They trust the corrupt clergy who assure them that they may vote for pro-abortion candidates.
3. They know little or nothing about the Democrat Party platform and are just continuing a family tradition.
And the fourth is a well-known bumper sticker:
Liberalism is a mental disorder.
RCA Victor,
Why not give those Catholics the link to the video sermon at the top of this thread, and ask them for their opinion? If you act daft, as we say, and they think you really care for their opinion, you might get a pleasant surprise! After hearing that priest’s totally logical comments, I think they’d be hard pressed to disagree with him.
Lily,
Thanks for the suggestion, but I should have clarified: these are people who either live in the neighborhood and who have put up yard signs for the Biden Crime Family (i.e. I don’t know them personally), or people with whom I have minimal contact, not including phone or email contact.
RCAVictor,
You do really have a (many) problems. I cannot imagine how impossible it must be to have to vote for someone worse than McConnell.
The only comparison I can come up with is a choice between Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn.
We finished up with Boris Corbyn.
Go on – Keep America Great – you our last hope.
Patrick Healy,
“Boris Corbyn” – LOL! That’s so true!
Patrick,
Yes, McConnell is far from a model Republican, but over the past 3.5 years Trump seems to have inspired him to grow a spine. Before that, I believe he was a borderline “Never-Trumper,” or maybe a full-on NT.
What has helped, I think, is his realization that the Democrats are an evil cult, not a political party.
Patrick,
PS: I greatly enjoyed your latest poetical outing…