USA Election: Priest On Voting Priorities – Warns Against “Catholic” Biden…

Even without the above excellent sermon I could not see how any American Catholic could vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. After listening to the sermon, I’d dearly love to hear from any Catholic who still intends to vote for the Democratic Party. If every priest in the USA preached like that, there would be no question whatsoever about the outcome of the November election. Therefore, let’s pray, in the remaining time, for some lights to switch on in the heads of currently less enlightened or less courageous priests. As the priest in the video says, this election is a battle for the soul of America, no less – it is, unarguably, a battle for the soul of the free world. Archbishop Fulton Sheen is quoted in the above sermon. Here’s the Archbishop again, on the charge that the Church interferes in politics…

“… Is this true? It all depends upon what you mean by politics. If by interference in politics is meant using influence to favor a particular regime, party, or system that respects the basic God-given rights and freedom of persons, the answer is emphatically No! The Church does not interfere in politics. If by interference in politics is meant judging or condemning a philosophy of life that makes the party or state, or the class, or the race, the source of all rights, and that usurps the soul and enthrones party over conscience and denies those basic rights for which the war was fought, the answer is emphatically Yes!

The Church does judge such a philosophy. But when it does this, it is not interfering with politics, for such politics is no longer politics but theology. When a state sets itself up as absolute as God, when it claims sovereignty over the soul, when it destroys freedom of conscience and freedom of religion, then the state has ceased to be political and has begun to be a counter-Church.” Ends.

This is exactly what is happening, not just in America but here in the UK as well and in particular in socialist Scotland. So, why are there so few priests speaking out to warn, educate and edify the faithful?